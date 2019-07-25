Conga Recognized by 451 Research as a ‘451 Firestarter’

The Digital Document Transformation leader recognized by leading analyst firm for innovation and vision

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conga ®, the leader in end-to-end Digital Document Transformation, today announced it has received a 451 Firestarter award from leading technology research and advisory firm 451 Research, recognizing the company’s innovative contribution within the technology industry.



Introduced in 2018, and awarded quarterly, the 451 Research’s Firestarter program is exclusively analyst-led, allowing its team of technology and market experts to highlight organizations they believe are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation.

“At Conga, we know firsthand that staying ahead requires transformation -- and that includes helping our customers transform the way they do business,” said Doug Rybacki, Chief Product Officer, Conga. “Being recognized by 451 Research as a 451 Firestarter is an honor that provides testament that we’re delivering on our mission of ensuring our customers’ success.”

“I was pleased to nominate and then recognize Conga as a Firestarter award recipient for their continued innovation around drafting, negotiating, approving, storing and analyzing contracts,” said Sheryl Kingstone, Research Vice President, 451 Research. “Conga helps businesses by putting digital tools to work in a transformative way by ensuring that data and insights connect people with information and processes. It’s led to a better experience for their customers, which was reflected in customer references that highlighted improvements in cost reduction through automation efficiencies and improved sales effectiveness.”

This accolade follows a series of accomplishments for Conga including surpassing 900,000 users, an NPS score of 71 as well as the launch of its newest product, Conga AI Analyze SM . AI Analyze empowers companies of any size and industry to integrate AI to unleash the power of everyday documents. Within a matter of seconds, clients can analyze their contracts to identify and act on key information, eliminating time-intensive manual tasks associated with daily paperwork.

For more information on Conga and its Digital Document Transformation Suite, visit conga.com .

About 451 Research:

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 2,000 client organizations globally through syndicated research, advisory services and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters here .

About Conga:

Conga is the leader in end-to-end Digital Document Transformation. From collaboration and creation, through contract management and negotiation, to agreement and e-signature, the Conga Suite has set the standard for automating business productivity and CRM investment through end-to-end Digital Document Transformation. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer®, Conga Collaborate℠, Conga Contracts℠, Conga Grid℠, Conga Sign℠, Conga AI AnalyzeSM and Conga Orchestrate℠, drives segment-leading ROI by simplifying and automating intelligent data, documents, contracts, signing, and reporting outcomes.

As a top global Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga produces the highest volume downloaded paid app on the entire AppExchange. In fact, more than 900,000 users in 85 countries across virtually all industries rely on Conga applications to drive digital document transformation, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

