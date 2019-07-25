KALY – Kali-Extracts Mobile CBD Extraction Is A Service In High Demand And Could Blow By $20 Million Revenue Target

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today confirmed a growing market interest in the company’s mobile CBD extraction service. KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. The company recently announced building its Patented extraction process into a mobile unit to provide onsite hemp extraction. The company has announced $15 million worth of CBD extraction contracts so far and a target $20 million in 2019 revenue. With harvest season fast approaching, KALY’s mobile extraction unit will soon hit the road and the potential orders for KALY’s CBD extraction service are stacking up. The company anticipates announcing new contracts soon.



KALY recently published a management overview on the company’s mobile cannabis extraction capacity. See the full presentation:

Kali-Extracts Mobile Cannabis Extraction Capacity

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459



