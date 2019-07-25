First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2019.



Highlights

Delivered quarterly net income of $11.0 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share

Tangible book value per share increased by 3.6% in the quarter to $22.35

Completed SCB Bancorp, Inc. (“Soy Capital”) bank merger and system conversion on budget

“I am pleased to report another solid quarter of financial performance,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We continued our focus on improved credit quality and the results reflect another strong quarter of earnings with minimal charge-offs. While this effort has put pressure on loan growth, the long-term benefits outweigh the managed attrition.”

“With the April completion of the bank merger and systems integration tied to the Soy Capital deal, we have the full benefit of the cost savings moving forward and recorded approximately $2.4 million of acquisition related expenses in the quarter. We are off to a great start with the combined companies and the results, especially for the insurance and ag services business lines, are already reflecting our efforts on growing and expanding the noninterest income diversity the Soy Capital acquisition provided,” Dively concluded.



Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.9 million, or 2.9% compared to the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by lower loan balances, less accretion income and higher funding costs. The current quarter included $2.6 million in accretion income compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2018, net interest income increased by $3.9 million, or 14.1%. The increase was primarily attributable to the addition of Soy Capital and the acquisition of First BancTrust Corporation (“First Bank”), which closed on May 1, 2018.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.64% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.74% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by less accretion income and higher funding costs. The higher funding costs were partially driven by customers moving deposits from noninterest bearing accounts to interest bearing checking. Excluding accretion income, net interest margin declined by six basis points in the current quarter.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased by 15 basis points. The year-over-year decrease in the ratio was primarily due to the inclusion of Soy Capital’s lower net interest margin.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $2.55 billion, representing a decrease of $50.5 million compared to the prior quarter. The decline was primarily driven by both the Company’s continued focus on improved credit quality from acquired loans and from an increased competitive environment. The Company continues to maintain its strong credit and underwriting standards, electing not to match certain opportunities where the competition reflects proposed terms beyond First Mid’s requirements. With respect to agriculture operating loans, we believe that nearly all the Company’s borrowers were able to get their crops in the ground by late May and early June, despite wet conditions in many other areas of the Midwest. While yields on the crops are expected to be lower than last year’s record harvest, a combination of the increase in corn and soybean prices and the additional USDA funding are expected to position most of our farming customers in a better cash flow position than last year. A recent USDA research report showed expectations for farmers in our area to have increases in cash income from crop farming by approximately 5% in 2019 over 2018. First Mid has minimal exposure to the cattle and dairy sector.

Loans increased by $169.9 million, or 7.1%, compared to the second quarter of last year through a combination of both organic and acquisition related growth.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2019, nonperforming loans were 1.0% of total loans, allowance for loan losses was 1.04% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 102.3%. Non-performing loans of $25.8 million declined to the lowest level in a year, down from $26.0 million in the previous quarter. Excluding outstanding acquired loans, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.38%.

Net charge-offs were $0.4 million during the second quarter consistent with the prior quarter. The Company recorded provision expense of $0.1 million during the second quarter compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.9 million in the second quarter of last year. The decline in provision expense was driven by a combination of improved asset quality and a decline in loan balances.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $3.01 billion, an increase of $23.8 million since year-end, but a second quarter decline of $33.7 million consistent with seasonal trends. Customer movement of funds from noninterest bearing accounts to interest bearing checking accounts helped drive higher deposit costs. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.76% for the quarter compared to 0.70% in the first quarter and 0.38% in the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $13.6 million compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the seasonality of the insurance division, which, as expected, declined by $1.8 million. Revenues in other noninterest fee income categories increased by $0.8 million from the prior quarter. Wealth management revenues were slightly lower and assets under management held steady at $4.2 billion.

Noninterest income increased $5.2 million compared to the second quarter of last year due to a combination of both organic and acquisition growth.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the second quarter totaled $30.2 million compared to $28.3 million in the first quarter. The current quarter included $2.4 million in acquisition related costs compared to $0.2 million in the prior quarter. In addition, the current quarter included $0.4 million in expense related to a fair value impairment on mortgage servicing rights. Excluding the acquisition related costs, noninterest expenses declined by $0.5 million, which was primarily driven by the cost savings from the Soy Capital system conversion and bank merger.

