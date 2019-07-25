dynaCERT Secures a Compelling Financing Alternative for its HydraGEN™ Technology from KarbonKleen Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a compelling financing alternative for dealers of its HydraGEN™ Technology (on-demand hydrogen injection system) whereby their clients will be able to subscribe for the Company’s HG145 line of products on a monthly payment basis.



KarbonKleen Inc., based in Canada with offices also in the USA (“KarbonKleen”), has indicated that it shall offer to dynaCERT’s Dealers a financing alternative under specified terms and conditions. Under the KarbonKleen Subscription Reseller Program, KarbonKleen has agreed to offer to all registered dynaCERT Dealers the opportunity to sell HydraGEN™ Technology through KarbonKleen’s new guaranteed pay-per-month program.

Customers who contract through their Dealer for a minimum 2-year term subscription of HydraGEN™ Technology are eligible for the KarbonKleen money-back guarantee if their registered trucks drive at least 5000 miles (8,047 kilometres) per month, which is measured by dynaCERT’s new telemetry system, HydraLytica™. If dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology doesn’t save such client more than its subscription price, KarbonKleen indicates that it will refund the subscription cost, thereby offering users risk-free “Guaranteed Results”.

Subscription programs have historically been used in technology sales to drive benefits for dealers, customers, and OEM’s. KarbonKleen has created the TaaS or “technology as a service” model which has been derived from the historically successful SaaS model, “software as a service” to originate the KarbonKleen Subscription Reseller Program.

The KarbonKleen Subscription Reseller Program is believed by both dynaCERT and KarbonKleen to offer numerous added financial benefits to customers. For potential users of the HydraGEN™ Technology, the KarbonKleen Subscription Reseller Program provides a lower financial barrier to entry, eliminates assets to manage, offers monthly reporting on system performance, and, if eligible, a money-back guarantee by KarbonKleen if the fuel savings don’t exceed the subscription payments during the first two years.

dynaCERT’s Dealers world-wide can maintain their margins not just in the first year after installation of HydraGEN™ units but also thereafter for every subsequent year that the units are under the subscription programme. This new financial feature offered through Dealers is aimed directly at increasing sales and increasing market penetration and client adoption.

For dynaCERT, the KarbonKleen Subscription Reseller Program increases client awareness of the benefits and performance of the HydraGEN™ Technology without compromising existing payment terms offered by the Company.

Chris Grossman, Chief Operations Officer of KarbonKleen stated, “At KarbonKleen, our goal is to shorten decision times for the purchases of HydraGEN™ Technology by eliminating most of the the risk for the end user with our money-back guarantee as well as shortening the return on investment or payback to less than six months for large long-distance trucking customers.”

Brian Semkiw, CEO of KarbonKleen stated, “Although KarbonKleen is a new private company, the capital necessary for the implementation of KarbonKleen Subscription Reseller Program is now in place. Our principals and shareholders have the breadth and relationships to fund the program adequately into the projected future. We look forward to extending our Preferred System’s Provider relationship with the dynaCERT team by extending this new offering.”

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT stated, “The opportunity of users of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology to avail themselves of monthly payments which can be offset by fuel savings is a huge benefit to our clients and Dealers. The most difficult impediment for the trucking industry can sometimes be the capital costs involved, and by our close association with KarbonKleen, we have overcome this obstacle very elegantly.”

About KarbonKleen Inc.

KarbonKleen Inc. is a Preferred Systems Provider for dynaCERT and is dedicated to the selling and servicing of HydraGEN™ Technology including the establishment of a global financing alternative for the dynaCERT dealer channel. Website: www.karbonkleen.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

(416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

(416) 766-9691 x 1

ir@ dynaCERT .com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.