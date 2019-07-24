NinthDecimal Joins Roku Measurement Partner Program for Offline Attribution

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NinthDecimal , the leading omni-channel marketing platform, today announced that it has joined Roku Measurement Partner Program as an offline attribution measurement partner. As a member of Roku’s Measurement Partner Program, NinthDecimal’s offline attribution solution, Location Conversion Indexâ (LCIâ), will help brands evaluate the effectiveness of OTT (over-the-top) and Connected TV advertising campaigns on the Roku® platform.



Through the partnership Roku advertisers are able to quantify the impact their OTT ad spend has on driving visits into their physical store locations. The Roku Measurement Partner Program integrates attribution within the Roku Ad Framework, which is built on an open platform that leverages Roku’s unique first party data. In fact, NinthDecimal and Roku have already partnered on several campaigns including multiple successful March Madness OTT campaigns that ran earlier this year.

More than 3 million people cut the cord in 2018. With the volume of OTT viewers forecasted to exponentially grow this year, combined with the ability of OTT channels to enable true household-level targeting, advertising dollars are progressively shifting from traditional television and digital media budgets. By quantifying the real business impact of those decisions, marketers can make advanced TV solutions an increasingly core part of their growth strategy.

“As marketers increase their investment in OTT advertising they need to understand how effective it is at driving new and existing customers,” said Todd Rose, Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer at NinthDecimal. “We are committed to delivering value and creating the opportunity for brands to tap into the full potential of OTT’s targeting and measurement capabilities.”

Measuring billions of digital, OTT and Connected TV impressions each year, NinthDecimal measured more than four times as many OTT and Connected TV impressions in 2018 than the previous year. As advertisers continue to move media budgets onto these platforms, NinthDecimal’s partnership with Roku will ensure that brands are able to measure the full impact of their digital marketing efforts, regardless of whether they serve an ad on mobile, desktop, or TV.

About NinthDecimal

NinthDecimal, the leading omni-channel marketing platform powered by offline behavior, helps the world’s leading brands grow their customer base and revenues. By connecting offline behavior to what marketers already know about their customers, we are able to create a complete view of the customer. Whether acquiring new customers, retaining existing customers, or getting them to visit more and buy more, the 9D Marketing platform powers customized brand growth strategies through Audience, Insights, Measurement, and Media solutions, deployed across all marketing channels.

NinthDecimal’s AIM product suite is powered by its proprietary 9D engine, the largest real-time engine of consumer behavior. It’s fueled by more than 200M U.S. consumers seen in almost 10 billion locations per day.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

