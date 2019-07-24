Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter net earnings available to common shareholders of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.



“We continue to deliver on our commitment to generate a more predictable earnings stream while executing our long-term objective to be a major force in the delivery of financial services to small businesses nationwide through technological innovation. As we continue to hold a greater portion of our guaranteed loans, recurring revenues grew 21% compared to a year ago and exceeded our operating expenses. The loan and lease portfolio grew 35% over the prior year reflecting solid efforts of our people to serve the needs of small businesses while also promoting greater financial stability and consistency for Live Oak. We maintain our focus on long-term value creation and will always strive to fulfill the complete needs of small businesses,” said James S. Mahan, III, Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak.

Second Quarter 2019 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Dollars Percent Q1 2019 Net interest income and servicing revenues $ 40,998 $ 34,013 $ 6,985 21 % $ 38,015 Net income 4,935 14,253 (9,318 ) (65 ) 2,372 Diluted earnings per share 0.12 0.34 (0.22 ) (65 ) 0.06 Non-GAAP net income (1) 5,664 14,524 (8,860 ) (61 ) 2,368 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) 0.14 0.35 (0.21 ) (60 ) 0.06 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 525,088 $ 491,797 $ 33,291 7 % $ 390,851 % Fully funded 42.9 % 55.9 % n/a n/a 55.6 % Total loans and leases $ 3,083,310 $ 2,291,862 $ 791,448 35 % $ 2,774,605 Total assets 4,274,301 3,472,969 801,332 23 4,058,047 Total deposits 3,721,597 2,969,236 752,361 25 3,528,405

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Loans and Leases

At June 30, 2019, the total loan and lease portfolio of $3.08 billion increased 34.5% from its level at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 11.1% from its level at March 31, 2019. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, loans and leases held for investment increased $223.3 million, or 11.2%, to $2.23 billion while loans held for sale increased $85.4 million, or 11.0%, to $857.8 million. Loan and lease originations rose to $525.1 million during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $134.2 million, or 34.3%, from the first quarter of 2019, due to increased originations across multiple industry verticals. Production volumes also benefited from the ongoing selective hiring of experienced SBA lending generalists. The total loan and lease portfolio at June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, of $3.08 billion and $2.77 billion, respectively, was comprised of approximately 57.0% and 59.4% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Average loans and leases were $2.93 billion during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.67 billion during the first quarter of 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $193.2 million, or 5.5%, to $3.72 billion at June 30, 2019, from $3.53 billion at March 31, 2019, supporting the growing loan and lease portfolio. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2019 increased $233.9 million, or 7.1%, to $3.53 billion, compared to $3.29 billion for the first quarter of 2019. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average deposits was 81.8% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 80.0% for the first quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 rose to $33.9 million compared to $27.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $30.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year was driven by the significant growth in the combined held for sale and held for investment loan and lease portfolios reflecting the Company's ongoing initiative to grow recurring revenue sources. Another contributing factor was higher investment security holdings as the Company strives to strengthen its liquidity profile while improving the asset-liability repricing mix. The increase from the first quarter of 2019 arose from higher average balances in both loans and leases and investment securities. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 increased seven basis points to 3.70% versus 3.63% in the first quarter of 2019 as the increasing yields on interest earning assets outpaced the increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $15.9 million, or 52.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, and increased by $1.7 million, or 12.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s transition to retaining a greater portion of its loans to improve interest income with the consequent reduction in the level of loan sales and related gains was a key driver in lower noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2018.

The Company’s net gains on sales of loans decreased to $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The volume of guaranteed loan sales in the second quarter of 2019 declined to $71.9 million compared to $295.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased from $62.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. As mentioned above, the decline in loan sale volumes from the prior year is consistent with the Company’s strategic shift to build its recurring revenue streams by holding substantially more of its production on balance sheet. The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $80.1 thousand per million sold in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease from $82.6 thousand in the second quarter of 2018 and an increase from $61.3 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in average net gain on guaranteed loan sales over the second quarter of 2018 was driven by $980 thousand in fair value net losses in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments during the second quarter of 2019 compared to a $941 thousand in fair value net gains during the second quarter of 2018. The increase in average net gain on guaranteed loans sales compared to the first quarter of 2019 was largely a product of greater selectivity over loans designated for sale combined with improving secondary market conditions. Excluding fair value fluctuations in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments, the average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $93.7 thousand and $79.4 thousand per million sold in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $89.0 thousand per million sold in the first quarter of 2019.

