Dynavax Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 7

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel vaccines, will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after the U.S. financial markets close.



Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.dynavax.com . Alternatively, participants may dial (877) 423-9813 (domestic) or (201) 689-8573 (international) and refer to conference ID 13693069.

The archived conference call will be available on Dynavax’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers, develops and commercializes novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com .

Contact: ir@dynavax.com 510-665-7269



