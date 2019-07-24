American Pharmacies Uses FDS Analytics to Help Win $2 Fee Increase in New Mexico Medicaid

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDS Inc. today announced that New Mexico pharmacies scored an important political and financial win thanks to comprehensive analytics generated by American Pharmacies’ FDS-powered RxCOMPASS analytics solution. Using RxCOMPASS to detail a significant sample of Medicaid reimbursements for its New Mexico members, APRx provided critical reimbursement data and interpretation insight for a May independent pharmacy stakeholders meeting with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. After seeing the data, the governor ordered a $2 increase in the pharmacy dispensing fee for Medicaid managed care prescriptions effective July 1.



Driving Revenue and Better Patient Outcomes

Working individually with members, APRx has developed a proven RxCOMPASS strategy that simultaneously drives profits, efficiency, improved adherence and Star Ratings performance, med sync enrollment, and increased Rx volume. As a result, APRx pharmacies are growing their businesses and improving the health of their patients.

Pharmacies Need to Continue to Evolve Their Business Practices

“The PBM stranglehold on reimbursement forces our members to carefully monitor their dispensing data to maximize profitability,” APRx President Mike Gohlke said. “Our partnership with FDS to develop RxCOMPASS gives our members an unequalled tool for improving patient adherence and prescription income at the same time.”

“I am really proud of how APRx and their membership utilized the power of our analytics platform to improve their businesses and achieve a big win for pharmacy,” said Adam McMullin, FDS CEO, “The synergy between our organizations provides APRx members with tangible, clear paths to a New Era Pharmacy; whether their focus today is on financial growth or improvements in patient care.”

About American Pharmacies

American Pharmacies is a 100% member-owned independent pharmacy services group serving more than 500 member pharmacies in 27 states with industry-leading economics and advocacy leadership. As the nation's fastest-growing independent group, APRx is fiercely committed to advancing and defending the business model of independent pharmacy. Read more about APRx at https://www.aprx.org/ .

About FDS

FDS strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. We empower community pharmacies to build the clinically-focused New Era Pharmacy, enabling their businesses to thrive now and successfully transition to a provider of community and population health through data, insights, purpose-built technology solutions, and clinical services enablement. Read more about FDS at https://www.fdsrx.com/ .

