Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

/EIN News/ -- HERSHEY, Pa., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.773 on the Common Stock and $0.702 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of about 7%, or $0.051 and $0.046 per share, respectively. The dividends were declared on July 22, 2019, and are payable September 16, 2019, to stockholders of record August 23, 2019. It is the 359th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 140th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.



