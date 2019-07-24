Knoll Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

Q2 sales grew 13.6% vs PY

Muuto acquisition continues to deliver strong top and bottom-line growth

Leverage continues to improve, ending the quarter at 2.42:1

/EIN News/ -- EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings, textiles and fine leathers for the workplace and home, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“The strong top and bottom line results we delivered this quarter directly flow from the pursuit of a differentiated strategy, organic investments to improve our top and bottom line and acquisitions like Muuto that we've been able to move through our existing distribution channels," noted Knoll Chairman and CEO, Andrew Cogan. "Our co-founder Florence Knoll once wisely commented that 'Knoll became successful because it was unique, not just another furniture company.' That could not be truer than in the 2nd quarter of 2019 when we were the first to celebrate our inaugural Design Days show at our new flagship home in the emerging Fulton Market neighborhood of Chicago."

Second Quarter Results

Dollars in Millions, Except Per Share Data Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change Net Sales $ 367.3 $ 323.4 13.6% Gross Profit 140.7 119.2 17.9% Gross Profit % 38.3 % 36.9 % 140 bps Operating Profit 33.9 24.8 36.7% Operating Profit % 9.2 % 7.7 % 150 bps Adjusted Operating Profit (1) 36.1 30.6 17.9% Adjusted Operating Profit % (1) 9.8 % 9.5 % 30 bps Net Earnings 21.7 13.1 65.1% Net Earnings % 5.9 % 4.1 % 180 bps Adjusted Net Earnings(1) 23.6 20.8 13.5% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 48.3 42.1 14.9% Adjusted EBITDA % (1) 13.2 % 13.0 % 20 bps Diluted EPS $ 0.44 $ 0.27 63.0% Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.48 $ 0.42 14.3%

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Net sales were $367.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 13.6%, from the second quarter of 2018. Net sales for the Office segment were $223.2 million during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $28.6 million, or 14.7% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was driven primarily by investments we've made in expanding our range of height adjustable tables and improved storage system offerings, as well as continued growth from DatesWeiser and Rockwell Unscripted. Net sales for the Lifestyle segment were $144.1 million during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $15.3 million, or 11.9% compared with the second quarter of 2018. Sales growth was led by strong growth at Muuto, Spinneybeck and KnollStudio, primarily from increased crossover penetration in commercial workplace settings.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 38.3%, an increase of 140 basis points compared to 36.9% in the prior year. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2018 was negatively impacted by an acquisition related inventory adjustment of $0.9 million, or 30 basis points. The increase in gross margin was primarily the result of increased volume and continuous improvement initiatives, partially offset by transportation and commodity inflation.

Operating expenses were $106.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, or 29.1% of net sales, compared to $94.4 million, or 29.2% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2018. Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 included acquisition related expenses of $2.2 million. Acquisition related expenses included amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2.1 million and integration related expenses of $0.1 million. Excluding these items, adjusted operating expenses were $104.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, or 28.5% of net sales, compared to $89.5 million, or 27.7% of net sales in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in adjusted operating expenses was related primarily to higher incentive based compensation from increased volume, and strategic investments in increased sales force headcount, information technology infrastructure and our showrooms.

During the second quarter of 2019, interest expense was $5.5 million, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. This increase was due primarily to higher interest rates, partially offset by reduced average outstanding debt in the second quarter of 2019.

Other income was $0.5 million during second quarter of 2019 compared to other expense of $1.8 million in the prior year. Other income and expense included pension settlement charges of $0.5 million and $4.6 million in second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Pension settlement charges resulted from cash payments of lump sum elections in the second quarter of 2019 and the purchase of annuities for certain pension plan retirees as well as cash payments from lump sum elections in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding pension settlement charges, other income decreased $1.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2018, due primarily to foreign exchange losses driven by the depreciation of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar and a reduction in net periodic benefit income from the Company's pension and other post-employment benefit plans in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $21.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of acquisition related expenses and pension settlement charges, adjusted net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $23.6 million, or $0.48 per adjusted diluted share, compared to $20.8 million, or $0.42 per adjusted diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

The effective tax rate was 25.1%for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 26.0% for the second quarter of 2018. The mix of pretax income and the varying effective tax rates in the countries and states in which we operate directly affects our consolidated effective tax rate.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $12.7 million compared to $7.6 million in the prior year. The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $8.3 million, or $0.17 per share in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a quarterly dividend of $7.3 million, or $0.15 per share and payments of accrued dividends of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Business Segment Results

The Company has two reportable segments: Office and Lifestyle. The Office reportable segment is comprised of the operations of the Office operating segment. The Lifestyle reportable segment is an aggregation of the Lifestyle, Europe, and Muuto operating segments. All unallocated expenses are included within Corporate.

