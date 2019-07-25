/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle Safety Systems Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE automotive active and passive safety systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global safety market study includes:

Automotive OE active safety systems (adaptive cruise control, head-up displays, lane departure warning, parking assistance, brakes) and passive safety systems (front airbags, side airbags, driver airbags, passenger airbags, curtain airbags) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends of safety systems (including frontal airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts, active head restraints, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure, park assist, electronic braking, ABS, ESC, predictive braking, lighting systems, steer assist, radar, head-up display, cameras, adaptive front lighting, daytime running lights, run-flat tyres, TPMS)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers of safety technology including Takata, Bosch, TRW, Continental, Harman, Delphi (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive safety systems suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive safety systems sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments in safety systems

Follow the key trends within the safety sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in the safety sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Active and passive safety Autoliv Inc. Continental AG Robert Bosch GmbH Takata Corporation Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity ZF Customers and contracts Infrastructure Passive safety Active safety Aptiv PLC Bendix CVS Denso Corporation Ficosa International, S.A. Freescale Semiconductor Huf Electronics Magneti Marelli Valeo SA Others CTS Corporation Gentex Harman Jabil Inc Magna International Inc. Mando Mobileye Omron Corporation Pioneer Tung Thih Electronic ZF Passive safety Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. Joyson Safety Systems Customers and contracts Infrastructure Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Others Hyosung iSi Automotive Tokai Rika

Forecasts Active safety Adaptive cruise control Autonomous Emergency Braking Autonomous vehicles Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Lane departure warning systems Parking assistance systems Rearview cameras Passive safety Market forecasts Frontal airbags Side curtain airbags Side impact airbags

Markets Active safety Electronic braking systems' market shares Asia-Pacific Europe North America South America Market drivers Market shares Research findings Survey shows distrust of full autonomous vehicles Why people become distracted while driving Emerging markets Passive safety Market drivers Market segmentation Market shares Asian market Chinese market European market Indian market North American market

Technologies Accident research Accidents happen Active safety Driver assistance systems Adaptive cruise control Blind spot detection systems Head-up display Lane departure warning systems Other driver assistance Aisin Seiki's solutions Aptiv's electronically scanning radar Audible warnings in the autonomous car Autoliv's Stereo Vision Sensing system Banner Engineering's radar-based sensors Bosch's mid-range radar sensors Bosch's parking solutions B-segment Nissan Note features self-cleaning rearview camera Cadillac uses seat vibrations to warn drivers of crash threats Continental offers advance warning about low road grip Continental's crash sensors Continental's DAS solution for buses and trucks Continental's 'driver focus' vehicle Continental's emergency steer assist Continental's Multimedia Radio Navigation system Continental's system warns wrong way drivers Denso's image recognition technology Denso's laser radar Denso's millimetre-wave radar EyeSight's solutions Ford's solutions Freescale Semiconductor's solutions GM's solutions Harman's solution Hyundai Motor's solutions JLR's solutions Laser-based head-up display developed by Aptiv Nissan's emergency assist for pedal misapplication Radar that detects end of traffic jams and actuates emergency brakes Renesas Electronics' solution Subaru's solution Toshiba's solutions Valeo's DAS for electric vehicles ZF's solutions Parking assistance systems Bosch's solution Ficosa's solution Hitachi Automotive Systems' solution Valeo's solution Tomorrow's driver assistance Aptiv's RACam Aptiv's vision systems BMW's vision of automated parking Bosch's vision of automated driving Continental's camera monitor system Continental's sensor technologies Denso Ten's solution Ford's solution GM's solutions Haptic steering wheel Hitachi Automotive Systems' solution Honda's solutions Kia's solutions Nissan's solutions Opel's solutions Optical sensors Panasonic's solutions PSA Group's solutions Rear camera displays Self-driving vehicles will be available by 2020 Subaru's solutions Technologies to assist older drivers Toyota's pre-collision system UR:BAN Visteon's camera-enhanced cockpit concept Visteon's solutions Volvo's solutions Electronic braking systems Anti-lock braking system developments Braking assistance system developments Electronic Stability Control system developments Predictive emergency brake control developments Technology developments Tomorrow's steering systems Tyres Other Run-flat tyres Tyre pressure monitoring systems Lighting Adaptive front lighting systems Daytime running lights Other lighting system developments Gentex's SmartBeam Night vision systems Passive safety Active head restraints Frontal airbags Airbag satellite Autoliv's smart belt system Takata's airbag venting technology Other applications Autoliv's thin windshield pillar Brembo's airbag jackets for motorcyclists Denso's pedestrian collision detection sensor Ford develops digital human child body models Freescale Semiconductor sensors for airbag systems Mercedes-Benz Pre-Safe Passive safety system for electric light truck Rear seat centre airbag Second generation head protection systems for convertibles from TRW Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision Seatbelts Active seatbelt buckle Autoliv's next generation seatbelts Bag-in-belt from Autoliv Continental's Active Emergency Belt Control Dynamic locking tongue seatbelt technology from TRW Inflatable seatbelts Ford's rear inflatable seat belts Inflatable seatbelt from Key Safety Systems Next generation seatbelt pretensioner from TRW Seatbelt tension sensors from Joyson Safety Systems Self-adaptive seat belt load limiting system from TRW Three-point seatbelt from Autoliv Side airbags Pelvis-Thorax Side Airbag from Joyson Safety Systems Regulations and test requirements Active safety regulation and test rating update Passive safety regulations Passive safety test ratings





