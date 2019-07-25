State Visit of the President of India to Benin, The Gambia and Guinea (July 28 -3 August 2019)

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a State Visit to Benin, The Gambia and Guinea from 28 July to 3 August, 2019. This visit is the first ever visit of HOS/HOG of India to all the three countries. The President will be accompanied by Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises/ Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Member of Parliament Shri. Dilip Ghosh.

President will arrive in Cotonou, Benin in the afternoon of 28 July. President will hold talks with President of Benin Mr. Patrice Talon in Cotonou on 29 July. Later, President will travel to Porto Novo, the seat of Beninese Parliament. In a special honour extended to India by Benin, President will be addressing the National Assembly in Porto Novo. President of Benin will be hosting a Banquet in the honor of our President on 29 July. President will meet members of the Indian Community at a reception hosted in his honor in Cotonou on 30 July before departing for The Gambia.

During the visit to The Gambia, President will hold delegation talks with President of The Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrow in capital Banjul on 31 July. As a special gesture, the National Assembly, which is currently in recess, will hold a special session for the address of President on the same day. The National Assembly Building Complex in Banjul is one of the prominent projects in West Africa built under Line of Credit extended by India. President of The Gambia will be hosting a Banquet in the honor of President. The other elements of the visit include inauguration of exhibitions on Mahatma Gandhi and Khadi, and Indian community reception. President will depart for Guinea on 1 August.

President will arrive in Conakry, Guinea on 1 August where he will be received by President of the Republic of Guinea, Prof. Alpha Conde and will be accorded a ceremonial welcome. President will have delegation level talks with President of Guinea on 2 August. Other elements of the programme include attending State banquet hosted in his honour on 2 August and interaction with the Indian community at a reception on 3 August.

President’s visit to Benin, The Gambia and Guinea, will be his fourth visit to the African Continent. The visit of the President will further deepen our relations with the African nations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.