Apergy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue of $306 million in Q2-19, up 1% sequentially

Net income of $24 million and adjusted net income of $27 million in Q2-19

Diluted EPS of $0.31 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.35 in Q2-19

Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million in Q2-19, up 3% sequentially with adjusted EBITDA margins improving 40 basis points

Repaid $25 million of term loan debt in Q2-19, bringing total repaid to $95 million since May 2018

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE: APY) today reported net income of $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income was $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted net income of $29.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Results from the second quarter of 2018 do not include all of the expenses that would have been incurred had Apergy been a stand-alone public company during the period, including interest expense and additional corporate costs.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.31 in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring and spin-off activities, was $0.35 in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue was $306.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.2 million compared to $305.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, and an increase of $4.4 million, or 1%, compared to $301.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $74.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 3%, compared to $76.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, and an increase of $2.1 million, or 3%, compared to $72.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.4% in the second quarter of 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the second quarter of 2019 includes an additional $2.1 million of corporate costs associated with Apergy becoming a stand-alone public company.

Cash from operating activities was $39.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $51.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, Apergy paid an additional $12.3 million in cash interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2018. The free cash flow conversion ratio was 35% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 46% in the second quarter of 2018, and 14% in the first quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, Apergy used available cash to repay $25 million of term loan debt. Since the completion of the spin-off on May 9, 2018, Apergy has repaid $95 million of term loan debt.

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Jun. 30,

2018 Sequential Year-

over-

year Revenue $ 306,054 $ 301,691 $ 305,850 1% 0% Net income attributable to Apergy $ 23,779 $ 22,287 $ 22,154 * 7% 7% Diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 * 7% 11% Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy $ 26,800 $ 24,896 $ 29,363 * 8% (9)% Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.38 * 9% (8)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,553 $ 72,458 $ 76,510 3% (3)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.4% 24.0% 25.0% 40 bps (60) bps Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,391 $ 19,910 $ 51,148 $ 19,481 $ (11,757) Capital expenditures $ 12,970 $ 9,718 $ 16,087 $ 3,252 $ (3,117) *Results from the three months ended June 30, 2018 do not include all of the expenses that would have been incurred had Apergy been a stand-alone pubic company during the period.

“We continued our strong execution in the second quarter against a volatile commodity market,” said Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered sequential growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which was driven by growth in our artificial lift and digital products, partially offset by the expected seasonal decline in Drilling Technologies. Our continued focus on productivity and cost discipline resulted in 40 basis points of sequential adjusted EBITDA margin improvement.

“Sequentially, Production & Automation Technologies second quarter revenue increased 5%, and Drilling Technologies revenue decreased 9%. The sequential decline in Drilling Technologies was due to the seasonally lower Canadian rig count and a decline in U.S. drilling activity through the second quarter.

“During the second quarter we generated healthy free cash flow of $26 million. Consistent with our capital allocation priorities we repaid $25 million of term loan debt in the second quarter of 2019. Our focus on cash flow generation and disciplined capital management has enabled us to repay $95 million of debt since our spin-off.

“As we look into the second half, we expect our customers to exercise capital discipline and focus on free cash flow generation. While North American market activity is expected to be slightly down in the third quarter, we expect modest sequential revenue growth for Apergy, driven by our growth initiatives in artificial lift and digital products. We expect a slight sequential revenue decline in our Drilling Technologies segment due to lower drilling activity in North America. With respect to free cash flow, we generated 23% more free cash flow in first half of 2019 compared to the same time period in 2018. We expect this momentum to continue and result in a full year 2019 free cash flow conversion ratio of 40% to 45%. At Apergy, we continue to remain focused on the factors under our control and delivering solid performance relative to the market.”

