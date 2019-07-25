AI in ICT Networking Markets, 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in ICT Networking Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solution, Deployment, Managed Services, and Region 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research assesses the impact of AI in various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). The report also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support of AI-driven networking ecosystems. In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is also evaluated.



The report analyzes technologies, products, and solutions from key solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape. The report also provides a comprehensive quantitative assessment of the AI-driven networking market based on major market segments and sub-segments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical and region from 2019 through 2024.



The potential economic and social benefits cannot be overstated as networks will achieve an entirely new level of self-awareness, self-configuration, self-optimization, self-healing, and self-protection. This will be a benefit for existing networks as well as evolved LTE, emerging Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and soon to be launched 5G networks. An interdisciplinary approach will be required for systems integration as many technologies are brought together including Machine Learning, SDN, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Network Slicing, Quality of Service Management, and advanced security methodologies.

A short list of AI benefits to networks includes:

AI will amplify self-correcting and self-healing network capabilities

AI will improve the performance of network data management and analytics

AI will support emerging network capabilities such as 5G based network slicing

AI will augment programmability and virtualization through integration with SDN and NFV respectively

AI will make networks more flexible and more adaptable to changing demands and resource constraints

Select Report Findings:

Managed services are critical for AI in ICT networking with two-thirds of deployments globally

Key areas are Network Monetization, Management, Testing, Auditing, Authentication and Authorization

Deployment, Integration, and Provisioning will be the highest growth areas for AI in ICT professional services

Local network optimization is the fastest growing market segment through 2024 followed by WAN optimization

In terms of AI-based network transformation, C-RAN, SDN, and NFV will be a key focus for ICT network operators

Select Report Benefits:

AI in ICT market sizing for 2019 through 2024 by technology, infrastructure, and solution

Learn how AI will benefit emerging 5G networks, edge computing platforms, and IoT systems

Identify the role and importance of AI used in conjunction with network and platform automation

Understand how AI based analytics will increase overall network efficiency and effectiveness of other technologies

Identify the competitive landscape including major ecosystem players by industry vertical, core and supporting technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Unified Network, IoT, and AI

1.2 AI Driven Network

1.2.1 Wireless Strategy

1.3 Intent Based Network

1.4 Self-driven Networks

1.5 Augmented Intelligence

1.6 AI Technology

1.7 Market Drivers and Challenges



2 Technology and Market Landscape

2.1 Networking Equipment, Platforms, and Services

2.2 Enterprise Networking

2.3 IoT Networking Technology

2.3.1 Short-range Wireless Technologies

2.3.2 Long-Range Wireless Technologies

2.4 IoT Application

2.5 Network Optimization

2.6 Network Automation

2.7 Network Transformation

2.8 Edge Computing and AI

2.9 Software Driven Networking (SDN)

2.9.1 SDN Architecture

2.10 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI)

2.11 AI-Defined Infrastructure (ADI)

2.12 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

2.13 Telecom Infrastructure and Cloud-RAN (C-RAN)

2.14 New Radio Technology and 5G Network

2.15 AI Powered Network Analytics

2.16 Competitive Landscape



3 AI-driven Networking Market Analysis and Forecasts

3.1 Total AI-driven Networking Solution Market

3.2 AI driven Networking Solution Market by Segment

3.2.1 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Hardware Type

3.2.1.1 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Hardware Equipment Type

3.2.1.2 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Hardware Component Type

3.2.2 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Software Type

3.2.2.1 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Network Management Software Type

3.2.2.1.1 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Network Automation Software Type

3.2.2.1.2 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Network Optimization Software Type

3.2.2.1.3 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Network Transformation Software Type

3.2.3 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Service Type

3.2.3.1 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Managed Service Type

3.2.3.2 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Professional Service Type

3.2.3.2.1 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Deployment, Integration, and Provisioning Service Type

3.2.3.2.2 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Wireless Infrastructure Management Type

3.2.3.2.3 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Telecom Infrastructure Management Service Type

3.2.3.2.4 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by 5G Infrastructure Management Service Type

3.3 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by AI Technology Type

3.4 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Deployment Type

3.5 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Industry Sector

3.6 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Organization Type

3.7 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Network Type

3.8 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Network Platform

3.8.1 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by IoT Network Technology Type

3.8.1.1 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Short and Medium Range Wireless IoT Network Technology

3.8.1.2 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Long Range Wireless IoT Network Technology

3.9 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by IoT Application Type

3.10 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by 5G Network Type

3.11 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Industry Vertical

3.12 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Region

3.12.1 North America AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Country

3.12.2 Europe AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Country

3.12.3 APAC AI Driven Networking Solution by Country

3.12.4 MEA AI Driven Networking Solution by Country

3.12.5 Latin America AI Driven Networking Solution by Country



4 Company Analysis

4.1 Cisco Systems

4.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

4.3 IBM Corporation

4.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

4.5 Baidu Inc.

4.6 NVIDIA Corporation

4.7 Google Inc.

4.8 Microsoft Corporation

4.9 Dell EMC

4.10 Nokia Corporation

4.11 ARM Limited

4.12 Xively

4.13 PTC Corporation

4.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.15 ZTE Corporation

4.16 Intel Corporation

4.17 Ericsson AB

4.18 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.19 NEC Corporation

4.20 H2O.ai

4.21 Qualcomm Incorporated

4.22 Juniper Networks, Inc.

4.23 Accenture PLC

4.24 Brocade Communication Systems

4.25 VMware Inc.

4.26 Aricent Inc.

4.27 Arista Networks Inc.

4.28 Extreme Networks

4.29 NETSCOUT

4.30 ECI Telecom

4.31 Foxconn Electronics Inc.

4.32 NETGEAR

4.33 Riverbed Technology



5 Conclusions and Recommendations

5.1 Artificial Intelligence Providers

5.2 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

5.3 Communication Service Providers

5.4 Computing Companies

5.5 Data Analytics Providers

5.6 Networking Equipment Providers

5.7 Networking Security Providers

5.8 Semiconductor Companies

5.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

5.10 Software and Platform Providers