The net loss resulting from the revaluation of the servicing asset declined to $403 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $3.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in the net loss was driven by variability in market conditions and changes to the carrying value of the retained portion of USDA loans.

The flow-through loss from investments accounted for under the equity method totaled $1.7 million, $673 thousand and $2.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. These changes reflect the Company’s pro-rata portion of operating results for certain strategic start-up investments.

Lease income from solar panels contributed $2.4 million in noninterest income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was related to growth in leased solar panels.

Other noninterest income of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $410 thousand, or 28.9%, from the second quarter of 2018 and by $1.6 million, or 60.8%, from the first quarter of 2019. The decline from prior quarters was the product of a variety of insignificant non-recurring items.

The sale of the title insurance business in late 2018 also contributed to the decline in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter 2018.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $39.6 million, a decrease from $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 and an increase from $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.

The decline in noninterest expense from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by decreases in travel, data processing, and other expenses. Travel expense declined from $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 due to a reduction in repairs and maintenance costs associated with an older aircraft that was sold during the first quarter of 2019, higher deferred travel costs as more loans were retained, and general improvements in operational efficiency. Data processing expenses decreased $959 thousand from the second quarter of 2018 to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the expiration of software development services provided by Apiture directly to the Company and due to the capitalization of certain software development costs during the second quarter of 2019. Other expenses declined $988 thousand from the second quarter of 2018 to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decline from the prior year is largely attributable to the elimination of costs related to the operation of the title insurance business, which was sold in the third quarter of 2018, and impairment expenses recognized in the second quarter of 2018 with the transfer of the title insurance business to held for sale.

The growth in noninterest expense from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by increases in travel expense and equipment expense associated with the acquisition of a third corporate aircraft during the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, the Company recognized a one-time impairment loss of $602 thousand on a renewable tax credit investment in the second quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs of $526 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 increased from $65 thousand in the first quarter of 2019 and decreased from $787 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases, annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was 0.10% compared to 0.01% for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.21% for the second quarter of 2018.

Total nonperforming loans decreased to $65.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $70.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. The unguaranteed exposure of nonperforming loans decreased to $18.4 million, or 0.82% of total loans and leases held for investment, at June 30, 2019, compared to $20.2 million, or 1.01%, at March 31, 2019. For the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, the percentage of unguaranteed criticized loans and leases, comprised of risk grades 5 through 8, to unguaranteed held for investment loans and leases was 5.27% and 5.39%, respectively.

Foreclosed assets increased $4.6 million to $6.0 million at June 30, 2019, from $1.4 million at March 31, 2019. The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets increased to $1.2 million at June 30, 2019, from $170 thousand at March 31, 2019.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $3.5 million compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense was largely the result of portfolio growth for the second quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $38.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $35.1 million at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment was 1.71% and 1.75% at June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense was $662 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $491 thousand in the second quarter of 2018 and $317 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate is predominantly driven by the leasing of renewable energy assets which generate investment tax credits. As the lessor of these assets, the Company is accomplishing broader strategic initiatives in the renewable energy sector.

Conference Call

CFO Commentary

Additional commentary on the quarter by Brett Caines, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, is available at http://investor.liveoakbank.com in the supporting materials for the conference call.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Banking Company. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that have a common focus of changing the banking industry by bringing efficiency and excellence to customers using technology and innovation.

Contacts:

Brett Caines | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.796.1645 & Micah Davis | Marketing Director | Media Relations | 910.550.2255

