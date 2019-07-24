Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ --



Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities, today reported its second quarter results for 2019.



Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total revenues increased $41.0 million, or 15.1 percent, to $312.4 million compared to $271.4 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $40.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $20.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues increased $70.4 million or 13.3 percent, to $599.8 million compared to $529.4 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $74.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $50.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) (1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $1.18 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.07 in the prior year, an increase of 10.3 percent.



for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $1.18 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.07 in the prior year, an increase of 10.3 percent. Same Community (2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”) (1) increased by 7.2 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.



increased by 7.2 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. Revenue Producing Sites increased to 668 sites for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.6 percent.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “During the second quarter, robust demand across our Manufactured Housing communities and RV resorts, combined with a best in class operating platform allowed us to deliver another quarter of strong performance. With better than expected same community NOI growth of 7.2 percent as well as Core FFO per share growth of 10.3 percent, we are pleased to announce guidance increases for full year 2019 in these two metrics. Our balance sheet is well-positioned and we have the necessary liquidity to continue to fund Sun’s growth. We continue to execute on our core growth initiatives and remain optimistic about our outlook in both the near and long term.”





OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Community Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 96.6 percent at June 30, 2019, compared to 96.1 percent at June 30, 2018. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, revenue producing sites increased to 668 sites, as compared to 634 revenue producing sites gained during the second quarter of 2018, a 5.4 percent increase.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 1,239 sites, as compared to an increase of 1,250 revenue producing sites during the six months ended June 30, 2018.





Same Community(2) Results

For the 345 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2018, NOI(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased 7.2 percent over the same period in 2018, as a result of a 6.4 percent increase in revenues and a 4.7 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.2 percent at June 30, 2019 from 96.2 percent at June 30, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues increased by 6.2 percent while total expenses increased by 3.9 percent, resulting in an increase to NOI(1) of 7.2 percent over the six months ended June 30, 2018.





Home Sales

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company sold 927 homes as compared to 943 homes sold during the same period in 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 332 in 2019, an increase of 20.7 percent over the 275 sold during 2018.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, 1,725 homes were sold compared to 1,780 for the same period in 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 542 in 2019, an increase of 6.5 percent over the 509 sold during 2018.





PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company acquired a 309 site RV resort in Sevierville, Tennessee for a purchase price of $23.0 million and an RV resort located in Strafford, New Hampshire for a purchase price of $2.7 million.

Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company acquired a RV resort located in Ponchatoula, Louisiana with 202 developed sites and 69 expansion sites for a purchase price of $23.5 million.

Ground-up Development

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company opened 281 sites of the ground-up development, Carolina Pines RV Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The remaining phases of 565 sites for 846 total developed sites are expected to be completed in 2019 and 2020.



BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Debt Transactions

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $3.1 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 4.4 percent and the weighted average maturity was 9.9 years. The Company had $28.7 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.2 times.

During the quarter, the Company amended and restated its credit agreement with Citibank, N.A. and certain other lenders. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company can borrow up to $750.0 million under the senior credit facility comprised of a $650.0 million revolving loan, with the ability to use up to $100.0 million for advances in Australian dollars, and a $100.0 million term loan. As of June 30, 2019 the Company has not drawn any funds on the term loan.

Equity Transactions

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company closed an underwritten registered public offering of 3,737,500 shares of common stock. Proceeds from the offering were $452.1 million after deducting expenses related to the offering. The Company used the net proceeds of this offering to repay borrowings under the revolving loan under its senior credit facility.





GUIDANCE 2019

The Company is revising its 2019 guidance for the following metrics:

Previous Range

FY 2019E Revised Range

FY 2019E 3Q 2019E Net Income per fully diluted share $1.61 - $1.71 $1.81 - $1.87 $0.66 - $0.69 Core FFO (1) per fully diluted share $4.80 - $4.88 $4.84 - $4.90 $1.43 - $1.46

Same Community(2) Portfolio

Number of communities: 345

2019E Change % Income from real property 6.0% - 6.2% Total property operating expenses 4.1% - 4.7% Net operating income (1) 6.6% - 7.2%

Guidance estimates include acquisitions completed through the date of this release and exclude any prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity.

