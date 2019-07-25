Rugby: Zimbabwe Sables Set to Face Uganda Cranes in Kampala

The Zimbabwe Sables have named their travelling squad of 24 players ahead of their second match in the Victoria Cup against Uganda, the squad leaves the R.G Mugabe International Airport for Kampala tomorrow morning.

Coming off the back of a convincing 39-10 victory over Zambia in their opening match, the Sables are looking to keep their momentum in the four-nation competition.

Zimbabwe’s victory came at the cost of Brendon Mandivenga who was the mainstays in the Zambian victory, he has pulled out due to injury and his return is indefinite.

Hilton Mudariki will captain the side with Jan Ferreira as the vice-captain.

The Travelling squad will feature three debutants Aiden Burnett, Dudlee White Sharpley and Rufaro Chikwaira.

The Ugandan Cranes will be having their first run in the Victoria Cup as they host Zimbabwe, they are coming off the back of a 16 – 05 loss to Kenya in the Elgon Cup and look to up the anti in this competition.

The Squad:

1. Tyran Fagan, 2. Matthew Mandioma, 3. David Makanda , 4. Jan Ferreira (VC), 5. Godfrey Muzanargwo , 6. Blithe Mavesere , 7. Brian Nyuade , 8. Aiden Burnett , 9. Hilton Mudariki (C), 10. Kuziwakwashe Kazembe , 11. Matthew McNab , 12. Chibuwe Ngoni , 13. Shane Makombe , 14. Takudzwa Kumadiro , 15. Martin Mangongo , 16. Keith Murray , 17. Tatenda Rwenyu , 18. Royal Mwale , 19. Biselele Tshamala , 20. Njabulo Ndlovu , 21. Dudlee White - Sharpley , 22.Rufaro Chikwaira , 23. Takudzwa Chieza 24. Moses Gunda (Travelling squad member)

Team Management:

Head Coach: Brendon Dawson

Assistant Coach: Tonderai Chavhanga

Manager: Jason Maritz

Physiotherapist: Pauline Manyaya

