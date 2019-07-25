Global Magnetic Flowmeters Market Study, 2019 with Analysis on the Emerging Market for Coriolis in Steam Flow Measurement
End-user interviews indicate that the interest in Coriolis flowmeters remains at a very high level, and that end-user needs have become more complex and demanding.
It is determined that some of the growth in this market is due to growth in the oil & gas and other energy markets, and are interested to learn the growth rates of other industries since the 2008/2009 recession.
It is believed this is an optimal time to quantify this growth and to take an in-depth look at what appears to be a rapidly expanding market.
Goals of Study
This study has accomplished several important objectives:
- To provide the 2015 market size in US dollars and unit volume for Coriolis flowmeters worldwide
- To provide market shares of the leading suppliers of Coriolis flowmeters worldwide
- To provide a detailed forecast of the market for Coriolis flowmeters in dollars and unit volumes through 2020
- To provide segmented data both on a worldwide basis and for each of eight global regions
- To provide a technology and product analysis for Coriolis flowmeters
- To provide market and product strategies for suppliers of Coriolis flowmeters worldwide
- To provide company profiles of the significant suppliers of Coriolis flowmeters worldwide
- The use of Coriolis flowmeters for multiphase flow measurement
Key Issues Addressed
This study addresses the key issues in the Coriolis flowmeter market, including:
- Growth in the use of smart Coriolis flowmeters
- The relative merits of straight tube vs bent tube meters
- The growing use of Coriolis flowmeters to measure gas flow
- The emerging market for Coriolis in steam flow measurement
- Growth in the market for large line size Coriolis meters
- Low-cost Coriolis meters
Segmentation
- The segmentation for this study is as follows:
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Flowtube Type
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Mounting Type
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Fluid Type
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Line Size
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Intelligence Level
- Smart Coriolis Flowmeters by Communication Protocol
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Temperature Range
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Tube Material Type
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Application
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Industry
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Distribution Channel
- Coriolis Flowmeters by Customer Type
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.
- Brooks Instrument
- Emerson Process Management - Micro Motion
- Endress+Hauser
- KOBOLD Instruments, Inc. - Heinrichs Messtechnik GmbH
- KROHNE, Inc.
- OVAL Corporation
- Rheonik
- Schneider Electric - Foxboro
- Shanghai Yinuo Instrument Co. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- TASI Group - KEM Kueppers
- Xi'an Dongfeng Machinery and Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Yokogawa
