Summit Financial Group Reports Record Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W. Va., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported record second quarter 2019 net income of $8.56 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. In comparison, earnings for first quarter 2019 were $7.09 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, and for second quarter 2018 were $6.28 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.



For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Summit recorded net income of $15.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared with $13.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the comparable 2018 six-month period, representing an increase of 14.1 percent or 11.8 percent per diluted share.

Both quarterly and six-month 2019 earnings were positively impacted by increased net interest income resulting primarily from loan growth as well as a higher net interest margin, significant realized securities gains, and the previously announced gain on sale of our insurance agency, Summit Insurance Services, LLC (“SIS”) in Q2. These results were partially offset by larger write-downs on foreclosed properties in Q2 with the goal of selling such properties more rapidly.

Summit completed its acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (“PBI”) and its subsidiary, First Peoples Bank, headquartered in Mullens, West Virginia on January 1, 2019 and converted its business processes and accounts to that of Summit’s during Q2 2019; accordingly, PBI’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition. Therefore, Summit’s second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 period results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to the same periods of 2018. At consummation, PBI had total assets of $133.1 million, loans of $42.4 million, and deposits of $112.9 million. In addition, our merger-related expenses totaled $382,000 in Q2 2019 versus $63,000 in the prior quarter.

Highlights for Q2 2019

Loan balances, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, grew $28.6 million during the quarter, and $61.5 million year-to-date;

Net interest income increased 14.90 percent (annualized) primarily as result of loan growth and higher loan yields, while funding costs remained well controlled; these factors also contributed to the 6 basis points increase in net interest margin to 3.72 percent;

Efficiency ratio was 56.21 percent compared to 55.88 percent for Q2 2018;

Provision for loan losses was $300,000 for the quarter compared to $250,000 for the linked quarter;

Realized securities gains of $1.09 million in Q2 2019;

Write-downs of foreclosed properties were $1.20 million in Q2 2019 compared to $249,000 in Q1 2019, while the net gain on sales of foreclosed properties increased from $1,000 in Q1 2019 to $156,000 in Q2 2019; and

Recognized a $1.91 million pre-tax gain on the sale of SIS.

H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit, commented, “I am very pleased to report that Summit achieved record earnings both for the quarter and the six-month periods just ended. I am particularly gratified by this past quarter’s solid core operating performance highlighted by our quarter-over-quarter strong lending activity, growth in net interest income and higher net interest margin. Further, this past quarter’s sale of SIS unlocked significant value for our shareholders, as the transaction resulted in a $0.54 increase in the Company’s tangible book value per share, while the entity’s earnings historically accounted for less than $0.01 per share of our quarterly earnings.”

Results from Operations

Total revenue for second quarter 2019, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 21.7 percent to $26.1 million, principally as a result of higher net interest income, increased realized securities gains and the gain on the sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC, compared to $21.4 million for the second quarter 2018. For the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2019, total revenue was $48.9 million compared to $43.6 million for the same period of 2018, representing a 12.2 percent increase primarily as a result of higher net interest income and the gain on the sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC.

For the second quarter of 2019, net interest income was $19.3 million, an increase of 11.5 percent from the $17.3 million reported in the prior-year second quarter and a 3.7 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for second quarter 2019 was 3.72 percent compared to 3.66 percent for the linked quarter and 3.58 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.62 percent for Q2 2019, 3.64 percent for Q1 2019 and 3.56 percent for Q2 2018.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of insurance commissions from Summit's insurance agency subsidiary, trust and wealth management fees and service fee income from community banking activities, for second quarter 2019 was $6.81 million compared to $4.15 million for the comparable period of 2018. Excluding realized securities gains and the gain on the sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC, noninterest income was $3.82 million for second quarter 2019, compared to $4.06 million reported for second quarter 2018 and $4.23 million for the linked quarter.

We recorded a $300,000 provision for loan losses during second quarter 2019 and $750,000 in Q2 2018. Our provision continues to be directionally consistent with changes in the credit quality in our loan portfolio.

