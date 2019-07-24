O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Second quarter comparable store sales increase of 3.4%



36 basis point increase in second quarter gross margin to 52.8%

4% increase in second quarter operating profit dollars

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the "Company" or "O'Reilly") (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenues and earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

2nd Quarter Financial Results

Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s CEO and Co-President, commented, “I would like to thank Team O’Reilly for their commitment to consistently providing excellent service to our customers every day. For the quarter, our comparable stores sales growth was 3.4%, which was in the lower end of our 3% to 5% guidance range as unseasonably cool and rainy weather in many of our markets was a headwind to summer, heat related categories. The challenging weather also caused significant delays in construction and new store openings, resulting in lower than planned non-comparable store sales volumes for the quarter. As a result of these top-line headwinds and continued pressure to SG&A, our diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of $4.51 came in $0.04 below our guidance range. Despite the challenges we have seen in the seasonal demand environment thus far in 2019, we remain confident in the solid demand drivers supporting our industry and in our Team’s ability to provide unsurpassed levels of service to our customers, and as a result, we are maintaining our full-year comparable store sales guidance at a range of 3% to 5%.”

Sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased $134 million, or 5%, to $2.59 billion from $2.46 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the second quarter increased 6% to $1.37 billion (or 52.8% of sales) from $1.29 billion (or 52.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the second quarter increased 8% to $870 million (or 33.6% of sales) from $809 million (or 33.0% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the second quarter increased 4% to $498 million (or 19.2% of sales) from $479 million (or 19.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased $1 million to $354 million (or 13.7% of sales) from $353 million (or 14.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter increased 5% to $4.51 on 78 million shares versus $4.28 on 83 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Sales for the first six months of 2019 increased $262 million, or 6%, to $5.00 billion from $4.74 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first six months of 2019 increased 6% to $2.65 billion (or 52.9% of sales) from $2.49 billion (or 52.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first six months of 2019 increased 7% to $1.70 billion (or 34.1% of sales) from $1.59 billion (or 33.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first six months of 2019 increased 5% to $943 million (or 18.9% of sales) from $902 million (or 19.0% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first six months of 2019 increased $17 million, or 3%, to $675 million (or 13.5% of sales) from $658 million (or 13.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2019 increased 8% to $8.56 on 79 million shares versus $7.89 on 83 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Mr. Johnson continued, “During the second quarter, we opened 43 stores across 15 states, which was short of our planned openings for the period as a result of the wet weather conditions; however, the delays we experienced in the second quarter are temporary and we still expect to open at least 200 net, new stores in 2019. Our distribution network expansion projects continue to progress on schedule, with the anticipated opening of our 28th distribution center in Twinsburg, Ohio, during the fourth quarter of this year. Continually investing to enhance our distribution capabilities has allowed us to deliver excellent customer service and drive sustained, profitable store growth, and we remain committed to providing best-in-class parts availability, unparalleled technical knowledge and unsurpassed service levels to our customers.”

2nd Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to Team Members. Online sales, resulting from ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders, for stores open at least one year, are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 3.4% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on top of 4.6% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 3.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, on top of 4.0% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $366.76, for a total investment of $599 million. During the first six months ended 2019, the Company repurchased 2.6 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $359.63, for a total investment of $921 million. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.2 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $380.79, for a total investment of $63 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 75.0 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $156.36, for a total aggregate investment of $11.73 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.02 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorizations.

3rd Quarter and Updated Full-Year 2019 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected third quarter and updated full-year 2019 financial data:

For the Three Months Ending

September 30, 2019 For the Year Ending

December 31, 2019 Comparable store sales 3% to 5% 3% to 5% Total revenue $10.0 billion to $10.3 billion Gross profit as a percentage of sales 52.7% to 53.2% Operating income as a percentage of sales 18.7% to 19.2% Effective income tax rate 23.5% Diluted earnings per share (1) $4.73 to $4.83 $17.37 to $17.47 Net cash provided by operating activities $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion Capital expenditures $625 million to $675 million Free cash flow (2) $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion

(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

(in millions) For the Year Ending

December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,635 to $ 1,790 Less: Capital expenditures 625 to 675 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 10 to 15 Free cash flow $ 1,000 to $ 1,100



Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (847) 619-6397; the conference call identification number is 48760868. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Friday, July 24, 2020.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of June 30, 2019, the Company operated 5,344 stores in 47 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general, inflation, tariffs, product demand, the market for auto parts, competition, weather, risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses, our ability to hire and retain qualified employees, consumer debt levels, our increased debt levels, credit ratings on public debt, governmental regulations, information security and cyber-attacks, terrorist activities, war and the threat of war. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information contact: Investor & Media Contact Mark Merz (417) 829-5878

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2019 (1) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,809 $ 36,868 $ 31,315 Accounts receivable, net 262,227 241,142 192,026 Amounts receivable from suppliers 77,750 78,950 78,155 Inventory 3,262,426 3,091,719 3,193,344 Other current assets 42,361 52,038 48,262 Total current assets 3,700,573 3,500,717 3,543,102 Property and equipment, at cost 5,885,507 5,384,634 5,645,552 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,131,156 1,949,750 2,058,550 Net property and equipment 3,754,351 3,434,884 3,587,002 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 1,895,099 — — Goodwill 808,391 789,104 807,260 Other assets, net 43,529 42,035 43,425 Total assets $ 10,201,943 $ 7,766,740 $ 7,980,789 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,516,150 $ 3,314,671 $ 3,376,403 Self-insurance reserves 77,120 74,018 77,012 Accrued payroll 87,531 81,245 86,520 Accrued benefits and withholdings 75,119 73,006 89,082 Income taxes payable 9,507 13,676 11,013 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 304,034 — — Other current liabilities 290,931 262,302 253,990 Total current liabilities 4,360,392 3,818,918 3,894,020 Long-term debt 3,783,738 3,253,538 3,417,122 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,631,719 — — Deferred income taxes 113,533 94,430 105,566 Other liabilities 167,879 214,864 210,414 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares – 245,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares – 76,690,215 as of June 30, 2019, 80,987,794 as of June 30, 2018, and 79,043,919 as of December 31, 2018 767 810 790 Additional paid-in capital 1,258,930 1,247,837 1,262,063 Retained deficit (1,115,015 ) (863,657 ) (909,186 ) Total shareholders’ equity 144,682 384,990 353,667 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 10,201,943 $ 7,766,740 $ 7,980,789

