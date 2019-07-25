Grokker Welcomes Dan Graovac as Vice President of Business Solutions

Strategic Leader Brings Healthcare and Technology Expertise to the Total Health Engagement Solution

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grokker , the total health engagement solution that employees love, today announced the appointment of Dan Graovac as Vice President of Business Solutions. In this capacity, Graovac adds to Grokker’s growing team, bringing his deep experience in healthcare and technology innovation to the award-winning company.



Grokker founder and CEO, Lorna Borenstein, shared, “Dan’s background and understanding of health and wellbeing as an industry corresponds directly with the work we do for our jumbo clients at Grokker. Leveraging his know-how, he will be a tremendous asset to Grokker as we continue expanding our enterprise solutions to create healthier, happier and more productive workplaces.”

Prior to Grokker, Graovac worked as Principal, Health Exchange Solutions at Conduent, where he was responsible for the company’s private healthcare exchange product and strategy. There, he oversaw core components of the exchange, including the technology road map and performance as well as solution partner relationships. Before that, Graovac held senior positions at health and wellness organizations including Health Data Management Solutions and Thomson Healthcare and advised large employers on their wellbeing strategies as a consultant at Towers Perrin and Hewitt.

Graovac has a master’s degree from the University of Michigan in Healthcare Administration, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester in Biology. His dedication to health and healthcare spans Graovac’s entire career, and into his personal life as well. He is both a triathlete and a coach and serves as President of the Merrimack River Watershed Council board of directors.

Graovac commented, “With workplace health and wellbeing being top of mind for today’s leading employers as they seek to engage their employees fully, this is an exciting time to join Grokker. I look forward to contributing to our mission by helping bring total health engagement to organizations the world over.”

About Grokker

Grokker is the total health engagement solution that employees love. Combining exclusive, consumer-grade video content available on-demand with the support of an active community, Grokker provides employees with a personalized toolkit to help them achieve their goals. The result is a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.

Whether launching a new initiative or augmenting an existing platform or program, Grokker works to inspire and engage employees through improved health and wellbeing. Learn more at grokker.com/employers .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Barbara Burlington Grokker (415) 310-5742 bburlington@grokker.com Jeanne Achille The Devon Group (732) 706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.