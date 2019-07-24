Toromont Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Financial Highlights Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 millions, except per share amounts 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Revenues $ 978.3 $ 961.3 2% $ 1,678.3 $ 1,638.1 2% Operating income $ 111.0 $ 99.0 12% $ 169.8 $ 148.2 15% Net earnings $ 77.4 $ 67.6 14% $ 116.7 $ 98.4 19% Basic earnings per share ("EPS") $ 0.95 $ 0.83 14% $ 1.43 $ 1.21 18%

“The Company delivered solid results in the second quarter, as we continued to leverage the strength of our larger organization in this second year of integration across our Equipment Group,” said Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd. “Momentum in product support continued in both Groups on the larger and growing installed bases, while the investments to date in growing and diversifying the rental fleets across Eastern Canada are beginning to yield results.”

Highlights:

Consolidated results

Net earnings increased $9.8 million or 14% in the quarter versus a year ago to $77.4 million or $0.95 EPS.



For the first half of the year, net earnings increased 19% and EPS up 18%. Adjusted to exclude the non-recurring gain recorded in the first quarter described in note 9 to the financial statements, net earnings and EPS both increased 15%.

Equipment Group

Revenues were up $21.3 million or 2% to $895.5 million for the quarter on robust growth in product support, rentals and used equipment sales. New equipment sales were lower.



Revenues were up $42.2 million or 3% to $1.5 billion year-to-date with similar trends as the quarter.



Operating income (1) was up $10.5 million or 11% to $104.5 million in the quarter on higher revenues and gross profit margins. Operating income margin (1) increased 100 basis points (“bps”) to 11.7%.



was up $10.5 million or 11% to $104.5 million in the quarter on higher revenues and gross profit margins. Operating income margin increased 100 basis points (“bps”) to 11.7%. Operating income was up $22.4 million or 16% to $162.1 million year-to-date, also on higher revenues and gross profit margins. Excluding the non-recurring item, operating income was up 12% and operating income margin increased 90 bps to 10.3%.



Bookings(1) increased $4.4 million or 1% in the quarter but were down $72.2 million or 9% year-to-date. Construction orders were strong in the quarter and year-to-date while decreases were reported in other market sectors. Backlogs(1) of $403.4 million at the end of June 2019 were down $3.6 million or 1% from the end of June 2018. Substantially all of the backlog is expected to be delivered this year.

CIMCO

Revenues decreased $4.3 million or 5% to $82.9 million for the quarter. Record product support revenues for a second quarter served to partially offset lower package sales in Canada and the US.



Revenues decreased $2.0 million or 1% to $149.0 million year-to-date with similar trends as the quarter.



Operating income was up $1.5 million or 30% to $6.6 million largely reflecting higher gross profit margins and was up 210 bps to 7.9% as a percentage of revenues.



Operating income was down $0.8 million or 9% to $7.7 million year-to-date, largely on the lower revenues and gross profit margins. Operating income margin decreased 40 bps to 5.2%.



Bookings were down $16.5 million or 27% in the quarter and $7.3 million or 6% year-to-date on lower Canadian orders, partially offset by higher US activity. Backlogs of $148.1 million were down $15.2 million or 9%, approximately two-thirds of which is expected to be realized as revenue this year.

Financial Position

The Company maintained its very strong financial position. Leverage as represented by the net debt to total capitalization (1) ratio was 26% at the end June 2019, compared to 18% at the end of December 2018 and 28% at the end of June 2018.



ratio was 26% at the end June 2019, compared to 18% at the end of December 2018 and 28% at the end of June 2018. The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per common share, payable on October 2, 2019 to shareholders on record on September 6, 2019. The quarterly dividend was previously increased 17% to 27 cents per share effective with the dividend paid April 3, 2019.



The Company continued its long track record of superior shareholder returns, delivering increased dividends, a 22.3% trailing twelve months return on opening shareholder’ equity (1) and a 22.5% trailing twelve months pre-tax return on capital employed (1) .



and a 22.5% trailing twelve months pre-tax return on capital employed . Toromont’s share price of $62.07 at the end of June 2019, translated to a market capitalization(1) of $5.1 billion and a total enterprise value(1) of $5.6 billion.

