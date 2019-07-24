AMRX INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.— AMRX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Amneal” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMRX) resulting from allegations that Amneal might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



If you purchased AMRX securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/amnealpharmaceuticalsinc-amrx-shareholder-classaction-fraud-stock-157/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

On July 10, 2019, Amneal reduced its 2019 core earnings forecast. The Company cited the uncertain supply of epinephrine auto-injectors amid a global shortage of the emergency allergy shots, including Mylan NV’s EpiPen, delays in regulatory approvals and launches as reasons for the lowered forecast.

Following this news, on July 10, 2019 shares of Amneal fell $2.45 per share to close at $4.36 per share.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