Core FFO(1) per Share estimates assume certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business will be adjusted from FFO(1). The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. The estimates and assumptions are forward looking based on the Company’s current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements.”





EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 382 communities comprising over 133,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include national, regional and local economic climates, the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels, competitive market forces, the performance of recent acquisitions, the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently, changes in market rates of interest, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.





Portfolio Overview

(As of June 30, 2019)





Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)





6/30/2019 12/31/2018 ASSETS Land $ 1,286,952 $ 1,201,945 Land improvements and buildings 6,026,193 5,586,250 Rental homes and improvements 599,150 571,661 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 215,610 201,090 Investment property 8,127,905 7,560,946 Accumulated depreciation (1,560,061 ) (1,442,630 ) Investment property, net 6,567,844 6,118,316 Cash and cash equivalents 28,704 50,311 Marketable securities 53,553 49,037 Inventory of manufactured homes 55,869 49,199 Notes and other receivables, net 164,303 160,077 Collateralized receivables, net (4) 97,658 106,924 Other assets, net 254,153 176,162 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,222,084 $ 6,710,026 LIABILITIES Mortgage loans payable $ 2,863,485 $ 2,815,957 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) 98,299 107,731 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,277 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 37,338 Lines of credit (5) 76,079 128,000 Distributions payable 69,719 63,249 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 160,527 133,698 Other liabilities 204,167 157,862 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,542,188 3,479,112 Commitments and contingencies Series A-4 preferred stock 31,402 31,739 Series A-4 preferred OP units 9,590 9,877 Series D preferred OP units 51,462 — Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC 22,099 21,976 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 907 864 Additional paid-in capital 4,851,323 4,398,949 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,184 ) (4,504 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,343,792 ) (1,288,486 ) Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,507,254 3,106,823 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 50,880 53,354 Consolidated variable interest entities 7,209 7,145 Total noncontrolling interests 58,089 60,499 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,565,343 3,167,322 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,222,084 $ 6,710,026







Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change REVENUES Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $ 195,503 $ 177,080 $ 18,423 10.4 % $ 386,067 $ 352,290 $ 33,777 9.6 % Transient revenue 30,596 21,590 9,006 41.7 % 56,811 43,591 13,220 30.3 % Revenue from home sales 47,242 41,217 6,025 14.6 % 86,860 76,117 10,743 14.1 % Rental home revenue 14,412 13,348 1,064 8.0 % 28,383 26,368 2,015 7.6 % Ancillary revenue 17,265 12,031 5,234 43.5 % 25,747 18,599 7,148 38.4 % Interest income 4,919 5,277 (358 ) (6.8 )% 9,719 10,593 (874 ) (8.3 )% Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net 2,508 891 1,617 181.5 % 6,188 1,851 4,337 234.3 % Total Revenues 312,445 271,434 41,011 15.1 % 599,775 529,409 70,366 13.3 % EXPENSES Property operating and maintenance 65,888 58,691 7,197 12.3 % 123,797 110,321 13,476 12.2 % Real estate taxes 15,726 14,076 1,650 11.7 % 31,056 27,912 3,144 11.3 % Cost of home sales 34,435 30,932 3,503 11.3 % 63,712 57,503 6,209 10.8 % Rental home operating and maintenance 5,091 5,315 (224 ) (4.2 )% 9,879 10,542 (663 ) (6.3 )% Ancillary expenses 12,480 8,241 4,239 51.4 % 19,581 13,624 5,957 43.7 % Home selling expenses 3,626 3,986 (360 ) (9.0 )% 6,950 7,276 (326 ) (4.5 )% General and administrative 23,697 21,452 2,245 10.5 % 45,584 41,209 4,375 10.6 % Catastrophic weather related charges, net 179 53 126 237.7 % 961 (2,160 ) 3,121 (144.5 )% Depreciation and amortization 76,153 67,773 8,380 12.4 % 152,709 134,210 18,499 13.8 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 70 1,522 (1,452 ) (95.4 )% 723 1,718 (995 ) (57.9 )% Interest expense 33,661 32,260 1,401 4.3 % 67,675 63,398 4,277 6.7 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,181 790 391 49.5 % 2,275 1,409 866 61.5 % Total Expenses 272,187 245,091 27,096 11.1 % 524,902 466,962 57,940 12.4 % Income Before Other Items 40,258 26,343 13,915 52.8 % 74,873 62,447 12,426 19.9 % Remeasurement of marketable securities 3,620 — 3,620 N/A 3,887 — 3,887 N/A Other income / (expense), net (6) 1,021 (1,828 ) 2,849 155.9 % 2,919 (4,445 ) 7,364 (165.7 )% Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates 393 (8 ) 401 5,012.5 % 737 (67 ) 804 (1,200.0 )% Current tax expense (272 ) (225 ) (47 ) (20.9 )% (486 ) (399 ) (87 ) 21.8 % Deferred tax benefit / (expense) 96 (112 ) 208 (185.7 )% 313 235 78 33.2 % Net Income 45,116 24,170 20,946 86.7 % 82,243 57,771 24,472 42.4 % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity (1,718 ) (1,103 ) (615 ) 55.8 % (3,041 ) (2,183 ) (858 ) 39.3 % Less: Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,585 ) (2,227 ) (358 ) 16.1 % (3,626 ) (4,321 ) 695 (16.1 )% Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. 40,813 20,840 19,973 95.8 % 75,576 51,267 24,309 47.4 % Less: Preferred stock distribution (428 ) (432 ) 4 (0.9 )% (860 ) (873 ) 13 (1.5 )% Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 40,385 $ 20,408 $ 19,977 97.9 % $ 74,716 $ 50,394 $ 24,322 48.3 % Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 87,130 79,612 7,518 9.4 % 86,325 79,233 7,092 9.0 % Diluted 87,564 80,116 7,448 9.3 % 86,770 79,905 6,865 8.6 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 84.0 % $ 0.86 $ 0.63 $ 0.23 36.5 % Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 84.0 % $ 0.86 $ 0.63 $ 0.23 36.5 %





Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of June 30, 2019 Number of Units/Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted Issuance Price per unit* Annual Distribution Rate* Non-convertible securities Common shares 90,667 N/A N/A N/A $3.00^ Convertible securities Series A-1 preferred OP units 324 2.4390 790 $ 100 6.0 % Series A-3 preferred OP units 40 1.8605 74 $ 100 4.5 % Series A-4 preferred OP units 406 0.4444 180 $ 25 6.5 % Series C preferred OP units 314 1.1100 349 $ 100 4.5 % Series D preferred OP units 489 0.8000 391 $ 100 3.8 % Common OP units 2,289 1.0000 2,289 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions Series A-4 preferred stock 1,052 0.4444 468 $ 25 6.5 % ^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.





Capitalization - As of June 30, 2019 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 90,667 $ 128.19 $ 11,622,603 Common OP units 2,289 $ 128.19 293,427 Subtotal 92,956 $ 11,916,030 Series A-1 preferred OP units 790 $ 128.19 101,270 Series A-3 preferred OP units 74 $ 128.19 9,486 Series A-4 preferred OP units 180 $ 128.19 23,074 Series C preferred OP units 349 $ 128.19 44,738 Series D preferred OP units 391 $ 128.19 50,122 Total diluted shares outstanding 94,740 $ 12,144,720 Debt Mortgage loans payable $ 2,863,485 Secured borrowings (4) 98,299 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 Lines of credit (5) 76,079 Total debt $ 3,107,775 Preferred Series A-4 preferred stock 1,052 $ 25.00 $ 26,300 Total Capitalization $ 15,278,795





Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO

(amounts in thousands except for per share data)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders $ 40,385 $ 20,408 $ 74,716 $ 50,394 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 76,294 67,977 153,006 134,623 Remeasurement of marketable securities (3,620 ) — (3,887 ) — Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,158 2,089 2,881 3,978 Preferred return to preferred OP units 537 552 1,064 1,105 Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock 428 432 860 873 Gain on disposition of assets, net (8,070 ) (5,835 ) (13,749 ) (10,374 ) FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 108,112 $ 85,623 $ 214,891 $ 180,599 Adjustments Other acquisition related costs (8) 366 301 526 436 Loss on extinguishment of debt 70 1,522 723 1,718 Catastrophic weather related charges, net 194 53 976 (2,160 ) Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9) 377 325 377 650 Other (income) / expense (6) (1,021 ) 1,828 (2,919 ) 4,445 Debt premium write-off — (209 ) — (991 ) Ground lease intangible write-off — 817 — 817 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (96 ) 112 (313 ) (235 ) Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 108,002 $ 90,372 $ 214,261 $ 185,279 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 87,130 79,612 86,325 79,233 Add Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options 1 2 1 2 Restricted stock 433 502 444 670 Common OP units 2,487 2,735 2,605 2,738 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock 467 472 467 472 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units 75 75 75 75 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units 793 825 798 831 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 91,386 84,223 90,715 84,021 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted