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands) Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Jun. 30,

2018 Sequential Year-

over-

year Production & Automation Technologies Revenue $ 235,703 $ 224,156 $ 240,608 5% (2)% Operating profit $ 20,919 $ 16,163 $ 23,225 29% (10)% Operating profit margin 8.9% 7.2% 9.7% 170 bps (80) bps Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 51,743 $ 46,098 $ 54,198 12% (5)% Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 22.0% 20.6% 22.5% 140 bps (50) bps Drilling Technologies Revenue $ 70,351 $ 77,535 $ 65,242 (9)% 8% Operating profit $ 24,251 $ 26,806 $ 21,340 (10)% 14% Operating profit margin 34.5% 34.6% 32.7% (10) bps 180 bps Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 26,577 $ 29,315 $ 24,135 (9)% 10% Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 37.8% 37.8% 37.0% 0 bps 80 bps

Production & Automation Technologies

In the second quarter of 2019, Production & Automation Technologies revenue increased $11.5 million, or 5%, sequentially, driven by growth in North American artificial lift activity, including strong growth in the Permian basin. Segment operating profit increased $4.8 million, or 29%, and adjusted segment EBITDA increased $5.6 million, or 12%, sequentially, due to the higher volume and productivity initiatives.

On a year-over-year basis, Production & Automation Technologies revenue decreased $4.9 million, or 2%, primarily driven by declines outside of the Permian basin and foreign exchange headwinds. Revenue grew 5% in the Permian basin, driven by our ESP product line. Segment operating profit decreased $2.3 million, or 10%, and adjusted segment EBITDA decreased $2.5 million, or 5%, year-over-year due to the lower revenue and higher input costs, including tariffs.

Revenue from digital products was $34.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $3.0 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $3.8 million, or 12%, compared to $30.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Drilling Technologies

In the second quarter of 2019, Drilling Technologies revenue decreased by $7.2 million, or 9%, sequentially, driven by the seasonal decline in the Canadian rig count and lower U.S. drilling activity. Segment operating profit decreased $2.6 million and adjusted segment EBITDA decreased by $2.7 million, or 9%, due to the lower revenue. Cost reduction actions and the benefit of productivity initiatives resulted in a 38% decremental to segment adjusted EBITDA.

On a year-over-year basis, Drilling Technologies revenue increased $5.1 million, or 8%, outperforming the flat year-over-year worldwide average rig count. The outperformance was driven by polycrystalline diamond cutter share gains and continued diamond bearings growth. Year-over-year, segment operating profit increased $2.9 million, or 14%, and adjusted segment EBITDA increased by $2.4 million, or 10%, as a result of the increased volume and productivity initiatives.

Q3-19 Guidance

Apergy is providing guidance for Q3-19 as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Consolidated revenue $305 to $315 million Adjusted EBITDA $72 to $77 million Depreciation & amortization expense ~$30 million Interest expense ~$10 million Effective tax rate 23% to 25%

For full year 2019, we expect our capital expenditures to be:

Infrastructure related capital expenditures equal to 2.5% of revenue; plus

Capital expenditure portion for leased ESP investment between $15 and $20 million

For full year 2019, we expect investment in leased assets in the net cash from operating activities section of our consolidated statement of cash flows to be between $45 and $50 million.

Other Business Updates

U.S. rod lift revenue grew high single digit percent for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

Completed the qualification process and received our first order for ESP installations in the U.S. with one of the major International Oil Companies (IOCs). We expect to generate our first ESP revenue from this order in the second half of 2019.

Approximately 60 customer representatives attended Windrock’s Annual User Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana for product education and knowledge sharing.

Spotlight TM for High Speed Engines was featured in the April issue of Oil & Gas Engineering, available at https://www.oilandgaseng.com/articles/high-speed-engine-monitoring-iiot-enhanced/, and the May issue of Gas Compression magazine, available at https://www.digitalgcm.com/i/1109824-may-2019/31?m4= .

for High Speed Engines was featured in the April issue of Oil & Gas Engineering, available at https://www.oilandgaseng.com/articles/high-speed-engine-monitoring-iiot-enhanced/, and the May issue of Gas Compression magazine, available at . Twenty-two patents were issued to Drilling Technologies in the second quarter of 2019.

US Synthetic received the Peak Performer Award from the Junior Achievement of Utah charitable organization for providing an exceptional level of volunteer support.

Consistent with our capital allocation policy, we have completed the divestiture our pressure vessel fabrication business, as it was not core to our portfolio. The business represented about 2% of Production & Automation Technologies revenue.

