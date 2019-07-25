There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,682 in the last 365 days.

Global Magnetic Flowmeters Market Study, 2019 with Analysis on the Emerging Market for Coriolis in Steam Flow Measurement

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Magnetic Flowmeters, 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

End-user interviews indicate that the interest in Coriolis flowmeters remains at a very high level, and that end-user needs have become more complex and demanding.

It is determined that some of the growth in this market is due to growth in the oil & gas and other energy markets, and are interested to learn the growth rates of other industries since the 2008/2009 recession.

It is believed this is an optimal time to quantify this growth and to take an in-depth look at what appears to be a rapidly expanding market.

Goals of Study

This study has accomplished several important objectives:

  • To provide the 2015 market size in US dollars and unit volume for Coriolis flowmeters worldwide
  • To provide market shares of the leading suppliers of Coriolis flowmeters worldwide
  • To provide a detailed forecast of the market for Coriolis flowmeters in dollars and unit volumes through 2020
  • To provide segmented data both on a worldwide basis and for each of eight global regions
  • To provide a technology and product analysis for Coriolis flowmeters
  • To provide market and product strategies for suppliers of Coriolis flowmeters worldwide
  • To provide company profiles of the significant suppliers of Coriolis flowmeters worldwide
  • The use of Coriolis flowmeters for multiphase flow measurement

Key Issues Addressed

This study addresses the key issues in the Coriolis flowmeter market, including:

  1. Growth in the use of smart Coriolis flowmeters
  2. The relative merits of straight tube vs bent tube meters
  3. The growing use of Coriolis flowmeters to measure gas flow
  4. The emerging market for Coriolis in steam flow measurement
  5. Growth in the market for large line size Coriolis meters
  6. Low-cost Coriolis meters

Segmentation

  • The segmentation for this study is as follows:
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Flowtube Type
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Mounting Type
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Fluid Type
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Line Size
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Intelligence Level
  • Smart Coriolis Flowmeters by Communication Protocol
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Temperature Range
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Tube Material Type
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Application
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Industry
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Distribution Channel
  • Coriolis Flowmeters by Customer Type

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB
  • Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.
  • Brooks Instrument
  • Emerson Process Management - Micro Motion
  • Endress+Hauser
  • KOBOLD Instruments, Inc. - Heinrichs Messtechnik GmbH
  • KROHNE, Inc.
  • OVAL Corporation
  • Rheonik
  • Schneider Electric - Foxboro
  • Shanghai Yinuo Instrument Co. Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • TASI Group - KEM Kueppers
  • Xi'an Dongfeng Machinery and Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Yokogawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2trmy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Capacitive Sensors

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.