Medical Waste Management Equipment Market to Exhibit a Healthy Growth Over 2022, High Adoption Rate Makes North America the Largest Market for Medical Waste Management

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global Medical Waste Management Equipment Market will witness a strong growth over the next several years. Medical waste management is gaining traction worldwide. Growing concerns over contamination, infection and epidemic is prompting the adoption of medical waste management. Moreover, the growing volume of medical waste, which pose ecological and biological hazards.

Demand for medical waste management systems is on the rise owing to the growing requirement for effective disposal of huge volumes of medical waste. Moreover, these management systems allow cost-effective and harmless processing of waste.

Technological advances in medical waste management has also influenced it uptake. The latest variants of these systems are extremely effective. Demand growth is also bolstered by growing number of hospitals, surgical centres, and medical research facilities across the globe. Governments worldwide are focusing on improving the quality of healthcare in order to improve leaving standards. This is more prominent in developing countries owing to higher risk of epidemics.

Growth of the life science sector has also increased the need for effective medical waste management equipment. The chemical sector also presents attractive market opportunities. Adoption of medical waste management systems has witnessed an uptick in the chemical facilities. Increased research and development activities in the field of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, life-science etc. is partly influencing the demand. Such factors are expected provide an impetus toe the global Medical Waste Management Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Global Medical Waste Management Equipment Market: Competition Analysis

MedPro Medical Waste Disposal, Stericycle Inc. Clean Harbors, Republic Services Inc., Waste Management Inc. are some of the companies mentioned in MRFR’s report.

Global Medical Waste Management Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis of the medical waste management equipment market has been conducted on the basis of type of product, site of treatment, waste, method and region.

Based on type of product, the medical waste management equipment market has been segmented into microwaves, sterilization equipment, autoclaves and others. Based on treatment, the market has been segmented into offsite and onsite waste management. Based on type of waste, the market has been segmented into medical disposables, noninfectious/hazardous waste, infectious waste and radioactive waste. Based on method, the market has been segmented into disposal, irradiation, recycling, mechanical/chemical disinfection and others.

Global Medical Waste Management Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Medical Waste Management Equipment Market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). North America led by the U.S. is expected to retain its dominant position over the forecast period. Presence of a robust medical sector has been instrumental in developing the market to its current status in the region. The healthcare sector will continue to grow at a healthy pace in countries such the U.S. and Canada, which is likely to reflect favourably on the North America Medical Waste Management Equipment Market. High level of expertise in healthcare management and faster adoption of healthcare technology are some of the other factors influencing the market in North America.

Medical Waste Management Equipment Market trends are similar in Europe as many of the countries in the region boast a superior healthcare system. Moreover, EU’s commitment towards unceasing progression in delivering high quality care is likely to play an important role in propelling the market in the region. Policy makers in the region are introducing frameworks that ensure proper management of medical waste.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is third in the pecking order. The medical waste management equipment market in APAC is projected to witness a strong growth during the forecast period. Fast-developing countries such as China, Indonesia, Taiwan and India have high market potential. Rising standard of healthcare, and adoption of advanced healthcare technologies are some of the factors supporting the market growth in APAC.

