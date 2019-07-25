Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Results
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP)
|DATE:
|Thursday, August 8 2019
|TIME:
|10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)
|DIAL-IN #:
|877-291-4570 (USA & Canada)
|DIAL-IN#
|647-788-4919 (International)
AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE SECOND QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.
CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE AVAILABLE BY WEBCAST
Click on following link to pre-register
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2053132-1/6D64AC58B112848460506B45595A34A6
DIGITIZED REPLAY
DIAL-IN #: 800-585-8367 (USA & Canada)
DIAL-IN #: 416-621-4642 (International)
ACCESS CODE: 6465778
SCHEDULE: August 8 @ 1:00 p.m. ending September 8 @ 11:59 p.m. E.T.
SECOND QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE
MARKET OPENS, AUGUST 8, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.
For further information, please contact:
Ross Marshall
LodeRock Advisors, Inc.
Tel : (416) 526-1563