Noninterest expense was $9.4 million higher than the second quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily due to the addition of both Soy Capital and a full quarter of First Bank in the current period numbers. The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis and inclusive of acquisition costs, for the second quarter 2019 was 62.3% compared to 56.7% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels

The Company’s capital levels remained comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels and ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.82% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.92% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.93% Leverage ratio 11.06%

Capital Markets

The Company maintains a Board approved stock repurchase program that currently has approximately $6.2 million in available repurchase capacity. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

Under the previously announced ‘at-the-market’ equity offering, the Company did not sell any shares during the current quarter.

About Us: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. Our mission is to fulfill the financial needs of our communities with exceptional personal service, professionalism and integrity, and deliver meaningful value and results for our customers and shareholders.

First Mid is a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 154 years.

More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” and “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Aaron Holt

VP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-0463

aholt@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –





FIRST MID-ILLINOIS BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) As of June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,416 $ 141,400 $ 85,575 Investment securities 833,763 769,279 688,616 Loans (including loans held for sale) 2,546,543 2,644,519 2,376,683 Less allowance for loan losses (26,359 ) (26,189 ) (22,045 ) Net loans 2,520,184 2,618,330 2,354,638 Premises and equipment, net 59,898 59,117 47,003 Goodwill and intangibles, net 135,762 139,097 102,618 Bank owned life insurance 66,347 65,484 51,101 Other assets 58,471 47,027 39,922 Total assets $ 3,842,841 $ 3,839,734 $ 3,369,473 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 603,823 $ 575,784 $ 526,117 Interest bearing 2,408,667 2,412,902 2,144,747 Total deposits 3,012,490 2,988,686 2,670,864 Repurchase agreement with customers 152,264 192,330 141,662 Other borrowings 95,826 127,469 105,083 Junior subordinated debentures 29,084 29,000 28,792 Other liabilities 44,219 26,385 11,746 Total liabilities 3,333,883 3,363,870 2,958,147 Total stockholders' equity 508,958 475,864 411,326 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,842,841 $ 3,839,734 $ 3,369,473





FIRST MID-ILLINOIS BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 31,539 $ 25,362 $ 63,643 $ 46,369 Interest on investment securities 5,436 4,679 10,645 8,760 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 596 90 1,334 160 Total interest income 37,571 30,131 75,622 55,289 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,940 1,670 9,318 2,932 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 215 65 475 124 Interest on other borrowings 697 593 1,420 976 Interest on subordinated debt 406 349 844 608 Total interest expense 6,258 2,677 12,057 4,640 Net interest income 31,313 27,454 63,565 50,649 Provision for loan losses 91 1,877 1,038 2,932 Net interest income after provision for loan 31,222 25,577 62,527 47,717 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 3,587 1,599 7,232 3,341 Insurance commissions 3,760 838 9,315 2,325 Service charges 1,959 1,803 3,761 3,438 Securities gains, net 218 881 272 901 Mortgage banking revenues 346 410 585 571 ATM/debit card revenue 2,202 1,860 4,218 3,464 Other 1,516 970 2,844 1,808 Total non-interest income 13,588 8,361 28,227 15,848 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,565 11,057 32,139 21,251 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,543 3,505 8,998 6,778 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 188 7 241 83 FDIC insurance 197 285 476 566 Amortization of intangible assets 1,823 716 3,179 1,221 Stationary and supplies 264 186 551 397 Legal and professional expense 1,304 1,717 2,498 2,854 Marketing and donations 481 431 935 785 Other 5,822 2,892 9,480 5,235 Total non-interest expense 30,187 20,796 58,497 39,170 Income before income taxes 14,623 13,142 32,257 24,395 Income taxes 3,642 3,105 7,960 5,968 Net income $ 10,981 $ 10,037 $ 24,297 $ 18,427 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.72 $ 1.46 $ 1.38 Diluted earnings per common share 0.66 0.72 1.45 1.38 Dividends per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding 16,683,194 13,956,674 16,674,646 13,317,395 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 16,717,974 13,974,048 16,709,426 13,334,698