$ 1.18 $ 1.02 $ 2.37 $ 2.15 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted



$ 1.18 $ 1.07 $ 2.36 $ 2.21





Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc., common stockholders $ 40,385 $ 20,408 $ 74,716 $ 50,394 Adjustments Interest expense 34,842 33,050 69,950 64,807 Loss on extinguishment of debt 70 1,522 723 1,718 Current tax expense 272 225 486 399 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (96 ) 112 (313 ) (235 ) (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates (393 ) 8 (737 ) 67 Depreciation and amortization 76,153 67,773 152,709 134,210 Gain on disposition of assets, net (8,070 ) (5,835 ) (13,749 ) (10,374 ) EBITDAre (1) $ 143,163 $ 117,263 $ 283,785 $ 240,986 Adjustments Remeasurement of marketable securities (3,620 ) — (3,887 ) — Other (income) / expense, net (6) (1,021 ) 1,828 (2,919 ) 4,445 Catastrophic weather related charges, net 179 53 961 (2,160 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,718 1,103 3,041 2,183 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,585 2,227 3,626 4,321 Preferred stock distribution 428 432 860 873 Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 8,070 5,835 13,749 10,374 Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 151,502 $ 128,741 $ 299,216 $ 261,022







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc., common stockholders $ 40,385 $ 20,408 $ 74,716 $ 50,394 Other revenues (7,427 ) (6,168 ) (15,907 ) (12,444 ) Home selling expenses 3,626 3,986 6,950 7,276 General and administrative 23,697 21,452 45,584 41,209 Catastrophic weather related charges, net 179 53 961 (2,160 ) Depreciation and amortization 76,153 67,773 152,709 134,210 Loss on extinguishment of debt 70 1,522 723 1,718 Interest expense 34,842 33,050 69,950 64,807 Remeasurement of marketable securities (3,620 ) — (3,887 ) — Other (income) / expense, net (6) (1,021 ) 1,828 (2,919 ) 4,445 (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates (393 ) 8 (737 ) 67 Current tax expense 272 225 486 399 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (96 ) 112 (313 ) (235 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,718 1,103 3,041 2,183 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,585 2,227 3,626 4,321 Preferred stock distribution 428 432 860 873 NOI(1) / Gross Profit $ 171,398 $ 148,011 $ 335,843 $ 297,063





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Real Property NOI (1) $ 144,485 $ 125,903 $ 288,025 $ 257,648 Rental Program NOI (1) 26,499 24,572 52,560 48,674 Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit 12,807 10,285 23,148 18,614 Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit 4,785 3,790 6,166 4,975 Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1)(10) (17,178 ) (16,539 ) (34,056 ) (32,848 ) NOI (1) / Gross profit $ 171,398 $ 148,011 $ 335,843 $ 297,063







Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures





Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in thousands, except for *)





Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Financial Information Total revenues $ 312,445 $ 287,330 $ 274,004 $ 323,538 $ 271,426 Net income $ 45,116 $ 37,127 $ 10,672 $ 51,715 $ 24,170 Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. $ 40,385 $ 34,331 $ 9,039 $ 46,060 $ 20,408 Earnings per share basic* $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.11 $ 0.56 $ 0.25 Earnings per share diluted* $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.11 $ 0.56 $ 0.25 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 151,502 $ 147,714 $ 133,335 $ 158,129 $ 128,741 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 108,112 $ 106,779 $ 88,562 $ 117,018 $ 85,623 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 108,002 $ 106,259 $ 92,695 $ 116,959 $ 90,372 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.18 $ 1.19 $ 0.98 $ 1.35 $ 1.02 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.03 $ 1.35 $ 1.07 Balance Sheet

