VIQ Solutions Inc. to Report 2Q 2019 Earnings Results July 31st With Call on August 1st, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, ARIZONA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIQ Solutions Inc . (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF) a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. VIQ Solutions will also host an earnings conference call at 4:00 PM ET on the following day, August 1st.



Investors may listen to the call via telephone, dial 1-844-678-4797 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-270-855-8581 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 6079734. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephone replay will be available beginning on August 1st at 18:45 ET. To access the replay, please dial in 1-855-859-2056 and follow the prompt with the passcode number 6079734. A recording of the call, will also be available for replay for seven days, at https://viqsolutions.com/investors/ .

For additional information: Please contact Laura Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions, email: lserranohaggard@viqsolutions.com .

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com .

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release include, but are not limited to, management’s targets for the Company’s growth in 2018, as well as the size, scope, and timing of the implementation of projects currently in the pilot phase.

Forward-looking statements or information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company’s recent initiatives, and that sales and prospects may provide incremental value for shareholders. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been use

Forward-looking statements or information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by VIQ and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.