The Office segment includes a complete range of workplace products that address diverse workplace planning paradigms in North America and Europe. These products include: systems furniture, seating, storage, tables, desks and KnollExtra® accessories as well as the international sales of our Office products. The Office segment includes DatesWesier, known for its sophisticated meeting and conference tables and credenzas, sets a standard of design, quality and technology integration.

The Lifestyle segment includes KnollStudio®, HOLLY HUNT®, Muuto, KnollTextiles®, Spinneybeck® (including Filzfelt®), and Edelman® Leather. KnollStudio products, which are distributed in North America and Europe, include iconic seating, lounge furniture, side, cafe and dining chairs as well as conference, training and dining and occasional tables. HOLLY HUNT® is known for high quality residential furniture, lighting, rugs, textiles and leathers. In addition, HOLLY HUNT® also includes Vladimir Kagan Design Group, a renowned collection of modern luxury furnishings. The KnollTextiles®, Spinneybeck® (including Filzfelt®), and Edelman® Leather businesses provide a wide range of customers with high-quality fabrics, felt, leather and related architectural products. Muuto rounds out the Lifestyle segment with its ancillary products and affordable luxury furnishings to make the Lifestyle segment an all-encompassing “resimercial”, high-performance workplace, from uber-luxury living spaces to affordable luxury residential living.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company changed the structure of its internal organization which caused the composition of its reportable segments to change. As a result, DatesWeiser is now a component of the Office operating segment as opposed to the Lifestyle operating segment.

The tables below present the Company’s segment information with Corporate costs excluded from operating segment results. Prior year amounts have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

Three Months Ended June 30, Net sales (in millions) 2019 2018 Office $ 223.2 $ 194.6 Lifestyle 144.1 128.8 Total net sales $ 367.3 $ 323.4 Three Months Ended June 30, Operating profit (in millions) 2019 2018 Office $ 14.3 $ 10.4 Lifestyle 25.6 20.9 Corporate (6.0 ) (6.5 ) Total operating profit $ 33.9 $ 24.8 Three Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)(1) 2019 2018 Office $ 21.9 $ 18.0 Lifestyle 31.0 27.8 Corporate (4.6 ) (3.7 ) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 48.3 $ 42.1 (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are Adjusted Operating Expense, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. These non-GAAP measures are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific expenses in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented.

The following table reconciles Knoll, Inc. Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 ($ in millions) Operating expenses $ 106.8 $ 94.4 Less: Acquisition related amortization 2.1 2.1 Acquisition related expenses 0.1 2.0 Restructuring charges — 0.8 Adjusted operating expenses $ 104.6 $ 89.5

The following table reconciles Knoll, Inc. Operating Profit and Operating Profit Margin to Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit Margin for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 ($ in millions) Operating profit $ 33.9 $ 24.8 Add back: Acquisition related amortization 2.1 2.1 Acquisition related expenses 0.1 2.9 Restructuring charges — 0.8 Adjusted operating profit $ 36.1 $ 30.6 Net Sales $ 367.3 $ 323.4 Operating Profit % 9.2 % 7.7 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 9.8 % 9.5 %

The following tables reconcile Operating Profit and Operating Profit Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by business segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Office Lifestyle Corporate Knoll, Inc. ($ in millions) Operating profit (loss) $ 14.3 $ 25.6 $ (6.0 ) $ 33.9 Add back: Acquisition related expenses — 0.1 — 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 6.1 3.5 0.1 9.7 Stock compensation 0.5 0.9 1.0 2.4 Other income (expense) items 1.0 0.9 0.3 2.2 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 21.9 $ 31.0 $ (4.6 ) $ 48.3 Net sales $ 223.2 $ 144.1 — $ 367.3 Operating profit % 6.4 % 17.8 % N/A 9.2 % Adjusted EBITDA % 9.8 % 21.5 % N/A 13.2 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Office Lifestyle Corporate Knoll, Inc. ($ in millions) Operating profit (loss) $ 10.4 $ 20.9 $ (6.5 ) $ 24.8 Add back: Acquisition related expenses(1) — 2.5 0.4 2.9 Restructuring charges 0.8 — — 0.8 Depreciation and amortization 5.1 3.3 0.3 8.7 Stock compensation 0.3 0.4 1.4 2.1 Other income (expense) items 1.4 0.7 0.7 2.8 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 18.0 $ 27.8 $ (3.7 ) $ 42.1 Net sales $ 194.6 $ 128.8 — $ 323.4 Operating profit % 5.3 % 16.2 % N/A 7.7 % Adjusted EBITDA % 9.3 % 21.6 % N/A 13.0 %

(1) Acquisition related expenses included an acquisition related inventory adjustment, retention agreements for key employees, and customary acquisition related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