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 49,914 $ 44,966 $ 40,628 $ 37,724 $ 36,267 Investment securities, taxable 4,116 3,317 2,558 2,528 2,530 Other interest earning assets 1,108 1,639 1,568 1,638 2,179 Total interest income 55,138 49,922 44,754 41,890 40,976 Interest expense Deposits 21,203 19,317 15,959 14,165 13,927 Borrowings — — — 1 1 Total interest expense 21,203 19,317 15,959 14,166 13,928 Net interest income 33,935 30,605 28,795 27,724 27,048 Provision for (recovery of) loan and leases losses 3,463 2,742 6,822 (243 ) 2,087 Net interest income after provision for loan and

lease losses 30,472 27,863 21,973 27,967 24,961 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 7,063 7,410 7,752 7,506 6,965 Loan servicing asset revaluation (403 ) (2,246 ) (627 ) (9,380 ) (3,670 ) Net gains on sales of loans 6,015 4,198 5,687 22,004 23,061 Equity method investments income (loss) (1,736 ) (2,014 ) (1,289 ) (360 ) (673 ) Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale — 5 — — — Lease income 2,369 2,325 2,244 2,194 1,920 Construction supervision fee income 386 779 323 578 597 Title insurance income — — — 479 996 Other noninterest income 1,007 2,570 3,975 1,310 1,417 Total noninterest income 14,701 13,027 18,065 24,331 30,613 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,990 21,855 14,503 20,553 22,146 Travel expense 1,541 1,200 3,269 2,003 2,041 Professional services expense 1,621 2,182 1,233 1,228 1,119 Advertising and marketing expense 1,665 1,364 1,023 1,462 1,868 Occupancy expense 1,848 1,609 1,738 1,588 1,882 Data processing expense 1,947 2,399 2,606 3,661 2,906 Equipment expense 4,239 3,325 3,630 3,649 3,368 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 1,708 1,639 1,482 1,742 1,414 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 602 — — — — FDIC insurance 699 635 547 1,105 1,010 Title insurance closing services expense — — — 114 372 Other expense 1,716 1,993 2,527 1,459 2,704 Total noninterest expense 39,576 38,201 32,558 41,244 40,830 Income before taxes 5,597 2,689 7,480 11,054 14,744 Income tax expense (benefit) 662 317 (3,010 ) (3,198 ) 491 Net income $ 4,935 $ 2,372 $ 10,490 $ 14,252 $ 14,253 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,196,662 40,160,118 40,148,115 40,119,561 40,027,336 Diluted 40,998,541 40,921,823 41,075,864 41,688,430 41,619,647

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 115,292 $ 221,159 $ 316,823 $ 368,565 $ 392,941 Federal funds sold 68,153 64,708 — — — Certificates of deposit with other banks 7,250 7,250 7,250 750 2,250 Investment securities available-for-sale 576,275 569,739 380,490 374,284 382,890 Loans held for sale 857,837 772,481 687,393 646,475 757,494 Loans and leases held for investment 2,225,473 2,002,124 1,843,419 1,631,337 1,534,368 Allowance for loan and lease losses (38,048 ) (35,111 ) (32,434 ) (26,797 ) (29,350 ) Net loans and leases 2,187,425 1,967,013 1,810,985 1,604,540 1,505,018 Premises and equipment, net 281,126 271,810 262,524 263,861 234,817 Foreclosed assets 6,044 1,374 1,094 1,429 1,725 Servicing assets 41,687 44,324 47,641 49,261 52,689 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,996 2,136 — — — Other assets 131,216 136,053 156,249 135,592 143,145 Total assets $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 $ 3,444,757 $ 3,472,969 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 55,416 $ 53,843 $ 53,993 $ 48,622 $ 46,192 Interest-bearing 3,666,181 3,474,562 3,095,590 2,875,666 2,923,044 Total deposits 3,721,597 3,528,405 3,149,583 2,924,288 2,969,236 Short term borrowings 1,345 1,393 1,441 — — Long term borrowings 16 17 16 1,506 3,385 Operating lease liabilities 2,162 2,314 — — — Other liabilities 30,195 25,538 25,849 41,733 37,362 Total liabilities 3,755,315 3,557,667 3,176,889 2,967,527 3,009,983 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 284,987 281,994 278,945 276,831 274,043 Class B common stock (non-voting) 49,168 49,168 49,168 49,168 49,168 Retained earnings 171,954 168,225 167,124 157,839 144,791 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,877 993 (1,677 ) (6,608 ) (5,016 ) Total equity 518,986 500,380 493,560 477,230 462,986 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 $ 3,444,757 $ 3,472,969





