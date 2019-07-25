Encore Renewable Energy claims top spot as Vermont solar developer on 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

5.7MW array on the closed capped Brattleboro, Vermont landfill

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With renewable energy expected to be the fastest growing source of U.S. electricity generation for at least the next two years, Burlington-based solar developer Encore Renewable Energy has once again been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its development and installation business, rising to #19 solar developer nationwide and #1 in Vermont.

“We’re proud to contribute to reshaping the country's energy mix,” said Encore founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chad Farrell.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year. Among all types of businesses recognized in the magazine's 2019 list, Encore ranks #111.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Solar Power World as one of the top solar development and installation companies in the United States,” said Farrell. “We’re excited to see continued improvements in our ranking over the past several years, despite the headwinds that the industry has faced during that time period. We look forward to building even more world-class solar projects for our customers in 2019.”

"Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features hundreds of companies making big impacts in local energy markets," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It's a great time to be a solar installer, and we're happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list."

The U.S. solar market is expected to see 14% year-over-year growth in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid — enough to power 2.28 million average American homes. This increase in installations is attributed to strong residential solar interest and a rush to get projects in before the 30% federal investment tax credit steps down to 26% at the end of 2019.

In 2018, the Encore team installed 8,368 KW of solar power. Since its founding in 2007, the company has installed over 33,000 KW of solar systems.

About Encore Renewable Energy

Encore Renewable Energy is a Burlington, Vermont-based leading integrated clean energy services company with a proven track record of reclaiming undervalued real estate for community-scale solar PV systems. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, Encore specializes in the design, development, financing, permitting, and construction of renewable energy projects on landfills, brownfields, rooftops and carports. For more information about Encore, please visit www.encorerenewableenergy.com. Stay connected via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.