Total assets $ 7,222,084 $ 7,098,662 $ 6,710,026 $ 6,653,726 $ 6,492,348 Total debt $ 3,107,775 $ 3,448,117 $ 3,124,303 $ 3,004,929 $ 3,364,081 Total liabilities $ 3,542,188 $ 3,846,325 $ 3,479,112 $ 3,367,285 $ 3,736,621





Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Operating Information* New home sales 139 125 140 146 134 Pre-owned home sales 788 673 738 825 809 Total homes sold 927 798 878 971 943 Communities 382 379 371 370 367 Developed sites 112,564 112,175 108,963 108,142 107,192 Transient RV sites 20,585 20,173 19,491 19,432 19,007 Total sites 133,149 132,348 128,454 127,574 126,199 MH occupancy 95.7 % 95.4 % 95.0 % 94.9 % 95.0 % RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Total blended MH and RV occupancy 96.6 % 96.4 % 96.1 % 96.1 % 96.1 %







Debt Analysis

(amounts in thousands)





Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 DEBT OUTSTANDING Mortgage loans payable $ 2,863,485 $ 2,879,017 $ 2,815,957 $ 2,819,225 $ 2,636,847 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) 98,299 102,676 107,731 113,089 118,242 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 35,277 35,277 35,277 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 37,338 37,338 37,338 Lines of credit (5) 76,079 396,512 128,000 — 536,377 Total debt $ 3,107,775 $ 3,448,117 $ 3,124,303 $ 3,004,929 $ 3,364,081 % FIXED/FLOATING Fixed 97.6 % 88.5 % 95.9 % 100.0 % 84.0 % Floating 2.4 % 11.5 % 4.1 % — % 16.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE INTEREST RATES Mortgage loans payable 4.24 % 4.24 % 4.22 % 4.23 % 4.27 % Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 6.50 % 6.50 % 6.61 % 6.61 % 6.61 % Lines of credit (5) 3.34 % 3.73 % 3.77 % — % 3.31 % Average before Secured borrowings (4) 4.27 % 4.22 % 4.25 % 4.28 % 4.15 % Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) 9.93 % 9.94 % 9.94 % 9.95 % 9.96 % Total average 4.44 % 4.39 % 4.45 % 4.40 % 4.36 % DEBT RATIOS Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) 5.2 6.0 5.6 5.4 6.5 Net Debt / Enterprise Value 20.2 % 24.1 % 25.2 % 24.1 % 28.6 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 35.1 % 39.8 % 37.7 % 35.9 % 42.7 % COVERAGE RATIOS Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest 4.2 4.1 4.0 3.9 3.7 Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 4.0 3.9 3.9 3.8 3.6





MATURITIES / PRINCIPAL AMORTIZATION NEXT FIVE YEARS Remaining 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Mortgage loans payable: Maturities $ — $ 58,078 $ 270,680 $ 82,155 $ 307,465 Weighted average rate of maturities — % 5.92 % 5.53 % 4.46 % 4.17 % Principal amortization 29,618 59,931 59,173 57,182 53,829 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) 2,514 5,383 5,778 5,972 5,979 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable — — — 35,249 — Lines of credit (5) — 5,079 — — 71,000 Total $ 32,132 $ 128,471 $ 335,631 $ 180,558 $ 438,273





Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)

(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change Financial Information Income from real property(11) $ 196,305 $ 184,532 $ 11,773 6.4 % $ 395,389 $ 372,358 $ 23,031 6.2 % Property operating expenses Payroll and benefits 18,673 17,609 1,064 6.0 % 35,094 33,143 1,951 5.9 % Legal, taxes & insurance 2,131 2,047 84 4.1 % 4,322 4,518 (196 ) (4.3 )% Utilities (11) 13,244 13,325 (81 ) (0.6 )% 27,678 27,788 (110 ) (0.4 )% Supplies and repair (12) 8,472 7,739 733 9.5 % 14,191 12,898 1,293 10.0 % Other 5,411 5,402 9 0.2 % 9,866 10,090 (224 ) (2.2 )% Real estate taxes 14,896 13,896 1,000 7.2 % 29,486 27,662 1,824 6.6 % Total property operating expenses 62,827 60,018 2,809 4.7 % 120,637 116,099 4,538 3.9 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 133,478 $ 124,514 $ 8,964 7.2 % $ 274,752 $ 256,259 $ 18,493 7.2 %





