SoundHound Inc. Integrates HERE Mapping and Location Data into Houndify Voice AI Platform

/EIN News/ -- Data from HERE Enables Voice-First Navigation Experience

Chicago, IL - HERE Technologies , a global leader in location platform services, today announced a partnership with SoundHound Inc. ®, the leading innovator in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies, to add a voice-first navigation experience to SoundHound Inc.’s Houndify ™ voice AI platform. The partnership provides Houndify developers the ability to apply real-world location data from HERE Technologies to their applications to improve the driver experience and enhance safety. Drivers will be able to activate navigation by simply speaking, as opposed to keying in the information or logging on to a secondary mobile app.

Houndify is the independent AI platform that enables developers and business owners to deploy a custom voice assistant anywhere and retain control of their brands and users. It provides all the ingredients necessary for voice and AI integration: fast speech recognition, sophisticated natural language understanding, custom wake words, easy to use developer tools, knowledge graphs, and a large and rapidly growing number of domains.

Developers will be able to fast-track the development of location-centric applications by leveraging HERE global map data and curated location content in combination with readily available location services, including rendering, search, routing, transit, and positioning. The integration will provide precise, end-to-end tracking and accurate, real-time and historical locations. This is especially useful in cars, where a vehicle’s ability to understand its precise positioning, retain contextual awareness of the environment, and store local knowledge of road rules is crucial. HERE provides mapping data on more than 200 countries for the newest Houndify domain.

“We are excited to partner with HERE and to bring their wealth of global mapping data and services to our Houndify customers, especially those in the automotive industry,” said Amir Arbabi, Vice President of Business Development at SoundHound Inc. “Adding HERE Technologies as a new Houndify domain will allow us to further expand our voice AI capabilities and provide a deeper set of location-based data for our global audience.”

“Adding HERE to the Houndify platform will help to provide a seamless experience for developers adding voice navigation or location awareness to the consumer applications they’re building,” said Kirk Mitchell, SVP and GM, Americas at HERE Technologies. “We’re thrilled to partner with SoundHound Inc. to provide a safer, more natural way for consumers to engage with mobile navigation applications.”

Developers interested in exploring this new voice activation on the Houndify platform can visit Houndify.com to learn more and register.

About SoundHound Inc.:

SoundHound Inc. turns sound into understanding and actionable meaning. We believe in enabling humans to interact with the things around them in the same way we interact with each other: by speaking naturally to mobile phones, cars, TVs, music speakers, and every other part of the emerging ‘connected’ world. Our consumer product, Hound, leverages our Speech-to-Meaning™ and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies to create a groundbreaking smartphone experience, and is the first product to build on the Houndify platform. Our SoundHound product applies our technology to music, enabling people to discover, explore, and share the music around them, and even find the name of that song stuck in their heads by singing or humming. Through the Houndify platform, we aim to bring voice-enabled AI to everyone and enable others to build on top of it. We call this Collective AI. Our Mission: Houndify everything.

About HERE Technologies:

HERE , the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com .

