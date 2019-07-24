SP+ Awarded Comprehensive Parking Management and Transportation Master Services Agreement with Premier

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of parking, ground transportation, baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America, today announced they have been awarded a group purchasing agreement for parking management and transportation services with Premier, Inc. Effective September 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for parking management, valet, patient transport, shuttle and a variety of other related mobility services.



“This GPO agreement with Premier is the first of its kind for SP+ and will contribute strongly to the continued growth and expansion of our services for the Healthcare Industry and the value we deliver to our Clients” states Steven Aiello, Chief Business Development Officer for SP+ Commercial Division.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

SP+ provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America. The Company has more than 23,000 employees and operates in hundreds of cities across North America. SP+ is one of the premier valet operators in the nation with more four and five diamond luxury properties, including hotels and resorts, than any other valet competitor. The Company's ground transportation group transports approximately 37 million passengers each year; its facility maintenance group operates in dozens of U.S. cities; and its event/large venue group provides a wide range of event logistics services. Bags offers remote airline check-in, baggage handling and related services. For more information, visit www.spplus.com , www.bagsinc.com or www.parking.com .

CONTACT: Jill Nagel

Senior Communications Manager

jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102



