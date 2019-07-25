Velo3D Offers Metal Additive Manufacturing for Various Industries

Velo3D

Numerous global industries – and technology as a whole – have benefitted from Velo3D’s commitment to more accurate and faster metal additive manufacturing.

CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wohlers Report 2019, revered for its expertise in the 3D printing industry, says that the global 3D printing industry will be worth some $35.6 billion by 2024 – a huge increase over the $7.34 billion confirmed industry value in 2017. While desktop 3D printers are on the decline, the industrial use of the technology – particularly in metal additive manufacturing – will continue to grow and benefit numerous industries. Velo3D, headquartered in beautiful Campbell, California, is one of the world’s premier providers of high-tech next-generation metal additive manufacturing systems and software.

The Wohlers Report 2019 took data from companies in a variety of different industries, including the likes of Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, United Technologies Corp., FIT, UPS, the US Marine Corps, BMW, and others in order to cover many different vantage points and make accurate predictions. Per the last report in 2018, there were some 135 system manufacturers across the industry, but according to the 2019 report, there are now 177 companies producing industrial additive manufacturing systems, representing 42 new producers in a single year.

Not all these companies specialize in metal additive manufacturing, however; in fact, many specialize in printing with polymers and plastics, instead. Of the various companies with expertise in metal 3D printing, Velo3D leads the pack and provides technology well-suited for numerous industries. With its Sapphire equipment and Flow software, high-tech options that are faster, more user-friendly, and more accurate than their counterparts, they serve aerospace, automotive, medical, industrial, contract manufacturing, and energy industries every single day.

Velo3D is a leader in metal additive manufacturing thanks to its unique ability to create overhang angles to below 10 degrees without supports – something that has not been done previously. Manufacturers in all of these industries now have the freedom to produce sharp angles and large diameter components without fear of design limitations or support access. In fact, up until recently, many of the components produced by Sapphire and Flow were once deemed impossible.

Velo3D is also making huge strides when it comes to spinal, cranial, and orthopedic surgery. Because the company’s products allow for more flexible design, engineers are pushing the boundaries of the technology and creating some of the world’s best medical implants. Because of the reduced need for tooling, less material waste and consumption, and faster time-to-market, Velo3D is a top choice in the medical industry, and it is playing a crucial role in realizing the number one goal – personalized implants for everyone.

