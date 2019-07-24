Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, August 5, 2019. A news release will be issued at that time and a conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company’s website, www.woodward.com , on August 5, 2019. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations/Events Calendar” from the menu, and will remain accessible on the company’s website for 14 days.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-877-231-2582 (domestic) or 1-478-219-0714 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4592857. An audio replay will be available by telephone from 7:30 p.m. EDT on August 5, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 19, 2019. The telephone number to access the replay is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); reference Conference ID 4592857.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that reflect current expectations and are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ from these forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Don Guzzardo

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

970-498-3580

Don.Guzzardo@Woodward.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.