Stevia Nutra Acquires Minnesota Licensed Hemp Grow Operation

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Stevia Nutra Corp. (OTC PINK: STNTD) announces the appointment of Richard F. Kugelmann as Chairman of the Board, and Dr. Robert Michet to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kugelmann to Stevia Nutra Corp. a vast knowledge in both the cannabis and hemp growing industry. Stevia is looking forward to completing its first cycle of hemp growing. The initial planting encompasses 145 acres in southern Minnesota prime farming land. Expansion will proceed on 160 acres of contiguous property, leased for the next five years, with options to expand its growing capacity to more than 1500 acres in the future. Stevia Nutra will be harvesting its first crop by the end of September 2019.



Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a limited number of licenses to farmers under its hemp pilot program, ordered by State Legislature last year. It is the first time that Hemp has been grown legally in Minnesota in 60 years, and Stevia Nutra Corp. is a participant in this great opportunity and poised to be a leader in this market.

Stevia Nutra Corp. is also looking forward to an additional licensed hemp farming agreement with the leasing of 6,000 acres in Iowa. A one acre parcel includes a successful test planting of the Stevia sweetener plant. Stevia Nutra is now exploring the planting of Stevia to be sold wholesale. This additional production of Stevia sweetener furnishes a separate and additional opportunity to farm both Hemp and Stevia, subject to the State of Iowa legislature’s vote to approve Hemp.

Mr. Kugelmann is quoted as saying “Stevia Nutra Corp.’s consultants enjoy expertise in cultivation, extraction and distribution. We will continue to seek opportunities in both the Cannabis and Hemp industries. Those pursuits will be in growing, planting, product fabrication and distribution. We are confident that we have identified the best sources for of the best quality seeds. Additionally, we have identified and studied clones of 12 different strains all with high percentage of CBD, of high-quality cannabinol features. Our services are available for serious growers of any size of legal locations, in both Cannabis and Hemp, with a focus to assure the most profitable results.”

Stevia’s fiscal year-end is July 31, and will soon file its annual report. Following that filing, we will proceed to bring our status with OTCMarkets to “Pink Current Information.”

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

For more information please visit our web-site: www.stevianutracorp.com

Stevia Nutra Corp. Contact: stevianutra@yahoo.com Toll free: 877-978-3842



