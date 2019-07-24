Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- SOUDERTON, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the “Corporation”) ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $16.5 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.15 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $32.5 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.



The financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 included a pre-tax charge to the provision for loan and lease losses of $12.7 million (after-tax charge of $10.1 million), which represented $0.34 diluted earnings per share in each period, related to fraudulent activities by employees of a borrower. In addition, the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 included a tax-free bank owned life insurance (BOLI) death benefit of $446 thousand, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share for each period. The six months ended June 30, 2018 included restructuring costs related to financial center closures of $451 thousand, net of tax, recognized in the first quarter of 2018, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $100.0 million, or 9.8% (annualized), from March 31, 2019 and $161.3 million, or 8.1% (annualized), from December 31, 2018 and $349.5 million, or 9.2%, from June 30, 2018 primarily due to growth in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $119.0 million, or 11.9% (annualized), from March 31, 2019 and $236.2 million, or 12.2% (annualized), from December 31, 2018 and $501.3 million, or 13.8%, from June 30, 2018. The growth in deposits from March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was primarily due to increases in commercial, public funds and consumer deposits. The growth in deposits from June 30, 2018 was primarily due to increases in commercial and public funds deposits.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $84.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $7.9 million, or 10.4%, from the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 was primarily due to the growth in loans during the last year.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.67% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.75% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.73% for the second quarter of 2018. The favorable impact of purchase accounting accretion was one basis point for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and three basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.74% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 3.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 5 basis points. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong deposit balance growth throughout the quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $16.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 6.8%, from the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $32.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 5.7%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $277 thousand, or 7.3%, for the quarter and $383 thousand, or 5.1%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to new customer relationships. Insurance commission and fee income increased $229 thousand, or 6.2%, for the quarter and $485 thousand, or 5.6%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in premiums for commercial lines and group life and health and an increase in contingent commission income of $120 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $112 thousand, or 8.4%, for the quarter and $220 thousand, or 8.3%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to increased fee income on commercial cash management accounts. Other service fee income increased $159 thousand, or 6.5%, for the quarter and $257 thousand, or 5.6%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to increases in debit card interchange income.

Other income increased $861 thousand for the quarter and $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Fees on risk participation agreements increased $284 thousand for the quarter and $543 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 driven by increased customer activity. Gain on sale of small business administration (SBA) loans increased $259 thousand for the quarter and $313 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 related to increased SBA loan sale activity. Net loss on valuations and sales of other real estate owned was $55 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $482 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income of $467 thousand, or 38.6%, for the quarter and $184 thousand, or 9.8%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. These decreases were primarily due to proceeds from BOLI death benefits of $446 thousand recognized in the second quarter of 2018. The net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $146 thousand, or 15.5%, for the quarter and $379 thousand, or 22.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to contraction in margins to remain price competitive.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $36.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 7.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $72.3 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 4.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $2.0 million, or 10.1%, for the quarter and $2.9 million, or 7.2%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily attributable to additional staff hired to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our commercial lending groups and annual merit increases. During the first quarter of 2019, Univest hired a team of eight commercial lenders and support staff to focus on increasing Univest’s presence in Western Lancaster and York Counties. During the second quarter of 2019, a team of three commercial lenders was hired to help expand Univest’s presence in the New Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia. Data processing expense increased $536 thousand, or 25.6%, for the quarter and $818 thousand, or 18.9%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to continued investments in customer relationship management software, internal infrastructure improvements and outsourced data processing solutions.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in intangibles expense of $177 thousand, or 29.8%, for the quarter and $363 thousand, or 30.1%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 due to run-off of the intangible assets. In addition, restructuring costs related to financial center closures and staffing rationalization were $571 thousand during the first quarter of 2018. Excluding restructuring costs, noninterest expense for six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $3.4 million, or 5.0%, from the comparable period in 2018.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets were $27.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $28.1 million at December 31, 2018 and $32.8 million at June 30, 2018.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The provision for loan and lease losses was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net loan and lease charge-offs were $13.2 million during the second quarter of 2018 and $13.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The provision for loan and lease losses was $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $17.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Both net loan and lease charge-offs and the provision for loan and lease losses during 2018 included the previously discussed $12.7 million commercial loan charge-off.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding covered loans acquired in the Fox Chase and Valley Green Bank acquisitions, which were recorded at fair value as of the acquisition date, was 0.85% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018 and 0.76% at June 30, 2018.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 18.2% for the quarter June 30, 2019 compared to an effective income tax rate of 4.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate was 18.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to an effective income tax rate of 14.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Corporation's effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was favorably impacted by discrete tax benefits. Excluding these items, the effective tax rate was 18.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Dividend

On May 20, 2019, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on July 1, 2019. This represented a 3.06% annualized yield based on the closing price of Univest’s stock on the date the dividend was paid.