FIRST MID-ILLINOIS BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 31,539 $ 32,104 $ 30,553 $ 28,850 $ 25,362 Interest on investment securities 5,436 5,209 4,966 4,511 4,679 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 596 738 269 127 90 Total interest income 37,571 38,051 35,788 33,488 30,131 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,940 4,378 3,422 2,217 1,670 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 215 260 134 72 65 Interest on other borrowings 697 723 834 707 593 Interest on subordinated debt 406 438 396 405 349 Total interest expense 6,258 5,799 4,786 3,401 2,677 Net interest income 31,313 32,252 31,002 30,087 27,454 Provision for loan losses 91 947 3,184 2,551 1,877 Net interest income after provision for loan 31,222 31,305 27,818 27,536 25,577 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 3,587 3,645 3,540 1,579 1,599 Insurance commissions 3,760 5,555 2,390 877 838 Service charges 1,959 1,802 1,988 2,009 1,803 Securities gains, net 218 54 0 0 881 Mortgage banking revenues 346 239 266 368 410 ATM/debit card revenue 2,202 2,016 2,044 1,979 1,860 Other 1,516 1,328 1,419 1,107 970 Total non-interest income 13,588 14,639 11,647 7,919 8,361 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,565 16,574 13,952 11,600 11,057 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,543 4,455 4,225 3,530 3,505 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 188 53 260 (61 ) 7 FDIC insurance 197 279 319 174 285 Amortization of intangible assets 1,823 1,356 1,156 838 716 Stationary and supplies 264 287 238 328 186 Legal and professional expense 1,304 1,194 1,318 1,071 1,717 Marketing and donations 481 454 541 468 431 Other 5,822 3,658 4,311 6,542 2,892 Total non-interest expense 30,187 28,310 26,320 24,490 20,796 Income before income taxes 14,623 17,634 13,145 10,965 13,142 Income taxes 3,642 4,318 3,206 2,731 3,105 Net income $ 10,981 $ 13,316 $ 9,939 $ 8,234 $ 10,037





FIRST MID-ILLINOIS BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Loan Portfolio Construction and land development $ 57,069 $ 49,179 $ 50,619 $ 91,355 $ 88,481 Farm loans 229,924 236,864 231,700 191,724 184,887 1-4 Family residential properties 355,143 362,617 373,518 367,343 378,573 Multifamily residential properties 167,709 175,903 184,051 100,368 105,948 Commercial real estate 888,711 905,679 906,850 814,574 803,362 Loans secured by real estate 1,698,556 1,730,242 1,746,738 1,565,364 1,561,251 Agricultural loans 118,216 118,026 135,877 120,770 113,533 Commercial and industrial loans 530,405 550,853 557,011 540,387 502,211 Consumer loans 84,907 86,540 91,516 57,248 59,090 All other loans 114,459 111,333 113,377 116,391 140,598 Total loans 2,546,543 2,596,994 2,644,519 2,400,160 2,376,683 Deposit Portfolio Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 603,823 $ 628,944 $ 575,784 $ 493,935 $ 526,117 Interest bearing demand deposits 844,931 828,144 903,426 749,396 781,360 Savings deposits 438,769 444,619 432,319 397,910 405,287 Money Market 473,160 483,867 485,388 481,799 434,559 Time deposits 651,807 660,639 591,769 528,357 523,541 Total deposits 3,012,490 3,046,213 2,988,686 2,651,397 2,670,864 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 25,773 $ 25,988 $ 29,749 $ 27,924 $ 24,729 Non-performing assets 29,380 29,857 32,344 30,065 27,237 Net charge-offs 436 432 834 757 603 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 102.27 % 102.76 % 88.03 % 85.37 % 89.15 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding 1.04 % 1.03 % 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.93 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.13 % 1.16 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.84 % 0.90 % 0.81 % Common Share Data Common shares outstanding 16,694,316 16,677,128 16,644,635 15,294,925 15,285,146 Book value per common share $ 30.49 $ 29.81 $ 28.57 $ 27.25 $ 26.91 Tangible book value per common share $ 22.35 $ 21.57 $ 20.22 $ 20.58 $ 20.20 Market price of stock $ 34.92 $ 33.32 $ 31.92 $ 40.33 $ 39.30 Key Performance Ratios and Metrics End of period earning assets $ 3,632,712 $ 3,539,175 $ 3,491,606 $ 3,081,929 $ 3,103,956 Average earning assets 3,470,776 3,516,032 3,307,437 3,090,835 2,949,144 Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.40 % 4.44 % 4.35 % 4.35 % 4.16 % Average rate on cost of funds 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.60 % 0.46 % 0.38 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.64 % 3.74 % 3.75 % 3.89 % 3.79 % Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.10 % 0.98 % 1.27 % Return on average common equity 8.80 % 11.02 % 8.99 % 7.92 % 11.23 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 1 62.31 % 56.77 % 57.66 % 61.56 % 56.65 % Full-time equivalent employees 826 832 818 686 711 1 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles. Non-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities. Note: Asset Quality metrics as of December 31, 2018 were adjusted to match the disclosures in the 10K, which exclude TDR's from the Soy Capital acquisition.





