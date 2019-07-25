Global Security Screening Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Screening Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The security screening market was valued at USD 6.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 8.92 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).



Security screening has become essential, in order to avoid unethical practices and maintain security within public spaces. Airports account for a significant share of demand for security screening solutions and are expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to the robust rise in the number of airports and consequent air passenger traffic.

Computerized tomography or CT scanners have witnessed an increased popularity, due to the large size and noisiness of the traditional scanners. These are expected to replace the traditional X-ray scanners, particularly in the aviation sector.

Digital transformation, while incorporating the benefits of machine learning and artificial intelligence, is expected to advance the capabilities of the present systems.

Though the number of terrorist attacks worldwide, has decreased significantly from 12,121 in 2015 to 8,584 in 2017, according to the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, terrorism continues to be a significant threat to several countries even today, with a higher terrorism index. Therefore, the security screening market is expected to significantly benefit from the strict laws and regulations regarding the inspection of humans, luggage, and goods in transit.

One of the major factors challenging the growth of the security screening equipment is the high installation cost of this equipment, particularly, complete object/body detectors. This limits the application of full body detectors to airports and government and military buildings as well.Scope of the Report

Key Market Trends



Increasing Threat from Terrorism Emphasises the Need for Security Screening at Airports

The largest market share has been occupied by airports with 65.5% of the market share. Airport security includes perimeter security, command, control and integration, cyber security, communications, surveillance, access control, and screening. Of these, the majority of developments are expected to take place in the screening, Big Data markets and these sectors are particularly witnessing upgrades and new investments as part of the airport security market.

Aircraft fleet is expected to increase over the years. All regions, including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Russia and Central Asia are expected to witness this rise.

While air fleet size and passenger traffic are expected to rise significantly over the forecast period, it makes airports more prone to security threats, such as bombs, loots, and robberies, etc. Therefore, with the increasing passenger traffic in aircraft, airports are intensely focusing on security in the airport premises.

Recently, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) signed a multi-million dollar deal with an international organization to provide baggage scanners, which will be installed throughout nine airports in India, including Chennai and Kolkata. Furthermore, AAI placed a contract worth USD 50 million with Smiths Detection, one of the leading vendors in the market, for hold-baggage scanners, which will be installed in nine airports across the country.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The largest share in the security screening market is occupied by Asia-Pacific, with China, India, and Japan being the key shareholders. China is one of the prominent markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Vendors in the country are continuously innovating their products. For instance, in January 2019, Safeway Inspection System Limited launched a new portable X-ray scanner, AT2310. This type of X-ray scanner for security inspection is used to inspect small baggage and parcels and find explosives and dangerous weapons.

The Indian market is expected to be one of the largest aviation markets in the world by 2026, making security a mission-critical factor in enabling India's airports to be future-ready. In February 2018, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) placed an order for multiple CTX 9800 DSiTM systems at a combined value of over USD 50 million, with Smiths Detection. The first group of machines were expected to be installed in the second half of 2018.

Similar to airports, the railway sector in the region is planning to seal stations at least 20 minutes prior to departure, in order to complete the security check process.

Competitive Landscape



The security screening market is highly fragmented due to several dominant players in the market, which makes the competition high. Some of the key players in the market are Smiths Detection, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, OSI Systems, 3DX-Ray.



Some recent developments in the market include:

November 2018 - Smiths Detection and its local distributor, Eastronics, were selected by the Israel Airport Authority (IAA) to supply 32 advanced checkpoint lanes for Ben Gurion Airport and the new Ramon International Airport, which is due to open in 2019.

November 2018 - L3 Security & Detection Systems was selected to provide radiation monitoring portals at ports of entry operated by the US Customs and Border Protection agency. The contract is part of a federal program to enhance the detection of radiation in cargo containers and prevent unauthorized nuclear materials from entering the country.