Basis of Presentation

For periods prior to May 9, 2018 (the “Separation”), our results of operations, financial position and cash flows are derived from the consolidated financial statements and accounting records of Dover Corporation (“Dover”) and reflect the combined historical results of operations, financial position and cash flows of certain Dover entities conducting its upstream oil and gas energy business within Dover’s Energy segment, including an allocated portion of Dover’s corporate costs. Our financial statements have been presented as if such businesses had been combined for all periods prior to the Separation. These pre-Separation combined financial statements may not include all of the actual expenses that would have been incurred had we been a stand-alone public company during the periods presented prior to the Separation, and consequently may not reflect our results of operations, financial position and cash flows had we been a stand-alone public company during the periods presented prior to the Separation. All financial information presented after the Separation represents the consolidated results of operations, financial position and cash flows of Apergy.

About Non-GAAP Measures

This news release presents information about Apergy’s adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Apergy, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy, free cash flow, and free cash flow conversion ratio which are non-GAAP financial measures made available as a supplement, and not an alternative, to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). See Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA are defined as, or as a result of, net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, separation and supplemental benefit costs associated with the spinoff from Dover Corporation, royalty expense incurred only prior to the spinoff, and restructuring and other related charges. Adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted segment EBITDA margin are defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA, respectively, divided by revenue.

Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy are defined as net income attributable to Apergy and earnings per share attributable to Apergy, respectively, excluding separation and supplemental benefit costs associated with the spinoff from Dover Corporation, royalty expense incurred only prior to the spinoff, and restructuring and other related charges.

Adjusted working capital is defined as accounts receivable, plus inventory, less accounts payable. We believe adjusted working capital provides a meaningful measure of our operational results by showing changes caused by revenue or our operational initiatives.

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow conversion ratio is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA.

References to net income, diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are exclusive of our non-controlling interests.

This news release also contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow conversion ratio. Due to the forward-looking nature of the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measure, management cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as net income and cash from operating activities. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures in future periods could be significant. Management believes the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating Apergy’s overall financial performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are included to help facilitate comparisons of Apergy’s operating performance across periods by excluding items that do not reflect the core operating results of our businesses. As such, Apergy’s management believes making available non-GAAP financial measures as a supplemental measurement to investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Apergy's performance using the same methodology and information used by Apergy management.

About Apergy



Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, Apergy's market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to Apergy’s expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of Apergy, the effects of competition, and the effects of future legislation or regulations and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, tax and regulatory matters; and changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, regulatory or other factors that affect the operation of Apergy's businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that Apergy files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” in Apergy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in Apergy’s other filings with the SEC, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Apergy’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and Apergy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

APERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 306,054 $ 301,691 $ 305,850 $ 607,745 $ 588,976 Cost of goods and services 196,285 196,142 202,171 392,427 391,682 Gross profit 109,769 105,549 103,679 215,318 197,294 Selling, general and administrative expense 66,642 65,335 65,671 131,977 125,168 Interest expense, net 10,057 10,474 6,062 20,531 6,229 Other expense, net 2,676 1,102 499 3,778 3,192 Income before income taxes 30,394 28,638 31,447 59,032 62,705 Provision for income taxes 6,544 6,069 9,372 12,613 16,436 Net income 23,850 22,569 22,075 46,419 46,269 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 71 282 (79 ) 353 63 Net income attributable to Apergy $ 23,779 $ 22,287 $ 22,154 $ 46,066 $ 46,206 Earnings per share attributable to Apergy: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.59 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 77,425 77,363 77,340 77,394 77,340 Diluted 77,632 77,640 77,770 77,636 77,904





