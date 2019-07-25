The Dixie Group 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
DALTON, Ga., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ: DXYN) regarding results for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-355-1003
Conference ID No. 4386915
|To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.
An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, Atlas | Masland Contract, and Dixie International brands.
|CONTACT:
|Jon Faulkner
|Chief Financial Officer
|706-876-5814
|jon.faulkner@dixiegroup.com
