Align Technology Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Q2 revenues up 22.5% year-over-year to a record $600.7 million

Q2 Invisalign volume up 24.6% year-over-year to 377.1 thousand cases

Q2 scanner and services revenues up 82.4% year-over-year to $104.0 million

Q2 Invisalign cases for teenage patients up 32.2% year-over-year to 103.7 thousand

Q2 operating income of $176.5 million includes $51.0 million benefit from Straumann settlement

Q2 net profit of $147.1 million and $1.83 diluted EPS

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Q2’19 Invisalign volume was 377.1 thousand cases, up 24.6% year-over-year. For the Americas and International regions, Q2’19 Invisalign volume was up 16.5% and 36.7% year-over-year, respectively. Q2’19 Invisalign volume for teenage patients was 103.7 thousand cases, up 32.2% year-over-year. Q2’19 total revenues were $600.7 million, up 22.5% year-over-year, and Q2’19 scanner and services revenues were $104.0 million, up 82.4% year-over-year.

Q2’19 operating income of $176.5 million was up 43.8% year-over-year resulting in an operating margin of 29.4%. Q2’19 net profit was $147.1 million, or $1.83 per diluted EPS. Q2’19 operating expense included a $51.0 million benefit from the ClearCorrect settlement with Straumann, which increased Q2 operating margin by approximately 8 points and benefited EPS by $0.57, respectively.

Commenting on Align’s second quarter results and outlook for the third quarter, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, “Our second quarter revenues were at the high-end of our guidance, reflecting Invisalign volume growth primarily from international doctors, as well as very strong sales from iTero scanner and services. Q2 Invisalign volumes were up 24.6% year-over-year reflecting continued adoption from teenage and younger patients, as well as increased utilization among orthodontists and expansion of our customer base which totaled 60,000 active doctors worldwide. In Q2, total Invisalign case shipments were lower than expected, primarily due to a softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment and slower growth in young adult case in North America. Given the uncertainty in China, our outlook for the third quarter reflects a more cautious view for growth in the Asia Pacific region.”

GAAP Summary Financial Comparisons

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019

Q2’19 Q1’19 Q2’18 Q/Q Change Y/Y Change Invisalign Case Shipments1 377,145 349,195 302,685 +8.0% +24.6% Net Revenues $600.7M $549.0M $490.3M +9.4% +22.5% Clear Aligner2 $496.7M $469.2M $433.3M +5.9% +14.6% Scanner & Services $104.0M $79.8M $57.0M +30.4% +82.4% Net Profit3, 4 $147.1M $71.8M $106.1M +104.8% +38.7% Diluted EPS3, 4 $1.83 $0.89 $1.30 +$0.94 +$0.53

Note: Changes and percentages are based on actual values and may affect totals due to rounding

1 Invisalign shipment figures do not include SmileDirectClub aligners

2 Clear aligner revenue includes revenues from Invisalign clear aligners and SmileDirectClub aligners

3 Q1’19 results include impairments and other charges of $29.8 million related to closing Invisalign Stores as a result of the arbitrator’s decision regarding SmileDirectClub announced March 5, 2019.

4 Q2’19 results include a $51.0 million gain from Straumann litigation settlement.

As of June 30, 2019, Align had $765.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $732.5 million as of March 31, 2019. In May 2019, we purchased on the open market approximately 0.2 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $307.48 per share, including commission, for an aggregate purchase price of $49.5 million. We have $400.5 million remaining available for repurchase under the May 2018 Repurchase Program.

Announcements and Highlights

The following list highlights Align’s key announcements over the past quarter:

Corporate

During the quarter, Align shipped its 7 millionth Invisalign patient who is a young child in the U.S. being treated with Invisalign First.

Announced that Align and Straumann Group terminated discussions concerning a possible development and distribution agreement that was disclosed as part of the patent settlement agreement announced by the two companies in March of this year.

Announced that Simon Beard was appointed as senior vice president of the Americas region and Markus Sebastian was promoted to senior vice president of the EMEA region.

Align awarded ten research grants totaling $250,000 as part of its ongoing annual research awards program to universities worldwide.

Announced that Roger E. George, Align senior vice president, chief legal and regulatory officer has retired and that Julie Coletti was appointed to senior vice president and Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer.

Announced that on April 26, 2019, an Administrative Law Judge with the United States International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination regarding her investigation of 3Shape’s infringement on Align’s patents.

Align completed the purchase of the Raleigh office building located in Morrisville, NC. This office serves as the Americas headquarters.

Invisalign and iTero Intraoral Scanner

Launched the new iTero Element Foundation intraoral scanner with restorative software. The iTero Element Foundation extends Align’s portfolio of intraoral scanners with powerful 3D visualization to better meet the needs of doctors, labs and patients.