As of June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 345 MH occupancy (3) 97.7 % RV occupancy (3) 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy % (3) 98.2 % 96.2 % 2.0 % Sites available for development 7,237 7,463 (226 ) (3.0 )% Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 568 $ 545 $ 23 4.2 % (14) Monthly base rent per site - RV (13) $ 473 $ 445 $ 28 6.3 % (14) Monthly base rent per site - Total (13) $ 547 $ 523 $ 24 4.5 % (14)







Home Sales Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Financial Information June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change New homes New home sales $ 16,704 $ 14,652 $ 2,052 14.0 % $ 32,085 $ 26,545 $ 5,540 20.9 % New home cost of sales 14,833 12,712 2,121 16.7 % 27,979 22,909 5,070 22.1 % NOI / Gross Profit (1) - new homes 1,871 1,940 (69 ) (3.6 )% 4,106 3,636 470 12.9 % Gross margin % – new homes 11.2 % 13.2 % (2.0 )% 12.8 % 13.7 % (0.9 )% Average selling price – new homes* $ 120,173 $ 109,343 $ 10,830 9.9 % $ 121,534 $ 110,604 $ 10,930 9.9 % Pre-owned homes Pre-owned home sales 30,538 26,565 3,973 15.0 % 54,775 49,572 5,203 10.5 % Pre-owned home cost of sales 19,602 18,220 1,382 7.6 % 35,733 34,594 1,139 3.3 % NOI / Gross Profit (1) - pre-owned homes 10,936 8,345 2,591 31.0 % 19,042 14,978 4,064 27.1 % Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 35.8 % 31.4 % 4.4 % 34.8 % 30.2 % 4.6 % Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 38,754 $ 32,837 $ 5,917 18.0 % $ 37,491 $ 32,190 $ 5,301 16.5 % Revenue from home sales 47,242 41,217 6,025 14.6 % 86,860 76,117 10,743 14.1 % Cost of home sales 34,435 30,932 3,503 11.3 % 63,712 57,503 6,209 10.8 % NOI / Gross Profit (1) - home sales $ 12,807 $ 10,285 $ 2,522 24.5 % $ 23,148 $ 18,614 $ 4,534 24.4 % Statistical Information New home sales volume* 139 134 5 3.7 % 264 240 24 10.0 % Pre-owned home sales volume* 788 809 (21 ) (2.6 )% 1,461 1,540 (79 ) (5.1 )% Total homes sold* 927 943 (16 ) (1.7 )% 1,725 1,780 (55 ) (3.1 )%





Rental Program Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Financial Information June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change Revenues Rental home revenue $ 14,412 $ 13,348 $ 1,064 8.0 % $ 28,383 $ 26,368 $ 2,015 7.6 % Site rent from rental program 17,178 16,539 639 3.9 % 34,056 32,848 1,208 3.7 % Rental program revenue 31,590 29,887 1,703 5.7 % 62,439 59,216 3,223 5.4 % Expenses Repairs and refurbishment 2,803 2,207 596 27.0 % 5,107 4,521 586 13.0 % Taxes and insurance 1,827 1,569 258 16.4 % 3,691 3,115 576 18.5 % Other 461 1,539 (1,078 ) (70.0 )% 1,081 2,906 (1,825 ) (62.8 )% Rental program operating and maintenance 5,091 5,315 (224 ) (4.2 )% 9,879 10,542 (663 ) (6.3 )% Rental Program NOI(1) $ 26,499 $ 24,572 $ 1,927 7.8 % $ 52,560 $ 48,674 $ 3,886 8.0 %





As of Other Information June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change Number of occupied rental homes, end of period* 11,230 11,072 158 1.4 % Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 561,219 $ 514,756 $ 46,463 9.0 % Number of sold rental homes (YTD)* 542 509 33 6.5 % Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 975 $ 927 $ 48 5.2 %







Acquisitions and Other Summary (15)

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Financial Information June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Revenues