APERGY CORPORATION

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Segment revenue: Production & Automation Technologies $ 235,703 $ 224,156 $ 240,608 $ 459,859 $ 454,503 Drilling Technologies 70,351 77,535 65,242 147,886 134,473 Total revenue $ 306,054 $ 301,691 $ 305,850 $ 607,745 $ 588,976 Income before income taxes: Segment operating profit: Production & Automation Technologies $ 20,919 $ 16,163 $ 23,225 $ 37,082 $ 33,097 Drilling Technologies 24,251 26,806 21,340 51,057 45,529 Total segment operating profit 45,170 42,969 44,565 88,139 78,626 Corporate expense and other (1) 4,719 3,857 7,056 8,576 9,692 Interest expense, net 10,057 10,474 6,062 20,531 6,229 Income before income taxes $ 30,394 $ 28,638 $ 31,447 $ 59,032 $ 62,705 Bookings: Production & Automation Technologies $ 227,405 $ 219,465 $ 249,461 $ 446,870 $ 466,395 Book-to-bill ratio (2) 0.96 0.98 1.04 0.97 1.03 Drilling Technologies $ 64,401 $ 78,586 $ 70,450 $ 142,987 $ 139,634 Book-to-bill ratio (2) 0.92 1.01 1.08 0.97 1.04

_______________________

Corporate expense and other includes costs not directly attributable to our reporting segments such as corporate executive management and other administrative functions, costs related to our separation from Dover Corporation and the results attributable to our noncontrolling interest. The book-to-bill ratio compares the dollar value of orders received (bookings) relative to revenue realized during the period.





APERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,336 $ 41,832 Receivables, net 256,379 249,948 Inventories, net 234,254 218,319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,576 20,211 Total current assets 529,545 530,310 Property, plant and equipment, net 250,573 244,328 Goodwill 905,885 904,985 Intangible assets, net 257,922 283,688 Other non-current assets 31,513 8,445 Total assets 1,975,438 1,971,756 Liabilities Accounts payable 128,664 131,058 Other current liabilities 72,440 70,937 Total current liabilities 201,104 201,995 Long-term debt 613,301 666,108 Other long-term liabilities 129,296 122,126 Equity Apergy Corporation stockholders’ equity 1,028,926 979,069 Noncontrolling interest 2,811 2,458 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,975,438 $ 1,971,756





APERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash provided (required) by operating activities: Net income $ 46,419 $ 46,269 Depreciation 34,191 35,129 Amortization 25,873 26,330 Receivables (6,115 ) (53,496 ) Inventories (2,290 ) (15,026 ) Accounts payable (1,506 ) 31,361 Leased assets (30,999 ) (26,342 ) Other (6,272 ) 14,488 Net cash provided by operating activities 59,301 58,713 Cash provided (required) by investing activities: Capital expenditures (22,688 ) (28,938 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 2,475 62 Payment on sale of business (2,194 ) — Purchase price adjustments on acquisition — 53 Net cash required by investing activities (22,407 ) (28,823 ) Cash provided (required) by financing activities: Issuances of debt, net of discounts 4,000 713,963 Payment of debt issue costs — (15,851 ) Repayment of long-term debt (54,000 ) — Distributions to Dover Corporation, net — (716,126 ) Other (4,489 ) (4,796 ) Net cash required by financing activities (54,489 ) (22,810 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 99 41 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,496 ) 7,121 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41,832 23,712 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,336 $ 30,833





APERGY CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Apergy $ 23,779 $ 22,287 $ 22,154 $ 46,066 $ 46,206 Pre-tax adjustments: Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) 827 780 5,137 1,607 5,137 Royalty expense (2) — — — — 2,277 Restructuring and other related charges (3) 3,135 2,642 2,030 5,777 2,512 Tax impact of adjustments (4) (941 ) (813 ) 42 (1,754 ) (613 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy 26,800 24,896 29,363 51,696 55,519 Tax impact of adjustments (4) 941 813 (42 ) 1,754 613 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 71 282 (79 ) 353 63 Depreciation and amortization 30,140 29,924 31,834 60,064 61,459 Provision for income taxes 6,544 6,069 9,372 12,613 16,436 Interest expense, net 10,057 10,474 6,062 20,531 6,229 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,553 $ 72,458 $ 76,510 $ 147,011 $ 140,319 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy: Reported $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.59 Adjusted $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.38 $ 0.67 $ 0.71

_______________________

Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020. Patents and other intangible assets related to our business were conveyed by Dover Corporation to Apergy on April 1, 2018. No royalty charges were incurred after March 31, 2018. Includes a $2.5 million loss during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, related to the disposal of our pressure vessel manufacturing business in our Production & Automation Technologies segment. Includes a $1.7 million impairment during the three months ended March 31, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2019 related to our pressure vessel manufacturing business. We generally tax effect adjustments using a combined federal and state statutory income tax rate of approximately 24 percent. Includes tax expense of $1.7 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, associated with capital gains related to certain reorganizations of our subsidiaries as part of the Separation from Dover Corporation.