Conference Call

Univest will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may preregister at http://dpregister.com/10133126. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-888-338-6515. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 25, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529; using Conference ID: 10133126.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $5.2 billion in assets and $3.7 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2019. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.



This press release of Univest and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Univest’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect the businesses in which Univest is engaged; (6) technological issues that may adversely affect Univest financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Univest undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 06/30/19

03/31/19

12/31/18

09/30/18

06/30/18

Assets $ 5,154,298 $ 5,035,527 $ 4,984,347 $ 4,801,998 $ 4,749,181 Investment securities 468,833 466,883 473,306 447,339 446,933 Loans held for sale 1,498 921 1,754 106 1,778 Loans and leases held for investment, gross 4,167,904 4,067,879 4,006,574 3,866,169 3,818,398 Allowance for loan and lease losses 32,600 31,602 29,364 27,371 25,652 Loans and leases held for investment, net 4,135,304 4,036,277 3,977,210 3,838,798 3,792,746 Total deposits 4,122,110 4,003,153 3,885,933 3,820,048 3,620,786 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,166,301 1,103,674 1,055,919 1,047,081 1,055,479 NOW, money market and savings 2,246,372 2,260,795 2,159,937 2,101,484 1,970,912 Time deposits 709,437 638,684 670,077 671,483 594,395 Borrowings 304,241 313,083 429,672 326,709 481,862 Shareholders' equity 651,670 637,606 624,133 614,242 605,294 Balance Sheet (Average) For the three months ended, For the six months ended, 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/19 06/30/18 Assets $ 5,170,448 $ 5,004,253 $ 4,890,519 $ 4,817,321 $ 4,682,827 $ 5,087,810 $ 4,619,714 Investment securities 471,422 470,196 464,684 453,422 450,375 470,812 454,130 Loans and leases, gross 4,123,069 4,017,362 3,894,298 3,832,295 3,743,195 4,070,508 3,689,152 Deposits 4,145,411 3,931,199 3,938,378 3,792,627 3,563,956 4,038,897 3,524,221 Shareholders' equity 645,538 631,574 619,204 611,803 611,667 638,595 608,835 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 25,147 $ 25,952 $ 26,208 $ 27,559 $ 30,148 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 1,379 636 192 1,224 150 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 55 270 542 766 790 Total nonperforming loans and leases 26,581 26,858 26,942 29,549 31,088 Other real estate owned 540 540 1,187 1,433 1,742 Total nonperforming assets 27,121 27,398 28,129 30,982 32,830 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.71 % 0.79 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.67 % 0.76 % 0.81 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.65 % 0.69 % Allowance for loan and lease losses 32,600 31,602 29,364 27,371 25,652 Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.71 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.76 % (excluding acquired loans at period-end) Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 129.64 % 121.77 % 112.04 % 99.32 % 85.09 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 122.64 % 117.66 % 108.99 % 92.63 % 82.51 % Acquired credit impaired loans $ 569 $ 693 $ 695 $ 900 $ 998 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/19 06/30/18 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,078 $ 447 $ (1,890 ) $ 1,026 $ 13,167 $ 1,525 $ 13,365 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.10 % 0.05 % (0.19 %) 0.11 % 1.41 % 0.08 % 0.73 %

