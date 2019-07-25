Global and China Polyester (Fiber, PET Resin & Film) Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Eastman, Hengli Petrochemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Reliance Industries, Rongsheng Petrochemical, Tongkun

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyester (Fiber, PET Resin & Film) Market with Focus on China: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the polyester market is expected to be driven by the factors such as rising prices of cotton, increasing global GDP, rapid urbanization, growing population, increasing the production of automotive and rising PET packaging demand. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by the availability of alternatives of polyester, fluctuating oil prices, trade tensions between US & China and increasing wages in production of polyester. There are few trends & developments such as rising demand for bio-based PET and a variety of modifications in polyester fibre to improve dyeability & hydrophilicity that would influence the growth of the industry.



The polyester market mainly comprises three segments: fibre, PET resins and films. Due to the increasing use of polyester fibre in the textile industry, polyester fibre is able to capture a larger share in the market as compared to other segments. In 2018, polyester fibre has the largest production volume amongst all the segments.



The fastest-growing regional market for polyester is China. It holds the largest production volume of polyester, among all the countries producing polyester. China is the major exporter of polyester to the U.S., India, Vietnam and many more countries.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global polyester market along with the focus on China's polyester market, segmented into fibre, PET resins, films and other resins.

The major regional market (China) has been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Reliance Industries, Eastman Chemicals, Tongkun Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Hengli Petrochemicals and Rongsheng Petrochemicals) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Polyester

1.2 Properties of Polyester

1.3 Types of Polyester

1.4 Characteristics of Polyester

1.5 History of Polyester

1.6 Segmentation of Polyester

1.7 Polyester Value Chain

1.8 Advantages & Disadvantages of Polyester

2. Global Polyester Market

2.1 Global Polyester Production by Volume

2.2 Global Polyester Production Forecast by Volume

2.3 Global Polyester Production (Ex. Recycling) by Volume

2.4 Global Polyester Production (Ex. Recycling) Forecast by Volume

2.5 Global Polyester Production by Segment

2.5.1 Global Fiber Production by Volume

2.5.2 Global Fiber Production Forecast by Volume

2.5.3 Global Fiber Production by Segment

2.5.4 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Production by Volume

2.5.5 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Production Forecast by Volume

2.5.6 Global Polyester Filament Production by Volume

2.5.7 Global Polyester Filament Production Forecast by Volume

2.5.8 Global PET Resin Production by Volume

2.5.9 Global PET Resin Production Forecast by Volume

2.5.10 Global Polyester Film Production by Volume

2.5.11 Global Polyester Film Production Forecast by Volume

2.5.12 Global Other Resins Production by Volume

2.5.13 Global Other Resins Production Forecast by Volume

2.6 Global Polyester Production Capacity by Volume

2.7 Global Polyester Production Capacity Forecast by Volume

2.8 Global Polyester Utilization Rate

2.9 Global Polyester Utilization Rate Forecast

3. China Polyester Market

3.1 China Polyester Production Forecast by Volume

3.2 China Polyester Capacity Forecast by Volume

3.3 China Polyester Consumption by Volume

3.4 China Polyester Consumption Forecast by Volume

3.5 China Polyester Consumption by Products

3.5.1 China Polyester Consumption Forecast by Products

3.6 China Polyester Demand by Volume

3.7 China Polyester Demand Forecast by Volume

3.8 China Polyester Utilization Rate Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Population and Urbanization

4.1.2 Upsurge in Cotton Price

4.1.3 Increase in GDP

4.1.4 Increasing Demand for PET Packaging

4.1.5 Rise in Automotive Production

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Bio-based PET

4.2.2 Emerging Modified Polyester Fiber

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Fluctuations in Oil Prices

4.3.2 Rising Wages in Textile Industry

4.3.3 Trade Tensions between China and the U.S.

4.3.4 Availability of Alternatives

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 R&D Expenses Comparison

6. Company Profiles



Eastman

Hengli Petrochemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Reliance Industries

Rongsheng Petrochemical

Tongkun Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8w4zuk





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Textiles, Plastic Films , Plastic Resins, Synthetic Textiles



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.