Three months ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 235,703 $ 70,351 $ — $ 306,054 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 20,919 $ 24,251 $ (14,776 ) $ 30,394 Depreciation and amortization 27,689 2,326 125 30,140 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 827 827 Restructuring and other related charges (2) 3,135 — — 3,135 Interest expense, net — — 10,057 10,057 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,743 $ 26,577 $ (3,767 ) $ 74,553 Operating profit margin, as reported 8.9 % 34.5 % 9.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.0 % 37.8 % 24.4 %

_______________________

Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020. Includes a $2.5 million loss on disposal of our pressure vessel manufacturing business.



Three months ended March 31, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 224,156 $ 77,535 $ — $ 301,691 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 16,163 $ 26,806 $ (14,331 ) $ 28,638 Depreciation and amortization 27,293 2,509 122 29,924 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 780 780 Restructuring and other related charges (2) 2,642 — — 2,642 Interest expense, net — — 10,474 10,474 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,098 $ 29,315 $ (2,955 ) $ 72,458 Operating profit margin, as reported 7.2 % 34.6 % 9.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.6 % 37.8 % 24.0 %

_______________________

Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020. Includes a $1.7 million impairment related to our pressure vessel manufacturing business.





Three months ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 240,608 $ 65,242 $ — $ 305,850 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 23,225 $ 21,340 $ (13,118 ) $ 31,447 Depreciation and amortization 28,943 2,795 96 31,834 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 5,137 5,137 Restructuring and other related charges 2,030 — — 2,030 Interest expense, net — — 6,062 6,062 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,198 $ 24,135 $ (1,823 ) $ 76,510 Operating profit margin, as reported 9.7 % 32.7 % 10.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.5 % 37.0 % 25.0 %

_______________________

Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 459,859 $ 147,886 $ — $ 607,745 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 37,082 $ 51,057 $ (29,107 ) $ 59,032 Depreciation and amortization 54,982 4,835 247 60,064 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 1,607 1,607 Restructuring and other related charges (2) 5,777 — — 5,777 Interest expense, net — — 20,531 20,531 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,841 $ 55,892 $ (6,722 ) $ 147,011 Operating profit margin, as reported 8.1 % 34.5 % 9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.3 % 37.8 % 24.2 %

_______________________

Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020. Includes a $2.5 million loss on disposal and $1.7 million impairment of our pressure vessel manufacturing business.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 454,503 $ 134,473 $ — $ 588,976 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 33,097 $ 45,529 $ (15,921 ) $ 62,705 Depreciation and amortization 55,701 5,662 96 61,459 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 5,137 5,137 Royalty expense (2) 2,277 — — 2,277 Restructuring and other related charges 2,512 — — 2,512 Interest expense, net — — 6,229 6,229 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,587 $ 51,191 $ (4,459 ) $ 140,319 Operating profit margin, as reported 7.3 % 33.9 % 10.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.6 % 38.1 % 23.8 %

_______________________

Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020. Royalty expense represents charges for the right to use of Dover Corporation patents and other intangible assets.





Adjusted Working Capital

(in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Receivables, net $ 256,379 $ 249,948 Inventories, net 234,254 218,319 Accounts payable (128,664 ) (131,058 ) Adjusted working capital $ 361,969 $ 337,209



Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Free Cash Flow Cash provided by operating activities $ 39,391 $ 19,910 $ 51,148 $ 59,301 $ 58,713 Less: Capital expenditures (12,970 ) (9,718 ) (16,087 ) (22,688 ) (28,938 ) Free cash flow $ 26,421 $ 10,192 $ 35,061 $ 36,613 $ 29,775 Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio Free cash flow $ 26,421 $ 10,192 $ 35,061 $ 36,613 $ 29,775 Adjusted EBITDA 74,553 72,458 76,510 147,011 140,319 Free cash flow conversion ratio 35 % 14 % 46 % 25 % 21 %