Q2 2019 total noninterest expense increased 20.4 percent to $15.3 million compared to $12.7 million for the prior-year second quarter and increased 10.6 percent compared to the linked quarter. Our increased noninterest expense is principally due to higher foreclosed properties expense due to increased write-downs on foreclosed properties with the goal of selling such properties more rapidly and to merger-related expenses.

Noninterest expense for the first half of 2019 increased 16.5 percent compared to the first half of 2018. Our increased noninterest expense is principally due to expenses associated with the acquired PBI operations (including merger-related expenses), increased write-downs of foreclosed properties and to deferred director compensation plan expense of $594,000 for the first six months of 2019 compared to $145,000 for the same period of 2018. Under our director deferred compensation plans, directors optionally elect to defer their director fees into a "phantom" investment plan whereby the Company recognizes expense or benefit relative to the phantom returns or losses of such investments. As result of the stock market’s exceptionally robust performance during Q1 2019, we recognized significantly greater quarterly deferred director compensation expense than we recognized previously when market values were lower.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2019, total assets were $2.30 billion, an increase of $98.6 million, or 4.5 percent since December 31, 2018. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $1.81 billion at June 30, 2019, up $123.8 million, or 7.4 percent, from the $1.68 billion reported at year-end 2018. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $28.6 million during the quarter, or 6.8 percent (on an annualized basis), and have increased $61.5 million, or 7.4 percent (on an annualized basis) since year-end 2018.

At June 30, 2019, deposits were $1.80 billion, an increase of $162.7 million, or 10.0 percent, since year end 2018. During first half 2019, checking deposits increased $78.0 million or 10.5 percent, time deposits grew by $67.5 million or 11.1 percent and savings deposits increased $17.2 million or 6.1 percent.

Shareholders’ equity was $235.7 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $219.8 million at December 31, 2018. In conjunction with the acquisition of PBI on January 1, 2019, Summit issued 465,931 shares of common stock valued at $9.0 million to the former PBI shareholders.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $17.04 at June 30, 2019 compared to $15.75 at December 31, 2018. Summit had 12,449,986 outstanding common shares at Q2 2019 quarter end compared to 12,312,933 at year end 2018.

As announced in Q3 2018, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. The plan will expire December 31, 2019, but may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time at the Company's discretion. During Q2 2019, 235,717 shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan at an average price of $25.74 per share. Through June 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased 447,540 shares under the Plan since its inception at an average price of $23.99 per share.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2019, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, were $34.9 million, or 1.52 percent of assets. This compares to $34.4 million, or 1.53 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end, and $36.5 million, or 1.66 percent of assets at year end 2018. During Q2 2019, nonperforming loans increased $3.50 million as result of two commercial real estate loan relationships in Virginia totaling $3.85 million that became nonperforming, while foreclosed properties declined by $3.00 million as result of sales activity and the prior noted write-downs.