The following table reconciles Knoll, Inc. Net Earnings and Net Earnings Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 ($ in millions) Net earnings $ 21.7 $ 13.1 Add back: Income tax expense 7.2 4.6 Interest expense 5.5 5.3 Depreciation and amortization 9.7 8.7 Stock compensation 2.4 2.1 Other non-cash items 1.2 — Acquisition related expenses 0.1 2.9 Restructuring charges — 0.8 Pension settlement charge 0.5 4.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.3 $ 42.1 Net sales $ 367.3 $ 323.4 Net earnings % 5.9 % 4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA % 13.2 % 13.0 %

The following table reconciles Knoll, Inc. Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 ($ in millions) Knoll Inc. Net earnings $ 21.7 $ 13.1 Add back: Acquisition related inventory adjustment — 0.9 Acquisition related amortization 2.1 2.1 Acquisition related expenses 0.1 2.0 Restructuring charges — 0.8 Pension settlement charge 0.5 4.6 Less: Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(1) 0.8 2.7 Adjusted net earnings $ 23.6 $ 20.8

(1) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the Knoll, Inc. consolidated effective tax rate for the period.

The following table reconciles Knoll, Inc. Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.27 Add back: Acquisition related inventory adjustment — 0.02 Acquisition related amortization 0.03 0.03 Acquisition related expenses 0.01 0.05 Restructuring charges — 0.02 Pension settlement charge 0.01 0.09 Less: Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(1) 0.01 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.42

(1) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the Knoll, Inc. consolidated effective tax rate for the period.

The following table illustrates the computation of our bank leverage calculation in accordance with our Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated January 23, 2018.

June 30, 2019 ($ in millions) Debt Levels(1) $ 453.7 LTM Net Earnings $ 84.5 LTM Adjustments Interest 20.8 Taxes 28.3 Depreciation and Amortization 35.7 Non-cash Items and Other(2) 18.2 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 187.5 Bank Leverage Calculation(3) 2.42

(1)Outstanding debt levels include outstanding letters of credit and guarantee obligations. Per the terms of the credit facility filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 23, 2018, cash up to $15.0 million reduces the outstanding debt.

(2) Non-cash and Other items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, pension settlement charges, stock-based compensation expenses, and unrealized gains and losses on foreign exchange.

(3) Debt divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated in accordance with our credit facility.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding Knoll, Inc.'s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements and expectations regarding our publicly announced plans for increased capital and investment spending to achieve our long-term revenue and profitability growth goals, our integration of acquired businesses, and our expectations with respect to leverage. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of Knoll management. Knoll does not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include corporate spending and service-sector employment, price competition, acceptance of Knoll's new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials and components, foreign currency exchange, transportation costs, demand for high quality, well designed furniture solutions, changes in the competitive marketplace, changes in the trends in the market for furniture or coverings, the financial strength and stability of our suppliers, customers and dealers, access to capital, our success in designing and implementing our new enterprise resource planning system, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, our supply chain optimization initiatives and other risks identified in Knoll's annual report on Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of Knoll's control.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser and Muuto— reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

KNOLL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 367.3 $ 323.4 $ 700.1 $ 619.9 Cost of sales 226.6 204.2 435.6 392.9 Gross profit 140.7 119.2 264.5 227.0 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 106.8 93.6 201.3 178.4 Restructuring charges — 0.8 0.1 1.4 Operating profit 33.9 24.8 63.1 47.2 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 1.4 Pension settlement charge 0.5 4.6 0.6 4.6 Interest expense 5.5 5.3 10.7 9.3 Other income, net (1.0 ) (2.8 ) (1.6 ) (6.8 ) Income before income tax expense 28.9 17.7 53.4 38.7 Income tax expense 7.2 4.6 13.8 10.3 Net earnings 21.7 13.1 39.6 28.4 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.27 $ 0.80 $ 0.58 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 48,855,064 48,672,144 48,815,194 48,614,733 Diluted 49,314,364 49,131,106 49,252,546 49,137,528





KNOLL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in millions)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2.9 $ 1.6 Customer receivables, net 118.8 120.2 Inventories, net 182.0 170.5 Prepaid and other current assets 33.7 39.3 Total current assets 337.4 331.6 Property, plant, and equipment, net 221.8 215.0 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 669.8 674.7 Right-of-use lease asset 94.4 — Other non-current assets 10.1 5.6 Total assets $ 1,333.5 $ 1,226.9 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 17.1 $ 17.2 Accounts payable 131.7 126.7 Current portion of lease liability 21.1 — Other current liabilities 123.9 128.9 Total current liabilities 293.8 272.8 Long-term debt 430.2 443.9 Lease liability 87.1 — Other non-current liabilities 114.0 123.7 Total liabilities 925.1 840.4 Total shareholders' equity 408.4 386.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,333.5 $ 1,226.9





KNOLL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net earnings $ 39.6 $ 28.4 Cash provided by operating activities 55.9 33.7 Cash used in investing activities (21.9 ) (320.1 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (32.7 ) 283.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — 2.2 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1.3 (0.8 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1.6 2.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2.9 $ 1.4