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the six months ended, For the period: 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/19 06/30/18 Interest income $ 54,060 $ 52,364 $ 51,239 $ 49,255 $ 46,460 $ 106,424 $ 89,994 Interest expense 11,425 10,841 9,862 8,832 7,470 22,266 13,732 Net interest income 42,635 41,523 41,377 40,423 38,990 84,158 76,262 Provision for loan and lease losses 2,076 2,685 103 2,745 15,409 4,761 17,462 Net interest income after provision 40,559 38,838 41,274 37,678 23,581 79,397 58,800 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 2,054 1,887 1,882 1,960 2,044 3,941 4,040 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,447 1,435 1,516 1,454 1,335 2,882 2,662 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,055 3,789 3,852 3,785 3,778 7,844 7,461 Insurance commission and fee income 3,941 5,144 3,415 3,643 3,712 9,085 8,600 Other service fee income 2,590 2,267 2,448 2,284 2,431 4,857 4,600 Bank owned life insurance income 743 952 430 865 1,210 1,695 1,879 Net gain on sales of investment securities 7 1 - - - 8 10 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 796 483 713 754 942 1,279 1,658 Other income (loss) 723 339 160 116 (138 ) 1,062 (14 ) Total noninterest income 16,356 16,297 14,416 14,861 15,314 32,653 30,896 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 22,089 21,564 19,576 20,321 20,065 43,653 40,712 Net occupancy 2,601 2,611 2,455 2,515 2,533 5,212 5,290 Equipment 1,065 990 1,014 1,042 1,067 2,055 2,090 Data processing 2,627 2,514 2,352 2,339 2,091 5,141 4,323 Professional fees 1,307 1,264 1,335 1,370 1,331 2,571 2,686 Marketing and advertising 622 316 432 461 526 938 907 Deposit insurance premiums 430 452 449 544 452 882 843 Intangible expenses 417 426 481 479 594 843 1,206 Restructuring charges - - - - - - 571 Other expense 5,620 5,420 5,302 5,300 5,688 11,040 10,844 Total noninterest expense 36,778 35,557 33,396 34,371 34,347 72,335 69,472 Income before taxes 20,137 19,578 22,294 18,168 4,548 39,715 20,224 Income tax expense 3,669 3,499 3,922 3,204 191 7,168 3,017 Net income $ 16,468 $ 16,079 $ 18,372 $ 14,964 $ 4,357 $ 32,547 $ 17,207 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 0.51 $ 0.15 $ 1.11 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 0.51 $ 0.15 $ 1.11 $ 0.58 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,287,754 29,277,339 29,319,664 29,402,405 29,403,946 29,282,575 29,379,552 Period end shares outstanding 29,294,942 29,272,502 29,270,852 29,407,076 29,406,450 29,294,942 29,406,450

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/19 06/30/18 Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.49 % 1.23 % 0.37 % 1.29 % 0.75 % Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1), (2) 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.49 % 1.23 % 0.37 % 1.29 % 0.77 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.23 % 10.32 % 11.77 % 9.70 % 2.86 % 10.28 % 5.70 % Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding 10.23 % 10.32 % 11.77 % 9.70 % 2.86 % 10.28 % 5.85 % restructuring charges (1), (2) Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 14.10 % 14.36 % 16.52 % 13.70 % 4.04 % 14.23 % 8.29 % restructuring charges (1), (2) Net interest margin (FTE) 3.67 % 3.75 % 3.72 % 3.71 % 3.73 % 3.71 % 3.72 % Efficiency ratio (3) 61.5 % 60.5 % 59.0 % 61.2 % 62.1 % 61.0 % 63.7 % Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1), (3), (4) 61.5 % 60.5 % 59.0 % 61.2 % 62.1 % 61.0 % 63.2 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 35.6 % 36.4 % 31.9 % 39.3 % 135.0 % 36.0 % 68.3 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 12.64 % 12.66 % 12.52 % 12.79 % 12.75 % 12.64 % 12.75 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.54 % 9.47 % 9.29 % 9.43 % 9.33 % 9.54 % 9.33 % Common equity book value per share $ 22.25 $ 21.78 $ 21.32 $ 20.89 $ 20.58 $ 22.25 $ 20.58 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 16.20 $ 15.72 $ 15.25 $ 14.83 $ 14.51 $ 16.20 $ 14.51 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.01 % 10.10 % 10.13 % 10.07 % 10.19 % 10.01 % 10.19 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.99 % 10.93 % 10.88 % 10.99 % 10.89 % 10.99 % 10.89 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.99 % 10.93 % 10.88 % 10.99 % 10.89 % 10.99 % 10.89 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.79 % 13.77 % 13.70 % 13.87 % 13.76 % 13.79 % 13.76 % (1) This consolidated selected financial data schedule contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The management of Univest Financial Corporation uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See below table for additional information. (a) Restructuring charges $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 571 Tax effect on restructuring charges - - - - - - (120 ) (b) Restructuring charges, net of tax $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 451 (c) Shareholders' equity $ 651,670 $ 637,606 $ 624,133 $ 614,242 $ 605,294 $ 651,670 $ 605,294 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (i) (4,396 ) (4,805 ) (5,222 ) (5,690 ) (6,159 ) (4,396 ) (6,159 ) (d) Tangible common equity $ 474,715 $ 460,242 $ 446,352 $ 435,993 $ 426,576 $ 474,715 $ 426,576 (e) Total assets $ 5,154,298 $ 5,035,527 $ 4,984,347 $ 4,801,998 $ 4,749,181 $ 5,154,298 $ 4,749,181 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (i) (4,396 ) (4,805 ) (5,222 ) (5,690 ) (6,159 ) (4,396 ) (6,159 ) (f) Tangible assets $ 4,977,343 $ 4,858,163 $ 4,806,566 $ 4,623,749 $ 4,570,463 $ 4,977,343 $ 4,570,463 (g) Average shareholders' equity $ 645,538 $ 631,574 $ 619,204 $ 611,803 $ 611,667 $ 638,595 $ 608,835 Average goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Average other intangibles (i) (4,615 ) (5,031 ) (5,473 ) (5,947 ) (6,468 ) (4,821 ) (6,764 ) (h) Average tangible common equity $ 468,364 $ 453,984 $ 441,172 $ 433,297 $ 432,640 $ 461,215 $ 429,512 (i) Amount does not include servicing rights (2) Net income in this ratio excludes restructuring charges, net of tax. See (1)(b) above. (3) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (4) Noninterest expense in this ratio excludes restructuring charges. See (1)(a) above.

Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 102,623 $ 569 2.22 % $ 42,566 $ 269 2.56 % U.S. government obligations 17,315 73 1.69 20,039 82 1.66 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 59,267 507 3.43 64,167 546 3.45 Other debt and equity securities 394,840 2,572 2.61 385,990 2,631 2.76 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 31,938 535 6.72 32,360 586 7.34 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 605,983 4,256 2.82 545,122 4,114 3.06 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 820,009 10,589 5.18 811,071 10,758 5.38 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,912,248 23,110 4.85 1,822,276 21,559 4.80 Real estate—residential loans 941,712 11,483 4.89 938,299 11,412 4.93 Loans to individuals 31,939 510 6.40 32,524 518 6.46 Municipal loans and leases 335,399 3,305 3.95 332,299 3,221 3.93 Lease financings 81,762 1,459 7.16 80,893 1,435 7.19 Gross loans and leases 4,123,069 50,456 4.91 4,017,362 48,903 4.94 Total interest-earning assets 4,729,052 54,712 4.64 4,562,484 53,017 4.71 Cash and due from banks 46,868 44,714 Reserve for loan and lease losses (31,847 ) (30,111 ) Premises and equipment, net 58,873 59,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,821 37,129 Other assets 331,681 330,858 Total assets $ 5,170,448 $ 5,004,253 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 457,231 $ 457 0.40 % $ 478,927 $ 714 0.60 % Money market savings 982,440 4,234 1.73 918,487 3,748 1.65 Regular savings 818,523 1,013 0.50 789,033 814 0.42 Time deposits 688,897 3,407 1.98 655,303 2,927 1.81 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 2,947,091 9,111 1.24 2,841,750 8,203 1.17 Short-term borrowings 48,312 217 1.80 117,664 638 2.20 Long-term debt 159,572 836 2.10 145,299 739 2.06 Subordinated notes 94,663 1,261 5.34 94,603 1,261 5.41 Total borrowings 302,547 2,314 3.07 357,566 2,638 2.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,249,638 11,425 1.41 3,199,316 10,841 1.37 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,198,320 1,089,449 Operating lease liabilities 38,873 40,090 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,079 43,824 Total liabilities 4,524,910 4,372,679 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 293,496 292,746 Retained earnings and other equity 194,258 181,044 Total shareholders' equity 645,538 631,574 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,170,448 $ 5,004,253 Net interest income $ 43,287 $ 42,176 Net interest spread 3.23 3.34 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.44 0.41 Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.75 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.53 % 142.61 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2019 2018 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 102,623 $ 569 2.22 % $ 37,254 $ 148 1.59 % U.S. government obligations 17,315 73 1.69 23,183 91 1.57 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 59,267 507 3.43 71,092 603 3.40 Other debt and equity securities 394,840 2,572 2.61 356,100 2,177 2.45 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 31,938 535 6.72 32,788 509 6.23 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 605,983 4,256 2.82 520,417 3,528 2.72 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 820,009 10,589 5.18 810,610 9,750 4.82 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,912,248 23,110 4.85 1,661,198 19,044 4.60 Real estate—residential loans 941,712 11,483 4.89 853,769 10,046 4.72 Loans to individuals 31,939 510 6.40 28,985 444 6.14 Municipal loans and leases 335,399 3,305 3.95 313,181 2,961 3.79 Lease financings 81,762 1,459 7.16 75,452 1,353 7.19 Gross loans and leases 4,123,069 50,456 4.91 3,743,195 43,598 4.67 Total interest-earning assets 4,729,052 54,712 4.64 4,263,612 47,126 4.43 Cash and due from banks 46,868 45,158 Reserve for loan and lease losses (31,847 ) (23,914 ) Premises and equipment, net 58,873 61,234 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,821 - Other assets 331,681 336,737 Total assets $ 5,170,448 $ 4,682,827 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 457,231 $ 457 0.40 % $ 463,156 $ 383 0.33 % Money market savings 982,440 4,234 1.73 694,734 1,758 1.01 Regular savings 818,523 1,013 0.50 803,586 582 0.29 Time deposits 688,897 3,407 1.98 553,579 1,819 1.32 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 2,947,091 9,111 1.24 2,515,055 4,542 0.72 Short-term borrowings 48,312 217 1.80 217,327 958 1.77 Long-term debt 159,572 836 2.10 155,628 709 1.83 Subordinated notes 94,663 1,261 5.34 94,420 1,261 5.36 Total borrowings 302,547 2,314 3.07 467,375 2,928 2.