Q3 2019 Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019 (Q3’19), Align provides the following guidance:

Net revenues in the range of $585 million to $600 million, up approximately 16% to 19% over the same period a year ago

Invisalign case shipments in the range of 370 thousand to 380 thousand, up approximately 16% to 19% over the same period a year ago

Operating margin in the range of 19.8% to 20.5%

Diluted EPS in the range of $1.09 to $1.16

In addition, we expect to repurchase at least $100 million of our stock in the open market in Q3

As we continue our operational expansion efforts, we expect CapEx for Q3 to be approximately $50 million to $55 million, and we expect depreciation and amortization to be $24 million to 26 million

This news release, including the tables below, contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding certain business metrics for the third quarter of 2019, including, but not limited to, anticipated net revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, operating profit, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, diluted earnings per share, tax rate, case shipments, and our expectations regarding stock repurchases during the quarter. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the tables below relating to expectations about future events or results are based upon information available to Align as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, difficulties predicting customer and consumer purchasing behavior, including Align's predictions related to a tougher consumer demand environment in China, especially for U.S. based products and services, Align's expectations regarding the continued growth of our international markets, Align's ability to protect its intellectual property rights, continued compliance with regulatory requirements, competition from existing and new competitors, Align's expectations regarding the sales growth of its intra-oral scanner sales in international markets, its belief that technology features and functionality of the iTero scanners will increase adoption of Invisalign and increase sales of Align's intra-oral scanners, Align's expectations regarding the financial and strategic benefits of establishing regional order acquisition, treatment planning and manufacturing facilities, the willingness and ability of our customers to maintain and/or increase product utilization in sufficient numbers, the possibility that the development and release of new products does not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline, the possibility that the market for the sale of these new products may not develop as expected, or that the expected benefits of new or existing business relationships will not be achieved as anticipated, Align's expectation to incur additional costs related to the planned corporate structure reorganization, the risks relating to Align's ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future periods while controlling expenses, the expected impact additional sales representatives will have on our sales in 2019, growth related risks, including excess or constrained capacity at our manufacturing and treat operations facilities and pressure on our internal systems and personnel, the security of customer and/or patient data is compromised for any reason, system integration and implementation issues, continued customer demand for our existing and new products, changes in consumer spending habits as a result of, among other things, prevailing economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages and consumer confidence, the timing of case submissions from our doctors within a quarter as well as an increased manufacturing costs per case, acceptance of our products by consumers and dental professionals, foreign operational, political and other risks relating to Align's international manufacturing operations, Align's ability to develop and successfully introduce new products and product enhancements and the loss of key personnel. These and other risks are detailed from time to time in Align's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2019 and its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on May 2, 2019.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Month Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net revenues $ 600,697 $ 490,259 $ 1,149,668 $ 927,183 Cost of net revenues 168,408 124,677 315,283 234,193 Gross profit 432,289 365,582 834,385 692,990 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 267,948 212,087 515,058 411,712 Research and development 38,851 30,804 76,354 60,395 Impairments and other charges - - 29,782 - Litigation settlement gain (51,000 ) - (51,000 ) - Total operating expenses 255,799 242,891 570,194 472,107 Income from operations 176,490 122,691 264,191 220,883 Interest income 3,465 1,917 6,098 4,093 Other income (expense), net 13,892 (7,099 ) 8,146 (6,922 ) Net income before provision for income taxes and equity in losses of investee 193,847 117,509 278,435 218,054 Provision for income taxes 43,121 7,703 51,917 10,605 Equity in losses of investee, net of tax 3,584 3,701 7,528 5,478 Net income $ 147,142 $ 106,105 $ 218,990 $ 201,971 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.84 $ 1.32 $ 2.74 $ 2.52 Diluted $ 1.83 $ 1.30 $ 2.71 $ 2.48 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 79,943 80,216 79,901 80,127 Diluted 80,590 81,471 80,665 81,575





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 423,500 $ 636,899 Marketable securities, short-term 297,422 98,460 Accounts receivable, net 520,094 439,009 Inventories 81,124 55,641 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 135,234 72,470 Total current assets 1,457,374 1,302,479 Marketable securities, long-term 44,969 9,112 Property, plant and equipment, net 599,611 521,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,269 - Equity method investments - 45,913 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 78,852 81,949 Deferred tax assets 59,050 64,689 Other assets 48,892 26,987 Total assets $ 2,346,017 $ 2,052,458 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,950 $ 64,256 Accrued liabilities 245,634 234,679 Deferred revenues 481,462 393,138 Total current liabilities 789,046 692,073 Income tax payable 98,182 78,008 Operating lease liabilities 59,140 - Other long-term liabilities 25,967 29,486 Total liabilities 972,335 799,567 Total stockholders' equity 1,373,682 1,252,891 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,346,017 $ 2,052,458





