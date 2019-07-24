Revere Bank Announces Record Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Net Income of $7.91 Million Increased 15.4% Over the Second Quarter of 2018

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revere Bank (the “Bank”) (OTCQX: REVB) today reported record quarterly net income of $7.91 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a 15.4% increase compared to net income of $6.85 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and a 5.3% increase over the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Net income per diluted common share remained unchanged at $0.65 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Net income per basic common share for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.66 compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 2.9%. Both diluted earnings per share and basic earnings per share were affected by our successful capital raise in September 2018, in which we issued 1.6 million additional shares of common stock. Compared to the first quarter of 2019 both diluted and basic earnings per share increased by 4.8%, driven primarily by increased earnings.



For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $15.42 million, a 15.0% increase compared to net income of $13.41 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Year-to-date net income per diluted common share was $1.26 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.28 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in our diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was also impacted by the September 2018 capital raise.

Quarterly Highlights



Net income grew by 5.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and by 15.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Period end loans grew 17.0%, or $333.6 million, compared to the second quarter of 2018, and grew 6.7%, or $144.5 million, compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Period end deposits grew 11.5%, or $219.3 million, compared to the second quarter of 2018, and grew 2.5%, or $51.6 million, compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Drew Flott, Co-President and CEO, said, “Our team continues to focus on building strong, growing relationships and increasing bottom line profitability. We are proud of what we have accomplished and know there is still plenty to do.”

Ken Cook, Co-President and CEO, added, "Our commercial bankers produced outstanding loan growth in the second quarter with several significant relationships established as a result of long-term calling efforts. These efforts and results, along with our funding approach this year, using FHLB borrowings when appropriate and deposit growth to fund assets at optimal costs, have set the stage for very strong earnings momentum going into the second half of 2019."

Earnings and Growth Highlights

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

In thousands,

except per share data June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net Income $ 7,906 $ 7,509 $ 6,850 $ 15,415 $ 13,409 Earnings per share - basic 0.66 0.63 0.68 1.30 1.34 Earnings per share - diluted 0.65 0.62 0.65 1.26 1.28 Loans (period end) $ 2,294,945 $ 2,150,473 $ 1,961,343 Deposits (period end) 2,127,831 2,076,214 1,908,494

Second quarter net income increased $1.06 million, or 15.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, and increased $397 thousand, or 5.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the increase was driven primarily by stronger net interest income and partially offset by higher non-interest expense. The increase was also driven by stronger net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2019. However, these increases were partially offset by a higher provision for loan losses to account for our significant loan growth. The second quarter diluted earnings per share increased $0.03 per diluted share compared to the first quarter of 2019, driven by increased net interest income. Compared to the prior year quarter, diluted earnings per share was unchanged despite higher earnings, due to the incremental share count increase from our capital raise during the third quarter of 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income increased $2.01 million, or 15.0%, to $15.42 million compared to $13.41 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, decreased $0.02 per share compared to the same period last year, also driven by the capital raise, despite increased earnings.

Our continued earnings growth is driven by strong loan and deposit growth. As of June 30, 2019, loans were $2.29 billion, an increase of 6.7% compared to loans of $2.15 billion as of March 31, 2019, and an increase of 17.0% compared to loans of $1.96 billion as of June 30, 2018. Deposits increased 2.5% to $2.13 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2019. Total deposits increased by 11.5% compared to $1.91 billion as of June 30, 2018, and core deposits, defined as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and listing services deposits, increased by 13.6% compared to the same period.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

In thousands June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest income $ 31,622 $ 29,848 $ 25,766 $ 61,470 $ 50,048 Interest expense 8,831 8,182 5,364 17,013 10,208 Net interest income $ 22,791 $ 21,666 $ 20,402 $ 44,457 $ 39,840 Yield on interest-earning assets 5.16 % 5.05 % 4.88 % 5.11 % 4.80 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.93 % 1.84 % 1.32 % 1.89 % 1.27 % Net interest margin 3.72 % 3.67 % 3.87 % 3.69 % 3.82 %

On a year-over-year basis, our net interest income continues to grow and drive increased earnings. Second quarter net interest income increased 11.7% compared to the same period last year driven primarily by strong loan growth, offset by an increase in our cost of deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, net interest income improved 5.2%. This improvement was primarily caused by loan growth, an improved yield on interest-earning assets and one additional day in the period, offset partially by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest income increased to $44.46 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $39.84 million for the same period last year. The increase of $4.62 million, or 11.6%, was primarily due to strong loan growth and an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, offset by an increase in our interest expense.