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 94,880 $ 68,958 Investment securities, taxable 7,433 3,647 Other interest earning assets 2,747 3,394 Total interest income 105,060 75,999 Interest expense Deposits 40,520 24,345 Borrowings — 130 Total interest expense 40,520 24,475 Net interest income 64,540 51,524 Provision for loan and lease losses 6,205 6,479 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 58,335 45,045 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 14,473 13,863 Loan servicing asset revaluation (2,649 ) (8,758 ) Net gains on sales of loans 10,213 47,479 Equity method investments income (loss) (3,750 ) (1,037 ) Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 5 — Lease income 4,694 3,528 Construction supervision fee income 1,165 1,376 Title insurance income — 2,296 Other noninterest income 3,577 2,622 Total noninterest income 27,728 61,369 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 43,845 42,355 Travel expense 2,741 3,884 Professional services expense 3,803 2,417 Advertising and marketing expense 3,029 3,530 Occupancy expense 3,457 3,739 Data processing expense 4,346 5,743 Equipment expense 7,564 6,445 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,347 2,743 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 602 — FDIC insurance 1,334 1,582 Title insurance closing services expense — 798 Other expense 3,709 5,666 Total noninterest expense 77,777 78,902 Income before taxes 8,286 27,512 Income tax expense 979 806 Net income $ 7,307 $ 26,706 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,178,491 39,977,336 Diluted 40,960,283 41,516,333

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 Income Statement Data Net income $ 4,935 $ 2,372 $ 10,490 $ 14,252 $ 14,253 Per Common Share Net income, basic $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Net income, diluted 0.12 0.06 0.26 0.34 0.34 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 12.90 12.45 12.29 11.89 11.55 Tangible book value (1) 12.90 12.45 12.29 11.89 11.45 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.48 % 0.25 % 1.20 % 1.65 % 1.61 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.85 1.88 8.64 12.08 12.34 Net interest margin 3.70 3.63 3.72 3.61 3.46 Efficiency ratio (1) 81.37 87.56 69.48 79.23 70.81 Noninterest income to total revenue 30.23 29.85 38.55 46.74 53.09 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 525,088 $ 390,851 $ 498,987 $ 377,337 $ 491,797 Guaranteed loans sold 71,934 62,940 104,646 298,073 295,216 Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans 80.12 61.30 59.83 71.81 82.61 Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed

loans (2) 93.74 89.04 77.42 69.23 79.42 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced: Guaranteed 2,870,108 2,952,774 3,045,460 3,102,820 2,951,379 Unguaranteed 183,991 179,307 174,066 170,784 155,939 Total 3,054,099 3,132,081 3,219,526 3,273,604 3,107,318 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans and leases held for

investment 1.71 % 1.75 % 1.76 % 1.64 % 1.91 % Net charge-offs $ 526 $ 65 $ 1,185 $ 2,310 $ 787 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for

investment (3) 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.28 % 0.57 % 0.21 % Nonperforming loans $ 65,473 $ 70,692 $ 57,690 $ 52,709 $ 46,105 Foreclosed assets 6,044 1,374 1,094 1,429 1,725 Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed exposure) 18,352 20,186 14,488 12,897 11,466 Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure) 1,228 170 148 158 197 Nonperforming loans not guaranteed by the SBA and

foreclosures $ 19,580 $ 20,356 $ 14,636 $ 13,055 $ 11,663 Nonperforming loans and foreclosures, not guaranteed

by the SBA, to total assets 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.34 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.01 % 16.68 % 17.10 % 17.88 % 17.49 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.26 17.92 18.28 18.93 18.68 Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.01 16.68 17.10 17.88 17.49 Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 11.77 12.34 13.40 13.21 12.31

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments.

(3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended March 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Federal funds sold and interest earning