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by operating activities $ 294,561 $ 217,121 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (321,020 ) 54,003 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in financing activities (188,381 ) (170,745 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,467 (1,923 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (213,373 ) 98,456 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 637,566 450,125 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 424,193 $ 548,581





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. INVISALIGN BUSINESS METRICS* Q1

2018

Q2

2018

Q3

2018

Q4

2018



Fiscal

2018



Q1

2019



Q2

2019

Invisalign Average Selling Price (ASP): Worldwide ASP $ 1,310 $ 1,315 $ 1,230 $ 1,235 $ 1,270 $ 1,245 $ 1,230 International ASP $ 1,435 $ 1,425 $ 1,340 $ 1,295 $ 1,370 $ 1,330 $ 1,305 Invisalign Cases Shipped by Geography: Americas 166,665 181,425 190,615 189,410 728,115 202,935 211,360 International 105,570 121,260 128,730 144,390 499,950 146,260 165,785 Total Cases Shipped 272,235 302,685 319,345 333,800 1,228,065 349,195 377,145 YoY % growth 30.8% 30.5% 35.3% 30.9% 31.9% 28.3% 24.6% QoQ % growth 6.7% 11.2% 5.5% 4.5% 4.6% 8.0% Number of Invisalign Doctors Cases Were Shipped To: Americas 27,105 28,280 28,890 29,215 42,000 30,200 31,445 International 19,700 21,805 23,270 25,475 36,040 26,510 28,970 Total Doctors Cases Shipped To 46,805 50,085 52,160 54,690 78,040 56,710 60,415 Invisalign Doctor Utilization Rates**: North America 6.3 6.6 6.9 6.7 18.2 7.0 7.0 North American Orthodontists 15.3 16.4 17.4 16.5 56.7 18.3 18.9 North American GP Dentists 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.6 9.1 3.6 3.6 International 5.4 5.6 5.5 5.7 13.9 5.5 5.7 Total Utilization Rates 5.8 6.0 6.1 6.1 15.7 6.2 6.2 Number of Invisalign Doctors Trained***: Americas 1,630 1,880 2,085 2,290 7,885 1,725 2,890 International 2,645 3,300 2,845 2,980 11,770 2,410 3,520 Total Doctors Trained Worldwide 4,275 5,180 4,930 5,270 19,655 4,135 6,410 Total to Date Worldwide 136,575 141,755 146,685 151,955 151,955 156,090 162,500 Note: Historical public data may differ due to rounding. Additionally, rounding may effect totals. Effective Q1'18, Americas region includes North America and LATAM. International region includes EMEA and APAC. We have recasted historical data to reflect the change. * Invisalign business metrics exclude SmileDirectClub aligners. ** # of cases shipped / # of doctors to whom cases were shipped. LATAM utilization rate is not separately disclosed, but included in the total utilization rates. ***2018 adjusted to reflect Americas doctors trained for Invisalign iGo





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (in thousands) Q1

2018

Q2

2018

Q3

2018

Q4

2018

Fiscal

2018

Q1

2019

Q2

2019

Stock-based Compensation (SBC) SBC included in Gross Profit $ 881 $ 900 $ 966 $ 948 $ 3,695 $ 1,112 $ 1,278 SBC included in Operating Expenses 14,949 15,990 18,232 17,897 67,068 19,932 21,189 Total SBC Expense $ 15,830 $ 16,890 $ 19,198 $ 18,845 $ 70,763 $ 21,044 $ 22,467





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. BUSINESS OUTLOOK SUMMARY (unaudited) The outlook figures provided below and elsewhere in this press release are approximate in nature since Align’s business outlook is difficult to predict. Align’s future performance involves numerous risks and uncertainties and the company’s results could differ materially from the outlook provided. Some of the factors that could affect Align’s future financial performance and business outlook are set forth under “Forward Looking Information” above in this press release. Financial Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Q3'19 Guidance GAAP Net Revenues $585M - $600M Gross Margin 71.9% - 72.5% Operating Expenses $305M - $312M Operating Margin 19.8% - 20.5% Net Income per Diluted Share $1.09 - $1.16 Business Metrics: Q3'19 Case Shipments 370K - 380K Capital Expenditure $50M-$55M Depreciation & Amortization $24M-$26M Diluted Shares Outstanding 80.6M (1) Stock Based Compensation Expense $25.0M Effective Tax Rate ~24% (2) (1) Excludes any stock repurchases during the quarter (2) Includes excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation expense pursuant to ASU 2016-09