Our current quarter’s net interest margin increased five basis points from the linked quarter. The increase in our net interest margin compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was caused by an 11 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, which was primarily due to a higher yield on loans. The yield on loans increased seven basis points primarily due to higher interest rates. Additionally, prepayment penalties received and an increase in loan fee income, and fair value accounting marks positively impacted our yield on loans compared to the linked quarter. The higher yield on interest-earning assets was offset, in part, by a higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased nine basis points. The increase in the costs of interest-bearing liabilities has, however, decelerated compared to the first quarter of 2019.

When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, our net interest margin decreased 15 basis points. The decrease is primarily driven by an increase of 61 basis points in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in cost of interest-bearing liabilities was offset partially by an increase of 28 basis points in our yield on interest-earning assets. The yield on interest-earning assets, compared to the prior year quarter, increased primarily due to a 28 basis point increase in our loan yield.

The impact of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities on income has been partially mitigated by growth in our non-interest bearing deposits of 4.9% and 12.9% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.

The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019, decreased 13 basis points compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018, due primarily to a flattening of the yield curve.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the second quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses increased $667 thousand and $283 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $2.21 million, compared to $2.11 million for the same period last year. The provisions were impacted by our loan growth, very strong asset quality, and net recoveries of $128 thousand in the current quarter.

Our allowance for loan losses to total loans as of June 30, 2019, was 0.92% compared to 0.86% as of June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019 and 2018, we had purchase accounting discounts, associated with our two bank acquisitions, remaining of $3.73 million and $5.00 million, respectively. Adjusting for the remaining purchase accounting discounts, our allowance for loan losses to total loans would have been 1.08% and 1.12%, respectively.

Non-interest income and Non-interest expense

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-interest income $ 812 $ 489 $ 604 $ 1,301 $ 1,188 Non-interest expense $ 11,441 $ 11,114 $ 10,889 $ 22,555 $ 21,238 Efficiency ratio 48.47 % 50.16 % 51.84 % 49.29 % 51.76 %

Non-interest income was $812 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $208 thousand, or 34.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, and $323 thousand, or 66.1% compared to the first quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income increased $113 thousand, or 9.5%, to $1.30 million compared to $1.19 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase compared to all periods was driven by an increase in referral fee income recorded in other non-interest income, during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Non-interest expense increased by $552 thousand, or 5.1%, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased staff necessary to support our continued growth as well as an increase in occupancy expenses. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, non-interest expense increased $327 thousand, or 2.9%, primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits and advertising expense. Non-interest expense increased to $22.56 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $21.24 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase of $1.32 million, or 6.2%, was primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expenses, and advertising expenses, offset partially by a decrease in legal and professional fees.

Also impacting non-interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, was a gain on other real estate owned ("OREO") of $141 thousand, which was mostly offset by costs associated with carrying the OREO of $125 thousand, primarily in occupancy expense.

During the second quarter of 2019, our efficiency ratio improved to 48.47% compared to 51.84% in the same period last year. The improvement is primarily due to strong net interest income growth and continued economies of scale as we continue to grow. Compared to the linked quarter, our efficiency ratio improved to 48.47% from 50.16% primarily due to higher net interest income and an increase in non-interest income. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the efficiency ratio was 49.29% compared to 51.76% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Performance Ratios

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.27 % 11.25 % 13.71 % 11.26 % 13.78 %

Return on average assets increased one basis point and return on average equity increased two basis points, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in return on average assets and return on average equity, compared to the first quarter of 2019, was primarily driven by increased earnings. Return on average equity declined by 244 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018, despite stronger earnings, due to the impact of our capital raise in the third quarter of 2018. In addition, return on equity was impacted by the significant improvement in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, which does not have an impact on earnings.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, return on average assets remained unchanged and return on average equity decreased by 252 basis points. Return on average equity was affected by our capital raise in the third quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, return on equity was also impacted by the significant improvement in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities.

