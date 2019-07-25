RigNet Launches LIVE-IT as a New IT as a Service Solution

LIVE-IT Supports RigNet’s Customers Digital Transformation to Quickly Bring Value to Strategic Business Goals

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET, the company), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, announced today that it has introduced LIVE-IT, an IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) solution that supports clients’ growing needs for specialized IT support managing the remote data edge to the core. RigNet’s has more than 40 years’ experience of supporting clients’ remote networking needs with its large-scale technical field service organization. Customers will benefit from RigNet’s broad capabilities to support applications, hardware and processes, resulting in lower costs and faster delivery of IT and data requirements to support data intensive, machine learning-based applications such as Intelie Live.



“Based on the success of our Intelie offering and the market’s drive toward digital transformation, the importance of real-time, accurate, and always available data has never been greater. With RigNet’s new IT shared-services model, customers will avoid the costs and inefficiencies of rapidly scaling up scarce, specialized IT resources to be on call 24x7,” said Brendan Sullivan CTO/CIO of RigNet. “Through LIVE-IT, our customers now have a partner who provides agile IT support and resources that will scale cost effectively with the growth of their digital initiatives.”

RigNet’s new LIVE-IT solution supports the complete remote data ecosystem across an organization’s technology stack from the remote edge to the core. The solution provides 24x7 monitoring and incident reporting, data tag mapping, virtualization, and data store administration, network optimization, international hardware sparing and deployment and the ability to bundle with RigNet’s Enhanced Cyberservices Solution (ECS) for data protection.



About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software, optimized industry solutions, and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – that is, statements related to the future, not past, events. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, including the expected benefits of acquiring and integrating other businesses, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,”, “will”, “expect,” “plan” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s most recent 10-K filing, and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to RigNet’s SEC filings. RigNet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

