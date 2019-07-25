HighPoint Adds New York City Minority Business Entity Certification Further Expanding Minority Business Entity Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- SPARTA, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint , a leading technology solutions and services company, announced that they have been awarded the New York City Minority Business Entity (MBE) Certification. The addition of the certification allows HighPoint to service New York City government and partnering agencies.

“The NYC MBE certification is one more way that we are able to demonstrate our continued commitment to the diversity of our workforce and highlight the benefits of working with companies that reflect that diversity,” said Mike Mendiburu, President and CEO at HighPoint.

As an official MBE, we are able to support business relationships with corporations, government and public sector enterprises in New York State, New York City, and New Jersey, which have been specially empowered to offer opportunities to Minority-Owned suppliers.

HighPoint is pleased to be able to help clients meet their individual procurement requirements by having achieved the following MBE certifications:

New York State MBE Certification

New York City MBE Certification

New Jersey MBE Certification

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey – MBE Certification

National Minority (New York and New Jersey) Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Certification

In addition, HighPoint was named 2017 Minority Business Supplier of the Year Award by the NMSDC. This formal recognition enables us to provide best-in-class technology solutions to our customers, while also helping further the cause of diversity in our communities.

About HighPoint

HighPoint is a leading customer service and technology solutions company. With their customer-centric, results-driven approach to digital transformation, you get technology that works delivered by people you want to work with. HighPoint builds lasting relationships with clients, employees and partners based on honesty, integrity, trust and a mutual commitment to growth and success. The company, founded in 1996, is a minority-owned business headquartered in Sparta, NJ serving markets in the Tri-state region and Southeastern US, with presence in Charlotte, NC and London, UK. To contact us or learn more about our solutions, please visit www.highpoint.com .



Contact:

Neil Foss

HighPoint

(973) 940-0040

marketing@highpoint.com