Income from real property $ 21,262 $ 30,513 Property and operating expenses

Payroll and benefits 3,424 5,874 Legal, taxes & insurance 233 426 Utilities(11) 1,874 3,424 Supplies and repair 1,257 1,892 Other 2,637 4,054 Real estate taxes 830 1,570 Property operating expenses 10,255 17,240 Net operating income (NOI) (1) $ 11,007 $ 13,273 As of June 30, 2019 Other information Number of properties 37 Occupied sites 3,786 Developed sites 3,991 Occupancy % 94.9 % Transient sites 5,805







Property Summary (includes MH and Annual RVs) COMMUNITIES 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 FLORIDA Communities 125 125 124 124 124 Developed sites (16) 38,879 38,878 37,874 37,879 37,723 Occupied (16) 37,944 37,932 36,868 36,822 36,602 Occupancy % (16) 97.6 % 97.6 % 97.3 % 97.2 % 97.0 % Sites for development 1,707 1,754 1,684 1,494 1,335 MICHIGAN Communities 72 72 70 70 69 Developed sites (16) 27,891 27,777 26,504 26,116 26,039 Occupied (16) 26,591 26,430 25,075 24,830 24,709 Occupancy % (16) 95.3 % 95.2 % 94.6 % 95.1 % 94.9 % Sites for development 1,115 1,202 1,202 1,533 1,668 TEXAS Communities 23 23 23 23 23 Developed sites (16) 6,997 6,953 6,922 6,905 6,622 Occupied (16) 6,683 6,529 6,428 6,301 6,251 Occupancy % (16) 95.5 % 93.9 % 92.9 % 91.3 % 94.4 % Sites for development 1,100 1,107 1,121 907 1,168 CALIFORNIA Communities 31 31 30 30 29 Developed sites (16) 5,946 5,949 5,941 5,932 5,694 Occupied (16) 5,896 5,902 5,897 5,881 5,647 Occupancy % (16) 99.2 % 99.2 % 99.3 % 99.1 % 99.2 % Sites for development 56 56 56 59 177 ARIZONA Communities 13 13 12 11 11 Developed sites (16) 4,235 4,238 3,836 3,826 3,804 Occupied (16) 3,842 3,830 3,545 3,515 3,485 Occupancy % (16) 90.7 % 90.4 % 92.4 % 91.9 % 91.6 % Sites for development — — — — — ONTARIO, CANADA Communities 15 15 15 15 15 Developed sites (16) 3,929 3,832 3,845 3,832 3,752 Occupied (16) 3,929 3,832 3,845 3,832 3,752 Occupancy % (16) 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sites for development 1,675 1,675 1,682 1,662 1,662 INDIANA Communities 11 11 11 11 11 Developed sites (16) 3,089 3,089 3,089 3,089 3,089 Occupied (16) 2,849 2,823 2,772 2,778 2,791 Occupancy % (16) 92.2 % 91.4 % 89.7 % 89.9 % 90.4 % Sites for development 277 277 277 277 277 OHIO Communities 9 9 9 9 9 Developed sites (16) 2,770 2,770 2,770 2,770 2,767 Occupied (16) 2,705 2,704 2,693 2,694 2,698 Occupancy % (16) 97.7 % 97.6 % 97.2 % 97.3 % 97.5 % Sites for development 59 59 59 59 59