Balance Sheet Review

For the Quarters Ended In thousands June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Assets $ 2,626,721 $ 2,510,251 $ 2,455,211 $ 2,250,319 Loans 2,294,945 2,150,473 2,084,806 1,961,343 Deposits 2,127,831 2,076,214 2,088,967 1,908,494 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 158,526 103,991 63,456 102,279 Stockholders' equity 286,281 275,074 264,891 203,772

Asset growth from June 30, 2018, to June 30, 2019, was $376.4 million, or 16.7%, and was driven primarily by loan growth, as well as increases in securities available-for-sale and cash and due from banks. Assets increased $116.5 million compared to the prior quarter, or 4.6%, due to loan growth and offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks.

Loans increased $333.6 million, or 17.0%, compared to June 30, 2018, and increased $144.5 million, or 6.7%, compared to March 31, 2019. The increase over both periods was primarily due to commercial real estate and commercial loan growth.

During the second quarter of 2019, we acquired OREO with a fair market value to the Bank of approximately $1.6 million at the time of acquisition. We anticipate selling the asset during the third quarter of 2019 with a de minimis additional impact to income.

Deposits increased $219.3 million, or 11.5%, and increased $51.6 million, or 2.5%, compared to June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The increase compared to the prior year period was primarily driven by increases in certificate of deposit, non-interest bearing, and money market accounts. When compared to the first quarter of 2019, deposit increases were driven by increases in non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew by 12.9% compared to June 30, 2018, and by 4.9% compared to March 31, 2019, reflecting our focus on growing this type of deposit.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances increased $56.2 million, or 55.0%, compared to the same period last year, and increased $54.5 million, or 52.4%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase compared to both periods was due to a strategic decision to borrow from the FHLB during the second quarter of 2019, as rates continued to be more favorable than running deposit specials. We added $46.0 million and $106.0 million of new FHLB advances during the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively. The second quarter of 2019 new advances were offset partially by repayments of $51.5 million during the quarter.

Stockholders’ equity increased $82.5 million, or 40.5% compared to June 30, 2018. The very strong equity growth compared to the second quarter of 2018 was achieved primarily through record earnings and a capital raise during the third quarter of 2018. Stockholders’ equity increased by $11.2 million, or 4.1%, compared to March 31, 2019, driven by record earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase compared to both periods was also due to an improvement in the investment portfolio resulting in net unrealized gains of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net unrealized losses of $2.6 million and $340 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Our capital ratios remain well above regulatory guidelines for well-capitalized banks. As of June 30, 2019, our total risk-based capital ratio and tier 1 leverage ratio were 13.21% and 10.23%, respectively, compared to 11.34% and 8.20%, respectively, as of June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, our tangible equity to total tangible assets ratio was 9.87% compared to 7.79% as of June 30, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, our tangible book value per share was $21.40, up 25.1% compared to $17.10 as of June 30, 2018. The increase in tangible book value per share was due to strong earnings per share during the trailing twelve month period plus approximately $1.41 per share accretion from the capital raise during the third quarter of 2018.

Asset Quality Review

For the Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-performing assets $ 2,694 $ 2,009 $ 1,812 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 7,730 $ 1,033 $ 3,124 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest to total assets 0.29 % 0.04 % 0.14 % Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (128 ) $ (8 ) $ 58

Asset quality continues to remain very strong. As of June 30, 2019, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.10% compared to 0.08% as of March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018.

Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest increased $6.7 million compared to the linked quarter and increased $4.6 million compared to the same period last year. The increase in loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest is due to two commercial real estate loans totaling $4.8 million that were past due 30 days as of June 30, 2019. We had $128 thousand of net recoveries during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $58 thousand of net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2018, and $8 thousand of net recoveries during the first quarter of 2019. The second quarter of 2019 net recoveries was impacted by the $335 thousand recovery related to the OREO.