Second quarter 2019 net loan charge-offs were $280,000, or 0.06 percent of average loans annualized; while adding $300,000 to the allowance for loan losses through the provision for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses stood at 0.72 percent of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.77 percent at year-end 2018.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.30 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-two banking locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q2 2019 vs Q2 2018 For the Quarter Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,352 $ 20,962 16.2 % Securities 2,396 2,303 4.0 % Other 134 134 0.0 % Total interest income 26,882 23,399 14.9 % Interest expense Deposits 5,967 4,309 38.5 % Borrowings 1,652 1,815 -9.0 % Total interest expense 7,619 6,124 24.4 % Net interest income 19,263 17,275 11.5 % Provision for loan losses 300 750 -60.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,963 16,525 14.8 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 606 1,013 -40.2 % Trust and wealth management fees 612 672 -8.9 % Service charges on deposit accounts 1,224 1,116 9.7 % Bank card revenue 893 801 11.5 % Realized securities gains 1,086 87 n/m Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC 1,906 - n/a Bank owned life insurance income 248 249 -0.4 % Other income 235 210 11.9 % Total noninterest income 6,810 4,148 64.2 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,576 6,922 9.4 % Net occupancy expense 880 840 4.8 % Equipment expense 1,219 1,071 13.8 % Professional fees 475 385 23.4 % Advertising and public relations 155 188 -17.6 % Amortization of intangibles 420 413 1.7 % FDIC premiums 88 240 -63.3 % Bank card expense 473 361 31.0 % Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses 1,545 350 341.4 % Merger-related expense 382 - n/a Other expenses 2,116 1,965 7.7 % Total noninterest expense 15,329 12,735 20.4 % Income before income taxes 10,444 7,938 31.6 % Income taxes 1,880 1,658 13.4 % Net income $ 8,564 $ 6,280 36.4 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q2 2019 vs Q2 2018 For the Quarter Ended Percent 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.51 33.3 % Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.51 33.3 % Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.13 15.4 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,539,095 12,366,522 1.4 % Diluted 12,600,071 12,431,984 1.4 % Common shares outstanding at period end 12,449,986 12,373,747 0.6 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 14.62 % 12.16 % 20.2 % Return on average tangible equity 17.02 % 14.68 % 15.9 % Return on average assets 1.52 % 1.19 % 27.7 % Net interest margin (A) 3.72 % 3.58 % 3.9 % Efficiency ratio (B) 56.21 % 55.88 % 0.6 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.



NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited) 2019 vs 2018 For the Six Months Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 47,404 $ 41,329 14.7 % Securities 4,981 4,694 6.1 % Other 365 274 33.2 % Total interest income 52,750 46,297 13.9 % Interest expense Deposits 11,531 7,858 46.7 % Borrowings 3,383 3,906 -13.4 % Total interest expense 14,914 11,764 26.8 % Net interest income 37,836 34,533 9.6 % Provision for loan losses 550 1,250 -56.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 37,286 33,283 12.0 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 1,780 2,126 -16.3 % Trust and wealth management fees 1,198 1,339 -10.5 % Service charges on deposit accounts 2,405 2,207 9.0 % Bank card revenue 1,707 1,550 10.1 % Realized securities gains 1,082 819 32.1 % Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC 1,906 - n/a Bank owned life insurance income 486 523 -7.1 % Other income 476 459 3.7 % Total noninterest income 11,040 9,023 22.4 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,923 13,744 8.6 % Net occupancy expense 1,803 1,672 7.8 % Equipment expense 2,398 2,153 11.4 % Professional fees 878 719 22.1 % Advertising and public relations 308 291 5.8 % Amortization of intangibles 897 848 5.8 % FDIC premiums 88 480 -81.7 % Bank card expense 911 696 30.9 % Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses 1,930 675 185.9 % Merger-related expense 445 - n/a Other expenses 4,608 3,771 22.2 % Total noninterest expense 29,189 25,049 16.5 % Income before income taxes 19,137 17,257 10.9 % Income taxes 3,481 3,534 -1.5 % Net income $ 15,656 $ 13,723 14.1 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Six Month Performance Summary (unaudited) 2019 vs 2018 For the Six Months Ended Percent 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.24 $ 1.11 11.7 % Diluted $ 1.23 $ 1.10 11.8 % Cash dividends $ 0.29 $ 0.26 11.5 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,627,806 12,362,679 2.1 % Diluted 12,688,865 12,425,751 2.1 % Common shares outstanding at period end 12,449,986 12,373,747 0.6 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.46 % 13.43 % 0.2 % Return on average tangible equity 15.93 % 16.21 % -1.7 % Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.29 % 7.8 % Net interest margin (A) 3.69 % 3.58 % 3.1 % Efficiency ratio (B) 56.35 % 54.86 % 2.7 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,352 $ 23,051 $ 22,659 $ 21,295 $ 20,962 Securities 2,396 2,586 2,527 2,367 2,303 Other 134 231 127 138 134 Total interest income 26,882 25,868 25,313 23,800 23,399 Interest expense Deposits 5,967 5,564 5,103 4,714 4,309 Borrowings 1,652 1,731 2,158 1,873 1,815 Total interest expense 7,619 7,295 7,261 6,587 6,124 Net interest income 19,263 18,573 18,052 17,213 17,275 Provision for loan losses 300 250 500 500 750 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,963 18,323 17,552 16,713 16,525 Noninterest income Insurance commissions 606 1,174 1,132 1,062 1,013 Trust and wealth management fees 612 586 627 687 672 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,224 1,180 1,209 1,215 1,116 Bank card revenue 893 814 809 793 801 Realized securities gains (losses) 1,086 (3 ) (205 ) 8 87 Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC 1,906 - - - - Bank owned life insurance income 248 238 248 250 249 Other income 235 241 367 196 210 Total noninterest income 6,810 4,230 4,187 4,211 4,148 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,576 7,347 6,928 6,806 6,922 Net occupancy expense 880 924 836 856 840 Equipment expense 1,219 1,179 1,139 1,118 1,071 Professional fees 475 403 385 503 385 Advertising and public relations 155 153 193 170 188 Amortization of intangibles 420 476 410 413 413 FDIC premiums 88 - 140 210 240 Bank card expense 473 439 395 384 361 Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses 1,545 384 507 169 350 Merger-related expense 382 63 59 86 - Other expenses 2,116 2,492 1,474 1,643 1,965 Total noninterest expense 15,329 13,860 12,466 12,358 12,735 Income before income taxes 10,444 8,693 9,273 8,566 7,938 Income tax expense 1,880 1,601 1,823 1,667 1,658 Net income $ 8,564 $ 7,092 $ 7,450 $ 6,899 $ 6,280





