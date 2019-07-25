Bulldog Insurance Becomes Digital Agency with Applied

Georgia-based independent insurance agency selects Applied Digital Agency software to increase visibility across the business and deliver omnichannel customer service

Applied Systems® today announced that Bulldog Insurance selected Applied's Digital Agency® solution to digitally transform their business. Leveraging Applied Epic®, Bulldog Insurance will manage multiple lines of business within a single application while also automating daily workflows to create efficiency throughout the entire business. The agency will also integrate customer service software including a client self-service portal and mobile apps for staff and customers.



“Technology is making more information readily accessible, and our business is at the point where we need more real-time access to information for staff and customers to have greater visibility into our business whenever they want,” said Azfar Haque, owner, Bulldog Insurance. “Applied’s Digital Agency solution gives us access to information needed to make business decisions, while also being able provide customers with information by integrating an online customer self-service portal and mobile apps.”





Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance agencies to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market appetite search, financial accounting and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalize quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s scalable software architecture provides agencies with multiple locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

Applied CSR24®, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables agencies to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, liability certificates and other insurance documents through an online agency-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with brokerage management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing agents to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, brokerages can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

Applied Mobile® is a purpose-built app that enables insurance agency staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their agency management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.



“In today’s digital landscape, agencies must adopt technology in order to provide the efficient and 24/7 service their customers expect,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Leveraging the Applied Digital Agency solution, Bulldog Insurance will deliver a digital experience to staff and customers by leveraging a single foundational agency management system and integrated omnichannel servicing software.”



About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

