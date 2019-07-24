INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (ACRS)

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRS ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading sessions to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

If you purchased Aclaris securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