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,539,095 12,717,501 12,358,104 12,374,350 12,366,522 Diluted 12,600,071 12,778,644 12,407,678 12,439,051 12,431,984 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,449,986 12,661,528 12,312,933 12,382,450 12,373,747 Performance Ratios Return on average equity 14.62 % 12.28 % 13.85 % 13.00 % 12.16 % Return on average tangible equity 17.02 % 14.80 % 16.41 % 15.53 % 14.68 % Return on average assets 1.52 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.31 % 1.19 % Net interest margin (A) 3.72 % 3.66 % 3.61 % 3.53 % 3.58 % Efficiency ratio (B) 56.21 % 56.50 % 51.02 % 54.25 % 55.88 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,481 $ 14,265 $ 23,061 $ 9,382 $ 8,314 Interest bearing deposits other banks 42,994 43,689 36,479 44,452 38,097 Securities 269,920 297,126 293,284 288,040 283,221 Loans, net 1,805,850 1,725,064 1,682,005 1,632,747 1,617,373 Property held for sale 21,390 24,393 21,432 22,017 21,606 Premises and equipment, net 42,896 39,345 37,553 36,888 36,017 Goodwill and other intangible assets 23,585 29,349 25,842 26,252 26,665 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 42,976 42,714 42,420 42,208 41,932 Other assets 36,022 33,696 38,510 36,741 34,427 Total assets $ 2,299,114 $ 2,249,641 $ 2,200,586 $ 2,138,727 $ 2,107,652 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,797,493 $ 1,789,032 $ 1,634,826 $ 1,651,064 $ 1,639,996 Short-term borrowings 225,343 186,292 309,084 238,403 202,429 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,315 20,319 20,324 20,328 40,332 Other liabilities 20,262 20,368 16,522 15,376 15,016 Shareholders' equity 235,701 233,630 219,830 213,556 209,879 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,299,114 $ 2,249,641 $ 2,200,586 $ 2,138,727 $ 2,107,652 Book value per common share $ 18.93 $ 18.45 $ 17.85 $ 17.25 $ 16.96 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.04 $ 16.13 $ 15.75 $ 15.13 $ 14.81 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.3 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 8.9 % 8.8 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Summit Financial Group, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.1 % 11.4 % 11.1 % 11.1 % 11.0 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 12.1 % 12.5 % 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.1 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.8 % 13.2 % 12.9 % 12.9 % 12.8 % Tier 1 Leverage 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.1 % 10.1 % 9.9 % Summit Community Bank, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.9 % 12.3 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 12.0 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.9 % 12.3 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 12.0 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.6 % 13.0 % 12.8 % 12.7 % 12.8 % Tier 1 Leverage 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 9.9 % 9.8 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Loan Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Commercial $ 204,138 $ 189,248 $ 194,315 $ 167,972 $ 171,410 Mortgage warehouse lines 101,607 49,355 39,140 35,910 54,332 Commercial real estate Owner occupied 262,901 256,671 257,256 261,290 256,827 Non-owner occupied 574,677 585,809 573,932 541,753 508,394 Construction and development Land and development 67,769 64,192 68,833 71,819 74,018 Construction 46,975 36,040 24,731 25,703 25,711 Residential real estate Non-jumbo 360,752 359,107 336,977 340,783 343,044 Jumbo 70,171 69,313 73,599 72,327 66,831 Home equity 81,373 80,370 80,910 82,018 82,409 Consumer 36,715 36,046 32,460 33,664 34,249 Other 11,924 12,045 12,899 12,452 12,728 Total loans, net of unearned fees 1,819,002 1,738,196 1,695,052 1,645,691 1,629,953 Less allowance for loan losses 13,152 13,132 13,047 12,944 12,580 Loans, net $ 1,805,850 $ 1,725,064 $ 1,682,005 $ 1,632,747 $ 1,617,373





