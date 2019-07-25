Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP)



DATE: Thursday, August 8 2019 TIME: 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) DIAL-IN #: 877-291-4570 (USA & Canada) DIAL-IN# 647-788-4919 (International)

AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE SECOND QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.



CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE AVAILABLE BY WEBCAST

Click on following link to pre-register

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2053132-1/6D64AC58B112848460506B45595A34A6



DIGITIZED REPLAY



DIAL-IN #: 800-585-8367 (USA & Canada)



DIAL-IN #: 416-621-4642 (International)



ACCESS CODE: 6465778



SCHEDULE: August 8 @ 1:00 p.m. ending September 8 @ 11:59 p.m. E.T.





SECOND QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE

MARKET OPENS, AUGUST 8, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

For further information, please contact:

Ross Marshall

LodeRock Advisors, Inc.

Tel : (416) 526-1563









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.