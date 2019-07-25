Quickly Register to Capture Early Bird Rate for Leading Construction Technology Conference - ELEVATE 2019

Construction’s Heavy Work Conference and Expo Connects the Community with Technology to Build Better Now

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is gearing up for ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference and Expo, taking place at the Sheraton Grand Chicago on November 5-6, 2019. ELEVATE attracts leaders, movement makers, practitioners, change agents, industry heroes, and more across the Heavy Work Community including Heavy-Civil and Commercial Contractors, Departments of Transportation (DOTs), Project Owners, and Bulk Material Suppliers, Producers, and Logistics Providers.



A limited number of registrations are currently available at an “Early Bird” rate. Register now to claim one. More details about the conference are available at theheavyworkconference.com/ . Register here .

ELEVATE includes an insight rich array of Keynote, Round Table, PowerTalk, Innovation Zone, and Breakout Sessions alongside in-depth product training, industry awards, EXPO, networking, and more. Some of the innovative PowerTalk sessions include:

Industry 4.0 Tech: Enabling Collaboration & Cooperation : Presented by Andrew Lindsey, Director of Applied Research & Development, Alpha Corporation. Andrew will discuss leveraging Industry 4.0 Technologies to better collaborate and creatively leverage emerging next-gen software capabilities.

: Presented by Andrew Lindsey, Director of Applied Research & Development, Alpha Corporation. Andrew will discuss leveraging Industry 4.0 Technologies to better collaborate and creatively leverage emerging next-gen software capabilities. Improving Productivity with Lean Construction Concepts : Presented by Kristy Wolfe, Assistant Professor in Residence, Bradley University. Kristy will discuss Lean Construction concepts and methodologies that bring meaningful productivity improvements, creating a competitive advantage for a business.

: Presented by Kristy Wolfe, Assistant Professor in Residence, Bradley University. Kristy will discuss Lean Construction concepts and methodologies that bring meaningful productivity improvements, creating a competitive advantage for a business. Mindfulness & Clarity in Leadership & Decision-Making : Presented by Rick Singh, Senior Business Consultant, Command Alkon. Rick will review life-changing skills in leadership; including how to be present in the moment, how to silence the noise of busyness, and how to see deeper into issues to reveal stronger decisions.

: Presented by Rick Singh, Senior Business Consultant, Command Alkon. Rick will review life-changing skills in leadership; including how to be present in the moment, how to silence the noise of busyness, and how to see deeper into issues to reveal stronger decisions. How to Haul in Qualified Talent for the Construction Industry : Presented by Bryon West, President, Hire Velocity. Byron will teach you the strategies and best practices for attracting and recruiting top talent that will grow your business.

: Presented by Bryon West, President, Hire Velocity. Byron will teach you the strategies and best practices for attracting and recruiting top talent that will grow your business. Strategies for Recruiting & Retaining Drivers: Presented by Bryon West, President, Hire Velocity. Bryon will share how to use generational-specific strategies to recruit millennials, along with best practices for driver retention.

“ELEVATE educates, connects, and trains professionals in Construction’s Heavy Work environment, bringing together expertise and innovation for leaders to build better now,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “With over 300 hours of training; 100 hours of hands-on product labs; and hundreds of Keynotes, Power Talks, and Innovation Zone sessions, this event is a must attend for leaders in the industry.”

ALL ACCESS PASS group discounts are also available on a “Register 5 Receive the 6th Free” promotion. That represents over $300 in savings per registration and will be applied automatically at checkout when registering groups of 6, 12, 18, 24, or more.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.