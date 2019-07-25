CSW Industrials Announces Details for First Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI), a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 before the market opens.



The company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.cswindustrials.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0784 or 1-201-689-8560 (international) and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13692728. The telephonic replay will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019, and will last through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 22, 2019. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on CSW Industrials’ Investor Relations website.

About CSW Industrials

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and refrigeration applications (“HVAC/R”), sealants and high performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, general industrial, rail, plumbing, architecturally-specified building products, energy, and mining markets.

Investor contact:

Michael Callahan, ICR

(203) 682-8311

Michael.Callahan@icrinc.com