We are proactive in monitoring our loan portfolio for any indication of weakness and attempts to mitigate future risks across all lines of business.

Revere Bank is a Maryland state-chartered bank that commenced operations in November 2007. Our Bank is headquartered in Rockville and has 11 branches located in the suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s. Revere Bank is a community-based, full-service commercial bank that emphasizes the banking needs of community-based businesses, professional entities, and individuals. Further information on Revere Bank can be obtained by visiting our website at www.reverebank.com .

Contact: Andrew Flott, Co-President & CEO Kenneth Cook, Co-President & CEO (240) 264-5340 (240) 264-5372 andrew.flott@reverebank.com kenneth.cook@reverebank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Bank operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “should,” and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Bank’s market, interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast, and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Bank’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the Financial Highlights table, which provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, such as tangible common equity, tangible assets, return on tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and allowance for loan losses, adjusted, which are non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Bank’s operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Investors should consider the Bank’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Bank. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Bank’s results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.





Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 82,281 $ 107,121 $ 136,442 $ 71,547 Federal funds sold — — — 12 Total cash and cash equivalents 82,281 107,121 136,442 71,559 Interest-bearing deposits with banks — — — 1,000 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 180,630 188,331 187,558 167,831 Equity securities, at cost 9,058 6,742 4,698 6,373 Loans 2,294,945 2,150,473 2,084,806 1,961,343 Less allowance for loan losses 21,052 19,488 18,712 16,876 Loans, net 2,273,893 2,130,985 2,066,094 1,944,467 Premises and equipment, net 3,872 4,067 4,283 4,192 Right-of-use assets 17,064 16,733 — — Accrued interest receivable 7,873 7,442 6,854 6,206 Deferred tax assets 5,712 5,948 6,397 6,112 Bank-owned life insurance 11,019 10,960 10,902 10,782 Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposit intangibles 3,272 3,449 3,627 3,982 Other real estate owned 1,591 — — — Other assets 3,641 1,658 1,541 1,000 Total Assets $ 2,626,721 $ 2,510,251 $ 2,455,211 $ 2,250,319 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 391,300 $ 373,179 $ 368,063 $ 346,496 Interest-bearing 1,736,531 1,703,035 1,720,904 1,561,998 Total deposits 2,127,831 2,076,214 2,088,967 1,908,494 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 158,526 103,991 63,456 102,279 Subordinated debt, net 30,767 30,741 30,715 30,664 Lease liabilities 17,709 17,349 — — Accrued interest payable 1,700 1,056 1,320 1,033 Other liabilities 3,907 5,826 5,862 4,077 Total Liabilities 2,340,440 2,235,177 2,190,320 2,046,547 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, par value $5 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding of 11,972,628 for June 2019, 11,873,152 for March 2019, 11,817,361 for December 2018, and 10,116,042 for June 2018 59,863 59,366 59,087 50,580 Surplus 146,861 145,662 145,076 107,276 Retained earnings 78,293 70,386 62,878 48,468 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,264 (340 ) (2,150 ) (2,552 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 286,281 275,074 264,891 203,772 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,626,721 $ 2,510,251 $ 2,455,211 $ 2,250,319





Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 29,971 $ 28,068 $ 24,641 $ 58,039 $ 47,729 Securities 1,159 1,178 867 2,337 1,717 Federal funds sold and other 492 602 258 1,094 602 Total interest income 31,622 29,848 25,766 61,470 50,048 Interest expense Deposits 7,573 7,411 4,615 14,984 8,753 Borrowed funds 797 311 286 1,108 529 Subordinated debt 461 460 463 921 926 Total interest expense 8,831 8,182 5,364 17,013 10,208 Net interest income 22,791 21,666 20,402 44,457 39,840 Provision for loan losses 1,436 769 1,153 2,205 2,106 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,355 20,897 19,249 42,252 37,734 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 364 343 239 707 489 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 58 58 59 116 117 Other non-interest income 390 88 306 478 582 Total non-interest income 812 489 604 1,301 1,188 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,468 7,356 7,179 14,824 13,907 Occupancy and equipment 1,288 1,115 971 2,403 1,932 Legal and professional fees 236 259 326 495 693 Advertising 388 227 282 615 448 Data processing 664 637 622 1,301 1,230 FDIC premiums 332 313 343 645 699 Core deposit intangible amortization 177 178 177 355 355 Gain on other real estate owned (141 ) — — (141 ) — Other 1,029 1,029 989 2,058 1,974 Total non-interest expense 11,441 11,114 10,889 22,555 21,238 Income before taxes 10,726 10,272 8,964 20,998 17,684 Income tax expense 2,820 2,763 2,114 5,583 4,275 Net Income $ 7,906 $ 7,509 $ 6,850 $ 15,415 $ 13,409 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ 1.30 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ 1.26 $ 1.28





Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Average

Balance(1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Average

Balance(1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 2,195,845 $ 29,971 5.47 % $ 1,905,068 $ 24,641 5.19 % Securities (3) 185,301 1,159 2.51 % 162,538 867 2.14 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 77,877 492 2.53 % 48,555 258 2.13 % Total interest-earning assets 2,459,023 31,622 5.16 % 2,116,161 25,766 4.88 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 19,902 16,170 Other assets 90,347 82,548 Total Assets $ 2,529,468 $ 2,182,539 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,666,409 7,573 1.82 % $ 1,517,157 4,615 1.22 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 137,100 797 2.33 % 77,836 286 1.47 % Subordinated debt 30,751 461 6.01 % 30,647 463 6.06 % Other borrowed funds 2 — 2.70 % 2 — 2.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,834,262 8,831 1.93 % 1,625,642 5,364 1.32 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 387,780 348,468 Other liabilities 26,097 7,995 Total Liabilities 2,248,139 1,982,105 Stockholders' equity 281,329 200,434 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,529,468 $ 2,182,539 Net interest income and margin (5)(6) $ 22,791 3.72 % $ 20,402 3.87 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Average

Balance(1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates

Assets Loans, net (2) $ 2,107,085 $ 28,068 5.40 % Securities (3) 188,495 1,178 2.53 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 101,300 602 2.41 % Total interest-earnings assets 2,396,880 29,848 5.05 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 18,958 Other assets 84,547 Total Assets $ 2,462,469 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,703,134 7,411 1.76 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 66,313 311 1.90 % Subordinated debt 30,725 460 6.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,800,172 8,182 1.84 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 372,211 Other liabilities 19,330 Total Liabilities 2,191,713 Stockholders' equity 270,756 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,462,469 Net interest income and margin (5)(6) $ 21,666 3.67 %

(1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis.

(2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue.

(3) Includes securities available-for-sale.

(4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks.

(5) Total interest income less total interest expense.

(6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Average

Balance(1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Average

Balance(1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 2,151,710 $ 58,039 5.44 % 1,878,563 47,729 5.12 % Securities (3) 186,889 2,337 2.52 % 163,351 1,717 2.12 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 89,524 1,094 2.46 % 61,557 602 1.97 % Total interest-earnings assets 2,428,123 61,470 5.11 % 2,103,471 50,048 4.80 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 19,432 15,668 Other assets 87,462 80,756 Total Assets $ 2,496,153 $ 2,168,559 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,684,670 14,984 1.79 % $ 1,516,741 8,753 1.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 101,902 1,108 2.19 % 76,312 529 1.40 % Subordinated debt 30,738 921 6.04 % 30,633 926 6.10 % Other borrowed funds 1 — 2.70 % 1 — 2.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,817,311 17,013 1.89 % 1,623,687 10,208 1.27 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 380,039 340,803 Other liabilities 22,732 7,829 Total Liabilities 2,220,082 1,972,319 Stockholders' equity 276,071 196,240 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,496,153 $ 2,168,559 Net interest income and margin (5)(6) $ 44,457 3.69 % $ 39,840 3.82 %

(1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis.

(2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue.

(3) Includes securities available-for-sale.

(4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks.

(5) Total interest income less total interest expense.