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,249,638 11,425 1.41 2,982,430 7,470 1.00 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,198,320 1,048,901 Operating lease liabilities 38,873 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,079 39,829 Total liabilities 4,524,910 4,071,160 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 293,496 290,517 Retained earnings and other equity 194,258 163,366 Total shareholders' equity 645,538 611,667 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,170,448 $ 4,682,827 Net interest income $ 43,287 $ 39,656 Net interest spread 3.23 3.43 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.44 0.30 Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.73 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.53 % 142.96 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2019 2018 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 72,760 $ 838 2.32 % $ 28,269 $ 224 1.60 % U.S. government obligations 18,669 155 1.67 23,550 185 1.58 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 61,703 1,053 3.44 72,814 1,196 3.31 Other debt and equity securities 390,440 5,203 2.69 357,766 4,272 2.41 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 32,148 1,121 7.03 30,933 1,013 6.60 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 575,720 8,370 2.93 513,332 6,890 2.71 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 815,565 21,347 5.28 796,483 18,650 4.72 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,867,510 44,669 4.82 1,630,964 36,662 4.53 Real estate—residential loans 940,015 22,895 4.91 845,677 19,721 4.70 Loans to individuals 32,230 1,028 6.43 28,475 857 6.07 Municipal loans and leases 333,858 6,526 3.94 312,470 5,853 3.78 Lease financings 81,330 2,894 7.18 75,083 2,697 7.24 Gross loans and leases 4,070,508 99,359 4.92 3,689,152 84,440 4.62 Total interest-earning assets 4,646,228 107,729 4.68 4,202,484 91,330 4.38 Cash and due from banks 45,797 43,839 Reserve for loan and lease losses (30,984 ) (22,973 ) Premises and equipment, net 59,025 61,485 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,472 - Other assets 331,272 334,879 Total assets $ 5,087,810 $ 4,619,714 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 468,019 $ 1,171 0.50 % $ 444,197 $ 675 0.31 % Money market savings 950,641 7,982 1.69 676,651 3,101 0.92 Regular savings 803,859 1,827 0.46 818,895 1,139 0.28 Time deposits 672,193 6,334 1.90 547,562 3,318 1.22 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 2,894,712 17,314 1.21 2,487,305 8,233 0.67 Short-term borrowings 82,796 855 2.08 196,690 1,603 1.64 Long-term debt 152,475 1,575 2.08 155,697 1,374 1.78 Subordinated notes 94,633 2,522 5.37 94,390 2,522 5.39 Total borrowings 329,904 4,952 3.03 446,777 5,499 2.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,224,616 22,266 1.39 2,934,082 13,732 0.94 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,144,185 1,036,916 Operating lease liabilities 39,478 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,936 39,881 Total liabilities 4,449,215 4,010,879 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 293,123 290,363 Retained earnings and other equity 187,688 160,688 Total shareholders' equity 638,595 608,835 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,087,810 $ 4,619,714 Net interest income $ 85,463 $ 77,598 Net interest spread 3.29 3.44 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.42 0.28 Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.72 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 144.09 % 143.23 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