COLORADO Communities 8 8 8 8 8 Developed sites (16) 2,335 2,335 2,335 2,335 2,335 Occupied (16) 2,323 2,323 2,320 2,313 2,319 Occupancy % (16) 99.5 % 99.5 % 99.4 % 99.1 % 99.3 % Sites for development 2,129 2,129 2,129 2,129 1,819 OTHER STATES Communities 75 72 69 69 68 Developed sites (16) 16,493 16,354 15,847 15,458 15,367 Occupied (16) 16,026 15,826 15,323 14,932 14,786 Occupancy % (16) 97.2 % 96.8 % 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.2 % Sites for development 2,705 2,987 3,048 3,195 3,233 TOTAL - PORTFOLIO Communities 382 379 371 370 367 Developed sites (16) 112,564 112,175 108,963 108,142 107,192 Occupied (16) 108,788 108,131 104,766 103,898 103,040 Occupancy % (16) 96.6 % (17) 96.4 % 96.1 % 96.1 % 96.1 % Sites for development (18) 10,823 11,246 11,258 11,315 11,398 % Communities age restricted 31.4 % 31.7 % 32.1 % 32.2 % 32.2 % TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY Location Florida 5,693 5,650 5,917 5,786 5,942 California 1,985 1,975 1,765 1,774 1,377 Texas 1,693 1,717 1,752 1,758 1,776 Arizona 1,424 1,421 1,423 1,057 1,079 Maryland 1,380 1,375 1,381 1,386 1,386 Ontario, Canada 1,043 1,131 1,046 1,056 1,133 New York 935 929 925 910 928 New Jersey 875 906 884 893 906 Maine 848 857 572 578 591 Michigan 584 611 576 629 350 Indiana 519 519 519 519 519 Other locations 3,606 3,082 2,731 3,086 3,020 Total transient RV sites 20,585 20,173 19,491 19,432 19,007







Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Recurring Capital Expenditures

Average/Site* Recurring

Capital Expenditures (19) Lot Modifications (20) Acquisitions (21) Expansion &

Development (22) Revenue Producing (23) YTD 2019 $ 111 $ 11,061 $ 11,825 $ 371,096 $ 123,393 $ 5,647 2018 $ 263 $ 24,265 $ 22,867 $ 414,840 $ 152,672 $ 3,864 2017 $ 214 $ 14,166 $ 18,049 $ 204,375 $ 88,331 $ 1,990







Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





LOCATIONS Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered Re-sales Florida 873 360 127 161 697 Michigan 295 279 28 690 84 Ontario, Canada 414 84 11 10 89 Texas 141 255 22 179 38 Arizona 45 33 21 5 98 Indiana 24 77 2 144 10 Ohio 61 12 — 73 5 California 38 (1 ) 12 2 29 Colorado 1 3 7 35 24 Other locations 597 137 34 162 56 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2,489 1,239 264 1,461 1,130





TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered Re-sales 2018 3,435 2,600 526 3,103 2,147 2017 2,739 2,406 362 2,920 2,006





PERCENTAGE TRENDS Resident Move-outs Resident Re-sales 2019 (TTM) 2.6 % 7.2 % 2018 2.4 % 7.2 % 2017 1.9 % 6.6 %





Footnotes and Definitions

(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

• FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.

• NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.

• EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2) Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2019 actual exchange rates.

(3) The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 is derived from 106,929 developed sites, of which 105,002 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,600 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites. Without the adjustment for vacant expansion sites, the Same Community occupancy percentage is 95.8 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 96.7 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 108,573 developed sites, of which 105,002 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.

(4) This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount.

(5) Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(6) Other income / (expense), net was as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Foreign currency translation gain / (loss) $ 1,126 $ (1,663 ) $ 3,095 $ (4,187 ) Contingent liability remeasurement loss (63 ) (95 ) (134 ) (188 ) Long term lease termination expense (42 ) (70 ) (42 ) (70 ) Other income / (expense), net $ 1,021 $ (1,828 ) $ 2,919 $ (4,445 )

(7) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(8) These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(9) Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to our Florida Keys communities that require redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017, as previously announced. Amounts recognized in 2018 were received in 2019.

(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. Site rent is reflected in Real Property NOI. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with implementation of the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.

(11) Same Community results net $8.5 million and $7.8 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Same Community results net $16.9 million and $15.7 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Company adopted ASC 842, the new leasing standard, as of January 1, 2019 which required the reclassification of bad debt expense from Property operating expense to Income from real property. To assist with comparability within Same Community results, bad debt expense has been reclassified to be shown as a reduction of Income from real property for all periods presented.

(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.6 million and $1.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of eight properties acquired and one property being operated under a temporary use permit in 2019, twenty properties acquired in 2018, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, two recently opened ground-up development, one property undergoing redevelopment, two properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(17) As of June 30, 2019, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.7 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 73.6 percent for expansion, 21.6 percent for greenfield development and 4.8 percent for redevelopment.

(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 include $15.7 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, these costs were $94.6 million and $84.0 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.

(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.

(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