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Deposit Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Core deposits Non-interest bearing checking $ 234,397 $ 258,679 $ 222,120 $ 232,697 $ 217,134 Interest bearing checking 588,948 560,800 523,257 505,411 472,041 Savings 301,403 310,646 284,173 301,269 322,940 Time deposits 365,275 359,141 316,914 316,941 322,801 Total core deposits 1,490,023 1,489,266 1,346,464 1,356,318 1,334,916 Brokered time deposits 222,901 218,913 220,497 227,312 238,662 Other non-core time deposits 84,569 80,852 67,866 67,434 66,418 Total deposits $ 1,797,493 $ 1,789,031 $ 1,634,827 $ 1,651,064 $ 1,639,996





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Asset Quality Information (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Gross loan charge-offs $ 391 $ 414 $ 705 $ 413 $ 525 Gross loan recoveries (111 ) (249 ) (307 ) (278 ) (97 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 280 $ 165 $ 398 $ 135 $ 428 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.10 % Allowance for loan losses $ 13,152 $ 13,132 $ 13,047 $ 12,944 $ 12,580 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period end loans 0.72 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.77 % Nonperforming assets: Nonperforming loans Commercial $ 948 $ 729 $ 935 $ 801 $ 954 Commercial real estate 6,544 2,981 3,239 5,090 3,238 Residential construction and development 66 24 3,198 3,200 3,233 Residential real estate 5,657 5,928 7,506 7,760 8,241 Consumer 160 182 147 118 110 Other 100 130 - - - Total nonperforming loans 13,475 9,974 15,025 16,969 15,776 Foreclosed properties Commercial real estate 1,544 1,841 1,762 1,762 1,818 Commercial construction and development 4,910 6,326 6,479 6,790 6,815 Residential construction and development 13,132 14,347 11,543 11,614 11,517 Residential real estate 1,804 1,879 1,648 1,851 1,456 Total foreclosed properties 21,390 24,393 21,432 22,017 21,606 Other repossessed assets 12 34 5 5 12 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,877 $ 34,401 $ 36,462 $ 38,991 $ 37,394 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.74 % 0.57 % 0.89 % 1.03 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 1.52 % 1.53 % 1.66 % 1.82 % 1.77 %

Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Commercial $ 375 $ 264 $ 219 $ 607 $ 319 Commercial real estate 1,719 4,128 161 988 546 Construction and development 235 179 194 393 264 Residential real estate 5,670 2,944 6,249 5,513 4,125 Consumer 234 432 593 345 337 Other 9 52 38 11 8 Total $ 8,242 $ 7,999 $ 7,454 $ 7,857 $ 5,599