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2018, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

(1) The Company adopted Accounting Standard Codification 842 - Leases (“ASC 842”) during the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, using the additional, optional transition method, which does not require prior periods to be restated.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 2,589,874 $ 2,456,073 $ 5,000,482 $ 4,738,754 Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses 1,221,587 1,167,435 2,352,905 2,248,858 Gross profit 1,368,287 1,288,638 2,647,577 2,489,896 Selling, general and administrative expenses 870,213 809,488 1,704,717 1,587,900 Operating income 498,074 479,150 942,860 901,996 Other income (expense): Interest expense (34,538 ) (30,862 ) (68,829 ) (59,079 ) Interest income 603 597 1,157 1,169 Other, net 832 988 3,935 1,193 Total other expense (33,103 ) (29,277 ) (63,737 ) (56,717 ) Income before income taxes 464,971 449,873 879,123 845,279 Provision for income taxes 111,290 96,800 204,290 187,300 Net income $ 353,681 $ 353,073 $ 674,833 $ 657,979 Earnings per share-basic: Earnings per share $ 4.56 $ 4.32 $ 8.65 $ 7.96 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 77,613 81,733 78,047 82,624 Earnings per share-assuming dilution: Earnings per share $ 4.51 $ 4.28 $ 8.56 $ 7.89 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution 78,412 82,536 78,854 83,430

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 674,833 $ 657,979 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles 132,275 130,792 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,887 1,649 Deferred income taxes 8,364 9,024 Share-based compensation programs 11,015 10,152 Other 4,277 4,653 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (74,978 ) (29,550 ) Inventory (69,103 ) (81,614 ) Accounts payable 138,522 124,642 Income taxes payable (833 ) 26,439 Other 20,745 21,067 Net cash provided by operating activities 847,004 875,233 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (295,608 ) (224,117 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,138 2,936 Investment in tax credit equity investments (1,717 ) — Return of tax credit equity investments 127 — Other 712 (424 ) Net cash used in investing activities (293,348 ) (221,605 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 1,629,000 1,429,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (1,760,000 ) (1,650,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 499,955 498,660 Payment of debt issuance costs (3,988 ) (3,923 ) Repurchases of common stock (920,717 ) (965,867 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 26,778 31,178 Other (190 ) (2,156 ) Net cash used in financing activities (529,162 ) (663,108 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,494 (9,480 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 31,315 46,348 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 55,809 $ 36,868 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 194,503 $ 150,990 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest 64,201 55,556

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended

June 30, Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2019 2018 (In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) GAAP debt $ 3,783,738 $ 3,253,538 Add: Letters of credit 39,109 36,943 Discount on senior notes 3,930 4,700 Debt issuance costs 18,332 16,762 Six-times rent expense 1,971,174 1,851,396 Adjusted debt $ 5,816,283 $ 5,163,339 GAAP net income $ 1,341,341 $ 1,244,028 Add: Interest expense 131,879 110,197 Provision for income taxes 386,590 417,505 Depreciation and amortization 260,420 249,678 Share-based compensation expense 21,039 19,200 Rent expense (i) 328,529 308,566 EBITDAR $ 2,469,798 $ 2,349,174 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.35 2.20

(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the six and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands):

Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 $ 197,839 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 29,433 Rent expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 168,406 Add: Rent expense for the six months ended December 31, 2018, as previously reported prior to the adoption of ASC 842 160,123 Rent expense for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 $ 328,529





June 30, 2019 2018 Selected Balance Sheet Ratios: Inventory turnover (1) 1.4 1.4 Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) $ 610 $ 601 Accounts payable to inventory (3) 107.8 % 107.2 %





For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 406,382 $ 442,956 $ 847,004 $ 875,233 Less: Capital expenditures 142,694 109,274 295,608 224,117 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 2,209 13,290 10,722 19,608 Free cash flow $ 261,479 $ 320,392 $ 540,674 $ 631,508





Store and Team Member Information: For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, For the Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Beginning store count 5,306 5,097 5,219 5,019 5,147 4,934 New stores opened 43 54 107 132 181 220 Bennett stores acquired, net of stores merged (4) (5 ) — 20 — 20 — Stores closed — (4 ) (2 ) (4 ) (4 ) (7 ) Ending store count 5,344 5,147 5,344 5,147 5,344 5,147





For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total employment 81,949 79,598 Square footage (in thousands) 39,441 37,781 Sales per weighted-average square foot (5) $ 65.55 $ 64.94 $ 251.89 $ 249.98 Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (6) $ 483 $ 476 $ 1,855 $ 1,827





(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator. (2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period. (3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory. (4) O’Reilly acquired 33 Bennett Auto Supply, Inc. (“Bennett”) stores after the close of business on December 31, 2018. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, O’Reilly merged eight of the acquired Bennett stores into existing O’Reilly locations, and during the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, O’Reilly merged an additional five acquired Bennett stores into existing O’Reilly locations. (5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions or closures. (6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions or closures.







