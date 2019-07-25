America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership

/EIN News/ -- Bentonville, Arkansas , July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced the opening of a new dealership located in Conway, AR. This will be the thirty-seventh dealership in Arkansas and the second dealership opening in fiscal year 2020. The dealership will be managed by Matthew Heiderscheidt, with the assistance of Amanda Forrester. This will be the third dealership managed by Mr. Heiderscheidt as we look to expand the number of customers served by our top performing general managers.

“A great deal of thought and foresight is placed on our decisions about where to grow. We select communities where we believe we can fill a void when it comes to what we offer at Car-Mart,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to deliver service, convenience, dependability and peace of mind when a customer purchases one of our vehicles. We strive to earn the repeat business of our customers by helping them after the sale and over the course of time.”

“We’re excited about the expansion in the Conway market. It’s a growing area with a lot of potential,” said Mr. Heiderscheidt. “At Car-Mart, we offer a unique buying process for our customers where it’s not just a purchase, but an experience. We get to know our customers and work closely with them on flexible financing.”

This new dealership is located at 2740 Dave Ward Drive; the hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays. Customers can also shop online at Car-Mart.com, or get pre-approved with Car-Mart’s online application at Car-Mart.com/getapproved.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in eleven states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

Car-Mart was named to the Forbes 2019 America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years and has sold nearly 650,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.

Contacts:Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 418-8081



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.