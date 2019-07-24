SHUTTERFLY, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Shutterfly, Inc. (“Shutterfly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: SFLY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of certain funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.7 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Shutterfly will receive $51.00 in cash for each share of Shutterfly common stock.

If you own common stock of Shutterfly and purchased any shares before June 10, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