(6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per share - basic $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ 1.30 $ 1.34 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ 1.26 $ 1.28 Book value per share (1) $ 23.91 $ 23.17 $ 20.14 $ 23.91 $ 20.14 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 21.40 $ 20.62 $ 17.10 $ 21.40 $ 17.10 Weighted-average common shares - basic 11,925,915 11,848,394 10,051,607 11,887,369 9,981,588 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 12,222,396 12,183,897 10,469,849 12,211,173 10,435,481 Common shares outstanding at end of period 11,972,628 11,873,152 10,116,042 11,972,628 10,116,042 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.27 % 11.25 % 13.71 % 11.26 % 13.78 % Yield on interest-earning assets (annualized) 5.16 % 5.05 % 4.88 % 5.11 % 4.80 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized) 1.93 % 1.84 % 1.32 % 1.89 % 1.27 % Net interest margin 3.72 % 3.67 % 3.87 % 3.69 % 3.82 % Efficiency ratio (2) 48.47 % 50.16 % 51.84 % 49.29 % 51.76 % Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest $ 7,730 $ 1,033 $ 3,124 $ 7,730 $ 3,124 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest to total assets 0.29 % 0.04 % 0.14 % 0.29 % 0.14 % Non-accrual loans $ 1,103 $ 2,009 $ 1,812 $ 1,103 $ 1,812 Other real estate owned $ 1,591 $ — $ — $ 1,591 $ — Non-performing assets (3) $ 2,694 $ 2,009 $ 1,812 $ 2,694 $ 1,812 Non-performing assets to total assets (3) 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (4) 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.86 % 0.92 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses, adjusted to total loans (4) 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.12 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 1,908.6 % 970.0 % 931.3 % 1,908.6 % 931.3 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (128 ) $ (8 ) $ 58 $ (136 ) $ 57 Regulatory Capital Ratios Total risk-based capital ratio 13.21 % 13.60 % 11.34 % 13.21 % 11.34 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.99 % 11.30 % 8.93 % 10.99 % 8.93 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.23 % 10.10 % 8.20 % 10.23 % 8.20 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.99 % 11.30 % 8.93 % 10.99 % 8.93 % Common equity to total assets ratio (1) 10.90 % 10.96 % 9.06 % 10.90 % 9.06 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets ratio (1) 9.87 % 9.87 % 7.79 % 9.87 % 7.79 % Other Information Number of full time equivalent employees 243 235 221 243 221 # Full service branch offices 11 11 11 11 11

(1) Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is computed as total stockholders’ equity excluding intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible assets is computed as total assets excluding intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets. Tangible book value per common share is computed by dividing the total tangible common equity by the common shares issued and outstanding. The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ to tangible common equity and a reconciliation of total assets to tangible assets:

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 286,281 $ 275,074 $ 203,772 Less: Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposits intangible 3,272 3,449 3,982 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 256,194 $ 244,810 $ 172,975 Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,626,721 $ 2,510,251 $ 2,250,319 Less: Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposits intangible 3,272 3,449 3,982 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,596,634 $ 2,479,987 $ 2,219,522 Common equity to total assets ratio (GAAP) 10.90 % 10.96 % 9.06 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.87 % 9.87 % 7.79 % Common shares outstanding 11,972,628 11,873,152 10,116,042 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 23.91 $ 23.17 $ 20.14 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.40 $ 20.62 $ 17.10

(2) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned.

(4) Allowance for loan losses, adjusted and the allowance for loan losses, adjusted to total loans are non-GAAP financial measures. Allowance for loan losses, adjusted is calculated by adding credit marks established for acquired loans to the allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses, adjusted to total loans is calculated by dividing the allowance for loan losses, adjusted by total loans for the period. The following table provides a reconciliation of allowance for loan losses to allowance for loan losses, adjusted:

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Allowance for loan losses $ 21,052 $ 19,488 $ 16,876 Plus: Purchase accounting discounts 3,734 4,092 5,001 Allowance for loan losses, adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 24,786 $ 23,580 $ 21,877 Total loans $ 2,294,945 $ 2,150,473 $ 1,961,343 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP) 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses, adjusted to total loans (non-GAAP) 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.12 %