balances in other banks $ 184,986 $ 1,108 2.40 % $ 283,364 $ 1,639 2.35 % Investment securities 566,159 4,116 2.92 461,339 3,317 2.92 Loans held for sale 839,724 14,333 6.85 749,700 12,583 6.81 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 2,089,225 35,581 6.83 1,922,280 32,383 6.83 Total interest earning assets 3,680,094 55,138 6.01 3,416,683 49,922 5.93 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (35,124 ) (32,464 ) Non-interest earning assets 474,706 476,232 Total assets $ 4,119,676 $ 3,860,451 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing checking $ — $ — — % $ 169 $ — — % Savings 989,512 5,235 2.12 927,579 4,786 2.09 Money market accounts 85,982 161 0.75 83,298 108 0.53 Certificates of deposit 2,452,159 15,807 2.59 2,282,709 14,423 2.56 Total interest bearing deposits 3,527,653 21,203 2.41 3,293,755 19,317 2.38 Other borrowings 1,409 — — 1,464 — — Total interest bearing liabilities 3,529,062 21,203 2.41 3,295,219 19,317 2.38 Non-interest bearing deposits 51,643 46,822 Non-interest bearing liabilities 26,580 14,449 Shareholders' equity 512,391 503,961 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,119,676 $ 3,860,451 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 33,935 3.60 % $ 30,605 3.55 % Net interest margin 3.70 3.63 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 104.28 % 103.69 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 Total shareholders’ equity $ 518,986 $ 500,380 $ 493,560 $ 477,230 $ 462,986 Less: Goodwill — — — — — Other intangible assets — — — — 3,980 Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 518,986 $ 500,380 $ 493,560 $ 477,230 $ 459,006 Shares outstanding (c) 40,220,916 40,175,079 40,155,792 40,140,417 40,086,409 Total assets $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 $ 3,444,757 $ 3,472,969 Less: Goodwill — — — — — Other intangible assets — — — — 3,980 Tangible assets (b) $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 $ 3,444,757 $ 3,468,989 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 12.14 % 12.33 % 13.45 % 13.85 % 13.23 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 12.90 $ 12.45 $ 12.29 $ 11.89 $ 11.45 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 39,576 $ 38,201 $ 32,558 $ 41,244 $ 40,830 Net interest income 33,935 30,605 28,795 27,724 27,048 Noninterest income 14,701 13,027 18,065 24,331 30,613 Less: gain on sale of securities — 5 — — — Adjusted operating revenue (e) $ 48,636 $ 43,627 $ 46,860 $ 52,055 $ 57,661 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 81.37 % 87.56 % 69.48 % 79.23 % 70.81 %





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 2Q 2018 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income

for non-routine income and expenses: Net income $ 4,935 $ 2,372 $ 14,253 $ 7,307 $ 26,706 Gain on sale of aircraft — (357 ) — (357 ) — Stock based compensation expense for restricted

stock awards with an effective grant date of May

24, 2016, as discussed in Note 10 of our March

31, 2016 Form 10-Q 357 352 357 709 709 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 602 — — 602 — Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items * (230 ) 1 (86 ) (229 ) (170 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 5,664 $ 2,368 $ 14,524 $ 8,032 $ 27,245 * Estimated at 24.0% Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.36 $ 0.20 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.35 $ 0.20 $ 0.66 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,196,662 40,160,118 40,027,336 40,178,491 39,977,336 Diluted 40,998,541 40,921,823 41,619,647 40,960,283 41,516,333 Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported

to adjusted for non-routine income and expenses: Noninterest income, as reported $ 14,701 $ 13,027 $ 30,613 $ 27,728 $ 61,369 Gain on sale of aircraft — (357 ) — (357 ) — Noninterest income, as adjusted $ 14,701 $ 12,670 $ 30,613 $ 27,371 $ 61,369 Noninterest expense, as reported $ 39,576 $ 38,201 $ 40,830 $ 77,777 $ 78,902 Stock based compensation expense (357 ) (352 ) (357 ) (709 ) (709 ) Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (602 ) — — (602 ) — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 38,617 $ 37,849 $ 40,473 $ 76,466 $ 78,193 Income before taxes, as reported $ 5,597 $ 2,689 $ 14,744 $ 8,286 $ 27,512 Gain on sale of aircraft — (357 ) — (357 ) — Stock based compensation expense 357 352 357 709 709 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 602 — — 602 — Income before taxes, as adjusted $ 6,556 $ 2,684 $ 15,101 $ 9,240 $ 28,221 Income tax expense, as reported $ 662 $ 317 $ 491 $ 979 $ 806 Income tax effects and adjustments for non-recurring

income and expenses 230 (1 ) 86 229 170 Income tax expense, as adjusted $ 892 $ 316 $ 577 $ 1,208 $ 976

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures previously shown. The adjustments to reconcile from the applicable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.