“Infrastructure investment and broader construction activity continue to present opportunities for the Equipment Group. Opportunities also exist for equipment supply into the mining sector over the longer-term, albeit slower to date this year. CIMCO continues to grow its product support, reflecting its strong presence and solid reputation as a leader in the key markets it serves,” continued Mr. Medhurst. “The diversity of our geographical landscape and markets served, extensive product and service offerings and financial strength combined with a disciplined operating culture, position us well for the long term.”

Financial and Operating Results

All comparative figures in this press release are for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. All financial information presented in this press release has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are reported in Canadian dollars. This press release contains only selected financial and operational highlights and should be read in conjunction with Toromont's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.toromont.com . Additional information is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Annual Information Form, also available and SEDAR and the Company’s website.

Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast

Interested parties are invited to join the quarterly conference call with investment analysts, in listen-only mode, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed by telephone at 1-866-215-0058 (toll free) or 416-204-1547 (Toronto area). A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 1, 2019 by calling 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and quoting passcode 1104333#.

Both the live webcast and the replay of the quarterly conference call can be accessed at www.toromont.com .

Advisory

Information in this press release that is not a historical fact is "forward-looking information". Words such as "plans", "intends", "outlook", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "likely", "should", "could", "will", "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify statements containing forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release reflects current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on Toromont’s perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Toromont’s estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Toromont can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. This press release also contains forward-looking statements about the recently acquired businesses.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: business cycles, including general economic conditions in the countries in which Toromont operates; commodity price changes, including changes in the price of precious and base metals; changes in foreign exchange rates, including the Cdn$/US$ exchange rate; the termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; equipment product acceptance and availability of supply; increased competition; credit of third parties; additional costs associated with warranties and maintenance contracts; changes in interest rates; the availability of financing; potential environmental liabilities of the acquired businesses and changes to environmental regulation; failure to attract and retain key employees; damage to the reputation of Caterpillar, product quality and product safety risks which could expose Toromont to product liability claims and negative publicity; new, or changes to current, federal and provincial laws, rules and regulations including changes in infrastructure spending; and any requirement of Toromont to make contributions to the registered funded defined benefit pension plans, postemployment benefits plan or the multi-employer pension plan obligations in which it participates and acquired in excess of those currently contemplated. Risks and uncertainties related to the 2017 significant acquisition could also cause the actual results to differ materially from the estimates beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: changes in consumer and business confidence as a result of the change in ownership; the potential for liabilities assumed in the acquisition to exceed our estimates or for material undiscovered liabilities in the 2017 acquisition; the potential for third parties to terminate or alter their agreements or relationships with Toromont as a result of the acquisition; and risks related to integration of the acquired operations with those of Toromont including cost of integration and ability to achieve the expected benefits. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Any of the above mentioned risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to actual results that are materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and statements included in this press release. For a further description of certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results that are materially different, see the risks and uncertainties set out in the "Risks and Risk Management" and "Outlook" sections of Toromont’s most recent annual Management Discussion and Analysis, as filed with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com or at our website www.toromont.com . Other factors, risks and uncertainties not presently known to Toromont or that Toromont currently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by statements containing forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on statements containing forward-looking information, which reflect Toromont’s expectations only as of the date of this press release, and not to use such information for anything other than their intended purpose. Toromont disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: the Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba, in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. The Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com .

For more information contact:

Paul R. Jewer

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Toromont Industries Ltd.

Tel: (416) 514-4790

FOOTNOTES

These financial metrics do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which are also referred to herein as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measurements are presented for information purposes only. The Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) includes additional information regarding these financial metrics, including definitions and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, under the headings “Additional GAAP Measures”, “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Key Performance Indicators.”

TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands, except share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 978,320 $ 961,267 $ 1,678,294 $ 1,638,095 Cost of goods sold 741,412 736,401 1,270,725 1,246,455 Gross profit 236,908 224,866 407,569 391,640 Selling and administrative expenses 125,880 125,886 237,758 243,445 Operating income 111,028 98,980 169,811 148,195 Interest expense 6,988 7,719 13,907 16,614 Interest and investment income (2,208 ) (2,051 ) (4,780 ) (4,230 ) Income before income taxes 106,248 93,312 160,684 135,811 Income taxes 28,850 25,702 44,025 37,422 Net earnings $ 77,398 $ 67,610 $ 116,659 $ 98,389 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.83 $ 1.43 $ 1.21 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.83 $ 1.42 $ 1.20 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 81,510,292 81,131,332 81,418,746 81,054,292 Diluted 82,183,776 81,949,920 82,080,362 81,843,309



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.