Paradise Game opens the largest video game, elearning and edtech center in West Africa

Paradise Game (www.ParadiseGame.net) Center officially opened its doors on Wednesday July 24th 2019. Located in the neighbourhood with the largest population of the ivorian capital, the first floor of the new shopping center Cosmos Yopougon, is now home of the largest video game venue of West Africa.

With 1200 sq. meters of space, the center has the latest equipments and focuses on the promotion of esports in Africa through tournaments and esport players training for international competitions. Video game fans can now enjoy the latest games while preparing for the upcoming FEJA, the largest esport event in Africa.

Starting in September 2019, a dedicated room of 80 m² will host middle school and high school students for training sessions on computers, robotics, and the development of video games.

In 2020, the game center will host the first « edtech & e-learning program » of Yopougon where startups, teachers, students and entrepreneurs will work together on creating the future educational tools for Africa.

These two initiatives are aimed at getting the youth to join the new technology wave and be abreast of robotics, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

Paradise Game provides entertainment for children and parents as well. Through various games and activities, they will learn how to build a stronger parent-children relationship.

For the opening of the game center, the entire month of august will be dedicated to celebration activities both inside and outside the Cosmos Yopougon shopping center. From video game crash courses to learning poems and playing board games, the community will be able to discover everything Paradise Game Center has to offer.

« We ambition to transform the entertainment industry in Africa by using games as a way to learn and by allowing young Africans to discover the video game field, robotics and virtual reality », declared Sidick Bakayoko, founder of Paradise Game.

With more than 500 000 visitors expected per year, Paradise Game Center is positioning itself as a platform to entertain, educate and empower young Africans.

About Paradise Game: Paradise Game (www.ParadiseGame.net) is a beacon for esports and elearning in Africa. Paradise Game hosts events, manages games center and creates elearning, edtech and video game content. Paradise Game partners with major companies to help them promote their brand to millennials and youth across Africa.

Paradise Game targets a customer base of 250 million people in a 3-Billion-dollar market. With a “play to learn” approach in mind, Paradise game uses video games as tools to raise technology literacy rates, stimulate creativity, and inspire the next generation.

