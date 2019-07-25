Passage Bio Expands Executive Management Team

Company appoints Jill Quigley, J.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Alex Fotopolous as Chief Technical Officer

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company developing AAV-delivered gene therapies for the treatment of rare monogenic central nervous system diseases, today announced the expansion of the Company’s executive management team. Jill Quigley, J.D., has been appointed chief operating officer and general counsel and Alex Fotopolous has been appointed chief technical officer. The new team joins co-founder and interim chief executive officer, Steve Squinto and co-founder and chief scientific advisor, James M. Wilson, M.D., Ph.D.



“We are tremendously excited to add these two deeply experienced executives to the growing management team at Passage Bio,” said Stephen Squinto, co-founder and interim chief executive officer at Passage Bio. “We launched Passage Bio earlier this year, and we are diligently working to capture this unparalleled opportunity to transform the lives of patients with rare monogenic CNS diseases. We look forward to their unique and comprehensive expertise as we grow the organization, build out our manufacturing capabilities and advance our lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease into the clinic in 2020.”

Jill Quigley joins Passage Bio from a prior role as Chief Executive Officer of Nutrinia Ltd., a company developing pharmaceuticals to treat rare conditions of the gastrointestinal tract. Prior to Nutrinia, she held senior positions as legal counsel for several biotechnology companies, including at NPS Pharmaceuticals until its $5.2B acquisition by Shire plc, where she subsequently served as senior legal counsel and at Pharmasset leading in the negotiations of its $11B acquisition by Gilead Sciences Inc. Ms. Quigley began her career as an associate with the law firm of Dechert LLP, where she advised life science companies on a broad range of business and legal matters. She received an B.A. from American University and a J.D. with high honors from Rutgers School of Law.

Alex Fotopoulos joins Passage Bio from Ultragenyx Gene Therapy, which was formerly Dimension Therapeutics, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President, Head of Technical Operations. Alex brings over 26 years of biopharmaceutical industry and extensive global experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel biologics, including the preclinical and clinical development of multiple AAV candidates targeting rare genetic liver-associated diseases. Prior to Ultragenyx, Mr. Fotopoulos served as Vice President of Technical Operations, responsible for the external development and manufacturing of a portfolio of novel biologics and biosimilars at Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Earlier, Mr. Fotopoulos held an 18-year tenure at Biogen, attaining the position of Senior Director of Global Manufacturing Engineering and Facilities. While at Biogen, he managed global clinical and commercial manufacturing facilities, overseeing activities supporting worldwide regulatory filings, launch, and commercialization for products addressing diverse therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and hemophilia. Mr. Fotopoulos received his Diploma in chemical engineering at the National Tech University of Athens, his M.Sc. degree in chemical engineering from Tufts University, and his M.B.A. from the F. W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio is a privately-held fully integrated genetic medicines company with a mission to develop a portfolio of life-transforming AAV-delivered therapeutics for the treatment of rare monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP) as well as the Orphan Disease Center (ODC). The GTP conducts the IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities. The company has a development portfolio of five product candidates, with the option to license seven more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and Krabbe disease, all of which are planned to be in the clinic in 2020. In early 2019, the company completed a $115.5 million Series A financing with investments from OrbiMed, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Versant Ventures, Lily Asia Ventures, New Leaf Venture Partners, and Vivo Capital.