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates Q2 2019 vs Q1 2019 vs Q2 2018 (unaudited) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 1,749,032 $ 24,184 5.55 % $ 1,712,286 $ 22,907 5.43 % $ 1,618,726 $ 20,820 5.16 % Tax-exempt (2) 14,695 213 5.81 % 14,907 184 5.01 % 15,800 180 4.57 % Securities Taxable 203,049 1,607 3.17 % 195,932 1,687 3.49 % 160,632 1,240 3.10 % Tax-exempt (2) 100,307 999 3.99 % 114,831 1,139 4.02 % 136,984 1,346 3.94 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 38,214 134 1.41 % 51,187 230 1.82 % 38,936 134 1.38 % Total interest earning assets 2,105,297 27,137 5.17 % 2,089,143 26,147 5.08 % 1,971,078 23,720 4.83 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 14,124 12,825 9,100 Premises & equipment 41,318 38,834 35,721 Other assets 109,642 112,910 108,073 Allowance for loan losses (13,260 ) (13,309 ) (12,541 ) Total assets $ 2,257,121 $ 2,240,403 $ 2,111,431 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 575,240 $ 1,731 1.21 % $ 556,766 $ 1,663 1.21 % $ 457,016 $ 901 0.79 % Savings deposits 305,342 921 1.21 % 310,848 898 1.17 % 332,809 798 0.96 % Time deposits 673,272 3,315 1.97 % 654,404 3,003 1.86 % 640,626 2,610 1.63 % Short-term borrowings 187,120 1,397 2.99 % 200,297 1,472 2.98 % 187,475 1,242 2.66 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,317 255 5.03 % 20,321 259 5.17 % 52,147 573 4.41 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,761,291 7,619 1.74 % 1,742,636 7,295 1.70 % 1,670,073 6,124 1.47 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 241,811 248,354 219,134 Other liabilities 19,750 18,322 15,608 Total liabilities 2,022,852 2,009,312 1,904,815 Shareholders' equity 234,269 231,091 206,616 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,257,121 $ 2,240,403 $ 2,111,431 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 19,518 $ 18,852 $ 17,596 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.72 % 3.66 % 3.58 % (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $255,000, $279,000, and $321,000 for Q2 2019, Q1 2019 and Q2 2018, respectively.





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates YTD 2019 vs YTD 2018 (unaudited) YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 1,730,801 $ 47,090 5.49 % $ 1,615,289 $ 41,043 5.12 % Tax-exempt (2) 14,801 397 5.41 % 16,052 362 4.55 % Securities Taxable 199,759 3,292 3.32 % 176,091 2,612 2.99 % Tax-exempt (2) 107,586 2,138 4.01 % 134,658 2,635 3.95 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 44,910 365 1.64 % 39,294 274 1.41 % Total interest earning assets 2,097,857 53,282 5.12 % 1,981,384 46,926 4.78 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 13,005 9,528 Premises & equipment 39,877 35,156 Other assets 111,334 107,603 Allowance for loan losses (13,287 ) (12,639 ) Total assets $ 2,248,786 $ 2,121,032 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 566,183 $ 3,395 1.21 % $ 440,149 $ 1,533 0.70 % Savings deposits 307,990 1,819 1.19 % 339,546 1,515 0.90 % Time deposits 663,853 6,317 1.92 % 631,634 4,810 1.54 % Short-term borrowings 193,672 2,869 2.99 % 215,425 2,647 2.48 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,319 514 5.10 % 58,706 1,259 4.32 % 1,752,017 14,914 1.72 % 1,685,460 11,764 1.41 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 244,984 215,031 Other liabilities 19,096 16,188 Total liabilities 2,016,097 1,916,679 Shareholders' equity 232,689 204,353 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,248,786 $ 2,121,032 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 38,368 $ 35,162 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69 % 3.58 % (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $532,000 and $629,000 for the YTD 2019 and YTD 2018, respectively.

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Sr. Vice President & CFO

Telephone: (304) 530-0552

Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com



