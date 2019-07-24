Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that it is investigating the following companies:



Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY)

The investigation concerns whether Shutterfly and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Shutterfly to certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC for $51.00 per share. If you are a Shutterfly shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/shutterfly-inc-sfly-merger-stock-apollo/ .

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO)

The investigation concerns whether Medidata and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Medidata to Dassault Systèmes for $92.25 per share. If you are a Medidata shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/medidata-solutions-inc-mdso-merger-stock-dassault/.

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS)

The investigation concerns whether Total and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Total to Global Payments Inc. for 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of Total common stock. If you are a Total shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/total-system-services-inc-tss-merger-global-stock/ .

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE)

The investigation concerns whether El Paso and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of El Paso to the Infrastructure Investments Fund for $68.25 per share. If you are an El Paso shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/el-paso-electric-company-ee-merger-jp-morgan-stock/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

