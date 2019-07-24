Four Years of the Florida Chapter of the Foundation for A Drug-Free World Results in Millions Learning the Truth About Drugs

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 11th marked the 4-year anniversary of the opening of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter’s information center in downtown Clearwater. In celebration of this, FDFW participated in the downtown Clearwater Block Party on July 13, 2019. Hundreds of people came into the FDFW center to learn more about the program and received information booklets on the harmful effects of drugs.

Since the opening of the FDFW information center in 2015, millions of Floridians have been reached through information booklets TV, radio and other media.

“Our information center is here for the community and we welcome all to come and learn about the dangers of drugs and to share the free Truth About Drugs materials with others,” said Julieta Santagostino, the President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter.

Per the 2018 Florida Youth Substance Abuse Survey, drug use among Florida youth has been declining. [1]

“We are going to continue to do whatever we can to educate youth on the dangers of drugs, so they stay safe and drug-free,” said Ms. Santagostino.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free DVDs on the Truth About Drugs documentary and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs, such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin.



Anyone who would like more information or want to receive these materials can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 or contact FDFW at 727-467-6962 or info.fl@drugfreeworld.org .

Seminars are also held on Wednesdays at 7:00pm at the FDFW information center. The events are always free, and refreshments are served.



Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community at large. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

Visitors Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter Youth and adults visit the Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and free receive information on "The Truth About Drugs" in the form of informational booklets and a documentary. They can also get free kits with lesson plans and sets of materials on popular illicit drugs.