FIRST MID-ILLINOIS BANCSHARES, INC. Net Interest Margin For the Quarter Ended June 2019 QTD Average Average Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Interest bearing deposits 81,986 555 2.72% Federal funds sold 708 4 2.27% Certificates of deposits investments 6,736 37 2.20% Investment Securities: Taxable (total less municipals) 632,548 4,094 2.59% Tax-exempt (Municipals) 184,838 1,699 3.68% Loans (net of unearned income) 2,563,960 31,719 4.96% Total interest earning assets 3,470,776 38,108 4.40% NONEARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 74,459 Premises and equipment 59,407 Other nonearning assets 248,349 Allowance for loan losses (27,165) Total assets $3,825,826 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 1,284,511 1,645 0.51% Savings deposits 442,772 155 0.14% Time deposits 658,723 3,140 1.91% Total interest bearing deposits 2,386,006 4,940 0.83% Repurchase agreements 153,872 215 0.56% FHLB advances 108,044 696 2.58% Federal funds purchased 115 1 3.49% Subordinated debt 29,056 406 5.60% Other borrowings 550 0 0.00% Total borrowings 291,637 1,318 1.81% Total interest bearing liabilities 2,677,643 6,258 0.94% NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 606,170 Average cost of funds 0.76% Other liabilities 43,136 Stockholders' equity 498,877 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $3,825,826 Net Interest Earnings / Spread $31,850 3.46% Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds 0.18% Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.64%





FIRST MID-ILLINOIS BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Net interest income as reported $ 31,313 $ 32,252 $ 31,002 $ 30,087 $ 27,454 Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 31,850 32,800 31,546 30,604 27,951 Average earning assets 3,470,776 3,516,032 3,307,437 3,090,835 2,949,144 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 1 3.64 % 3.74 % 3.75 % 3.89 % 3.79% % Common stockholder's equity $ 508,958 $ 497,152 $ 475,864 $ 416,833 $ 411,326 Goodwill and intangibles, net 135,762 137,461 139,097 102,014 102,618 Common shares outstanding 16,695 16,677 16,645 15,295 15,285 Tangible Book Value per common share $ 22.35 $ 21.57 $ 20.22 $ 20.58 $ 20.20 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 379,581 $ 372,731 $ 357,690 $ 335,552 $ 325,572 Risk weighted assets 2,935,236 2,964,638 3,030,259 2,662,706 2,678,691 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 2 12.93 % 12.57 % 11.80 % 12.60 % 12.15 % 1 Annualized and calculated on a tax equivalent basis where interest earned on tax-exempt securities and loans is adjusted to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes assuming a federal tax rate of 21% during 2018 and 35% during 2017 and includes the impact of non-interest bearing funds. 2 Defined as total common equity adjusted for gains/(losses) less goodwill and intangibles divided by risk weighted assets as of period end.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.