Global Magnetic Flowmeters Market Study, 2019 with Analysis on the Emerging Market for Coriolis in Steam Flow Measurement

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Magnetic Flowmeters, 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



End-user interviews indicate that the interest in Coriolis flowmeters remains at a very high level, and that end-user needs have become more complex and demanding.

It is determined that some of the growth in this market is due to growth in the oil & gas and other energy markets, and are interested to learn the growth rates of other industries since the 2008/2009 recession.

It is believed this is an optimal time to quantify this growth and to take an in-depth look at what appears to be a rapidly expanding market.

Goals of Study

This study has accomplished several important objectives:

To provide the 2015 market size in US dollars and unit volume for Coriolis flowmeters worldwide

To provide market shares of the leading suppliers of Coriolis flowmeters worldwide

To provide a detailed forecast of the market for Coriolis flowmeters in dollars and unit volumes through 2020

To provide segmented data both on a worldwide basis and for each of eight global regions

To provide a technology and product analysis for Coriolis flowmeters

To provide market and product strategies for suppliers of Coriolis flowmeters worldwide

To provide company profiles of the significant suppliers of Coriolis flowmeters worldwide

The use of Coriolis flowmeters for multiphase flow measurement

Key Issues Addressed

This study addresses the key issues in the Coriolis flowmeter market, including:

Growth in the use of smart Coriolis flowmeters The relative merits of straight tube vs bent tube meters The growing use of Coriolis flowmeters to measure gas flow The emerging market for Coriolis in steam flow measurement Growth in the market for large line size Coriolis meters Low-cost Coriolis meters

Segmentation

The segmentation for this study is as follows:

Coriolis Flowmeters by Flowtube Type

Coriolis Flowmeters by Mounting Type

Coriolis Flowmeters by Fluid Type

Coriolis Flowmeters by Line Size

Coriolis Flowmeters by Intelligence Level

Smart Coriolis Flowmeters by Communication Protocol

Coriolis Flowmeters by Temperature Range

Coriolis Flowmeters by Tube Material Type

Coriolis Flowmeters by Application

Coriolis Flowmeters by Industry

Coriolis Flowmeters by Distribution Channel

Coriolis Flowmeters by Customer Type

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.

Brooks Instrument

Emerson Process Management - Micro Motion

Endress+Hauser

KOBOLD Instruments, Inc. - Heinrichs Messtechnik GmbH

KROHNE, Inc.

OVAL Corporation

Rheonik

Schneider Electric - Foxboro

Shanghai Yinuo Instrument Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

TASI Group - KEM Kueppers

Xi'an Dongfeng Machinery and Electronics Co. Ltd.

Yokogawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2trmy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Capacitive Sensors



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.