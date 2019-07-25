Dermatology Experts Present Latest Information at 2019 AAD Summer Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Summer Meeting will take place from July 25 to 28 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The meeting will feature the latest information on skin, hair and nails, presented by world-renowned experts in the field of dermatology.



The following news releases offer more information on noteworthy topics presented at the meeting:

Spike in Female Skin Cancer Rates Reveals Alarming Tanning Trends

Untangling Hair Loss in Women

Reducing Skin-related Side Effects of Targeted Cancer Therapies

Research Suggests Hyperhidrosis is Widespread, but Patients are Not Seeking Treatment

Media planning to attend the 2019 AAD Summer Meeting must register on-site at the press office, located in the Bryant Suite at the New York Hilton Midtown, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, or 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, July 26. The press office phone number is (212) 333-6351.

Contacts

Nicole Dobkin, (847) 240-1746, ndobkin@aad.org

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org . Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1) and YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).

